Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings Limited

KIM HENG OFFSHORE & MARINE HOLDINGS LIMI

(5G2)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

03/17/2020 | 05:57am EDT
Daily share buy back by way of market acquisition.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited ('Sponsor').

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Tay Sim Yee, SAC Capital Private Limited at 1 Robinson Road #21-00 AIA Tower Singapore 048542, telephone (65) 6232 3210.

Disclaimer

Kim Heng Offshore & Marine Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 09:55:09 UTC
