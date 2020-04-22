Log in
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

04/22/2020 | 02:52pm EDT

JASPER, Ind., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Monday, May 4, 2020 after the closing of the market.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

The telephone number to access the conference call is 800-992-4934 or internationally at 937-502-2251.  Please reference conference ID 2576287.  The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world.  From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries.  Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior.  Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:
Adam W. Smith
Treasurer
Telephone: 812.634.4000
E-mail: Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
