Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

08/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

JASPER, Ind., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)

The Board of Directors of Kimball International, Inc. held a Board meeting during which they declared a quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share, a 14% increase over the previous quarter dividend, for all outstanding shares of common stock payable October 15, 2018, to shareowners of record on September 25, 2018.

About Kimball International, Inc.

Kimball International creates design driven, innovative furnishings sold through our family of brands: Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality. Our diverse portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. Our values and integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Guiding Principles and creating a culture of caring that establishes us as an employer of choice. “We Build Success” by establishing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareowners and the communities in which we operate.  To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

For additional information contact:
Dennis Gerber
Mail to: Dennis.Gerber@KimballInternational.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Robert F. Schneider Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald W. van Winkle President & Chief Operating Officer
Michelle Rene Schroeder Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Geoffrey L. Stringer Independent Director
Thomas J. Tischhauser Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC-5.89%647
BIC-14.14%4 289
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC25.95%4 017
MSA SAFETY INC29.54%3 861
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD4.17%3 144
DAIICHIKOSHO CO., LTD.-8.73%2 634
