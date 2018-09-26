Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP : Announces Public Offering of Common Units

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell") today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests, subject to market and other conditions. Kimbell expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional common units.

Kimbell intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, including any net proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional common units, to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and UBS Investment Bank are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are also acting as bookrunners for the offering. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus for the offering may be obtained from:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC Eleven Madison Avenue, Level 1B New York, NY 10010 Attn: Prospectus Department Telephone: (800) 221-1037 UBS Securities LLC 1285 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10019 Attn: Prospectus Department Telephone: (888) 827-7275



Raymond James & Associates, Inc. Attn: Equity Syndicate 880 Carillon Parkway St. Petersburg, FL 33716 prospectus@raymondjames.com Telephone: (800) 248-8863 RBC Capital Markets, LLC Attn: Equity Syndicate Three World Financial Center 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor New York, NY 10281 Telephone: (877) 822-4089

To obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus free of charge, visit the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website (www.sec.gov) and search under the registrant's name, "Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP."

The common units will be issued and sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the SEC. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common units, nor shall there be any sale of the common units in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This offering may only be made by means of a prospectus supplement and related base prospectus.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell is an oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell is managed by its general partner, Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.1 million gross acres in 28 states and in nearly every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 84,000 gross producing wells with over 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements, including statements related to the proposed public offering and the use of proceeds therefrom and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Kimbell undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this news release. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Kimbell's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

Rick Black

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

krp@dennardlascar.com

(713) 529-6600

