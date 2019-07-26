Kimbell Royalty Partners LP : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Distribution

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 92,000 gross producing wells across 28 states, today announced that the Board of Directors of Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC, its general partner, has approved a cash distribution of $0.39 per common unit for the second quarter of 2019. The distribution will be payable on August 12, 2019 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2019.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 92,000 gross producing wells with over 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

