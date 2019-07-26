Log in
KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP

(KRP)
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Distribution

07/26/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 92,000 gross producing wells across 28 states, today announced that the Board of Directors of Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC, its general partner, has approved a cash distribution of $0.39 per common unit for the second quarter of 2019.  The distribution will be payable on August 12, 2019 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2019.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 92,000 gross producing wells with over 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to our business and the securities markets generally.  When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.  Except as required by law, Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this news release.  You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
krp@dennardlascar.com
(713) 529-6600

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimbell-royalty-partners-announces-second-quarter-2019-distribution-300891811.html

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2019
