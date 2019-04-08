Log in
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP    KRP

KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP

(KRP)
Kimbell Royalty Partners LP : Posts Updated Investor Presentation

0
04/08/2019 | 07:31am EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell") today announced that an updated investor presentation has been posted on the Investor Relations section of its website and is currently available in the Events and Presentations section at http://www.kimbellrp.investorroom.com.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP)

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is an oil and gas mineral and royalty limited partnership based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell is managed by its general partner, Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC.  Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 92,000 gross producing wells with over 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Contact:
Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
krp@dennardlascar.com
(713) 529-6600

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimbell-royalty-partners-posts-updated-investor-presentation-300825513.html

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2019
