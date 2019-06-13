Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kimbell Royalty Partners LP    KRP

KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP

(KRP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP : to Participate in the Oil & Gas Council New York City Finance Assembly and J.P. Morgan Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell" or the "Company"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 92,000 gross producing wells across 28 states, today announced its participation in the upcoming Oil & Gas Council New York City Finance Assembly on Monday, June 17, 2019, and J.P. Morgan Energy Conference on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18 – 19, 2019.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 92,000 gross producing wells with over 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Contact:

Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
krp@dennardlascar.com
(713) 529-6600

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimbell-royalty-partners-to-participate-in-the-oil--gas-council-new-york-city-finance-assembly-and-jp-morgan-energy-conference-300866887.html

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS L
08:01aKIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP : to Participate in the Oil & Gas Council New York C..
PR
06/10KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/28KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
05/28KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP : Announces 50% Increase in Borrowing Base
PR
05/20KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP : to Participate in the UBS Global Oil and Gas Confe..
PR
05/13KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/13KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP : Announces New Level of Detail Regarding Expected F..
PR
05/09KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About