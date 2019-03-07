Kimberly Clark : Cottonelle® brand and Jodi Shays Spark National Dialogue on downtherecare

NEENAH, Wis., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People don't mind conversation around "down there" care; in fact, they embrace it. In a new survey from Cottonelle® brand, nearly half of Americans reported having a daily down there care routine.1 To further the conversation, Cottonelle® brand is launching the downtherecare program to urge all Americans to treat the skin they don't see as well as the skin they do see.

The brand is confident its CleaningRipples™ Texture, featured across both Cottonelle® toilet paper and flushable wipe products, could be the catalyst to transform unconscious bathroom routines to mindful downtherecare. The texture removes more at once for a superior clean* and is backed by nearly four years of product innovation and development.

"While consumers ask a lot of their beauty and grooming products, we found they were overlooking toilet paper or flushable wipes as part of personal care conversations," said Ken Champa, senior brand manager for Cottonelle® brand. "The downtherecare program urges people to rethink that – by opening an honest dialogue and highlighting the importance of a superior clean that leaves you feeling clean, fresh and confident."

The brand is teaming up Jodi Shays, founder of Queen Bee Salon and Spa, to help spread the word on Cottonelle® CleaningRipples™ Texture. Heavily sought after by Hollywood A-Listers and with over two decades of skincare experience, she will be sharing her expertise on clean confidence throughout the year.

"A majority of Americans already consider toilet paper part of a daily self-care routine – they just aren't talking about it," said Jodi Shays, owner of Queen Bee Salon & Spa. "When we don't talk about it, we risk missing out on a better clean. The Cottonelle® downtherecare program opens the door on "down there" care, encouraging consumers to opt for better products, like Cottonelle toilet paper and flushable wipes."

How we know Americans are ready for a conversation on downtherecare:

Nearly half of Americans (46%) have a daily down there care routine.

More than half of Americans (54%) get a confidence boost when they feel extra "clean" after using the toilet

88 percent of Americans agree that it's important that they feel clean after using the toilet

Supporting integrated creative will highlight surprisingly obvious moments where choosing Cottonelle® toilet paper and flushable wipes is consequential to moments that matter. To learn more about the downtherecare program and for full product information, visit Cottonelle.com.

1 According to a 2019 Cottonelle survey conducted with YouGov of n=1,278 Americans

* Per sheet vs. leading value brand

