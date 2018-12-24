Kimberly-Clark Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2015 -- Data Talk

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) is currently at $109.58, down $6.37 or 5.49%

-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 9, 2018, when it closed at $109.45

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 23, 2015, when it fell 6.16%

-- Snaps a three day winning streak

-- Down 5.02% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since October 2018 when it fell 8.22%

-- Down 9.18% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2016 when it fell 10.35%

-- Down 20.67% from its all-time closing high of $138.13 on April 12, 2016

-- Traded as low as $109.52; lowest intraday level since Nov. 15, 2018, when it hit $109.41

-- Down 5.55% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 22, 2016, when it fell as much as 6.05%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:15:26 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet