KIMBERLY-CLARK (KMB)

KIMBERLY-CLARK (KMB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/24 06:40:00 pm
107.21 USD   -7.54%
11/28New Parents Complain Amazon Ads Are Deceptive
DJ
10/23KIMBERLY CLARK : Changes CEOs as Sales Lag
DJ
10/22KIMBERLY CLARK : Names New CEO; Profit, Sales Fall in Latest Quarter
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Kimberly-Clark Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2015 -- Data Talk

12/24/2018 | 05:47pm CET

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) is currently at $109.58, down $6.37 or 5.49%

-- Would be lowest close since Nov. 9, 2018, when it closed at $109.45

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 23, 2015, when it fell 6.16%

-- Snaps a three day winning streak

-- Down 5.02% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since October 2018 when it fell 8.22%

-- Down 9.18% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2016 when it fell 10.35%

-- Down 20.67% from its all-time closing high of $138.13 on April 12, 2016

-- Traded as low as $109.52; lowest intraday level since Nov. 15, 2018, when it hit $109.41

-- Down 5.55% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 22, 2016, when it fell as much as 6.05%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:15:26 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.77% 22031.49 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
KIMBERLY-CLARK -5.74% 109.19 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.89% 5987.3184 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.75% 6280.6791 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
S&P 500 -1.46% 2377.11 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 361 M
EBIT 2018 3 184 M
Net income 2018 1 506 M
Debt 2018 7 059 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 27,15
P/E ratio 2019 18,42
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 40 154 M
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK
Kimberly-Clark Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target -8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Falk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Hsu President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Maria G. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujatha Chandrasekaran Chief Information Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK-3.90%40 154
UNICHARM CORP13.84%18 864
ESSITY AB (PUBL)-6.56%16 939
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-35.39%8 591
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.13%1 867
ONTEX GROUP-39.98%1 549
