Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kimberly-Clark    KMB

KIMBERLY-CLARK

(KMB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kimberly Clark : Raises Full-Year Outlook as Organic Sales Grow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 08:44am EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Kimberly-Clark Corp. raised its top- and bottom-line outlook for the full year to reflect strong profit and organic sales results in the latest quarter and an improving commodity environment.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues now expects organic sales growth of 3%, up from its previous guidance of 2% growth. Per-share adjusted earnings are expected to be $6.65 to $6.80 for the year, up from the prior estimate of $6.50 to $6.70.

For the second quarter, ended June 30, Kimberly-Clark said Tuesday it had strong organic-sales growth, gross margin improvement and higher earnings per share.

The Dallas-based company said net sales for the quarter fell 0.2% to $4.59 billion, within range of the consensus forecast of $4.58 billion from analysts polled by FactSet.

Organic sales rose 5%, while net selling prices rose 5% and volumes fell slightly.

The company recorded a profit of $485 million, or $1.40 a share, up from $455 million, or $1.30 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $1.67 a share, beating the $1.61 a share analysts were looking for.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark, up 27% in the last 12 months, rose 2% to $137 in premarket trading.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIMBERLY-CLARK
08:58aKIMBERLY CLARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08:44aKIMBERLY CLARK : Raises Full-Year Outlook as Organic Sales Grow
DJ
08:04aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Edge Higher As Earnings Season Ramps Up
DJ
07:47aKIMBERLY-CLARK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aKIMBERLY CLARK : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/18Essity profits rise, but still battling costs
RE
07/10KIMBERLY CLARK : Doubles Greenhouse Gas Reduction Target
DJ
07/10KIMBERLY-CLARK : Issues Annual Report on Sustainability
PR
07/09KIMBERLY CLARK : Names Alison Lewis as Chief Growth Officer
PR
07/09KIMBERLY CLARK : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 458 M
EBIT 2019 3 276 M
Net income 2019 2 038 M
Debt 2019 7 352 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,90x
EV / Sales2020 2,84x
Capitalization 46 158 M
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 131,44  $
Last Close Price 134,26  $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Hsu Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Falk Executive Chairman
Maria G. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujatha Chandrasekaran Chief Information Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK19.13%46 158
ESSITY AB (PUBL)29.13%20 852
UNICHARM CORP-6.71%17 365
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD1.15%8 576
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED32.22%2 390
ONTEX GROUP-23.69%1 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group