KIMBERLY-CLARK (KMB)

KIMBERLY-CLARK (KMB)
My previous session
News 
News

Kimberly-Clark to Raise Prices in North America for Huggies, Other Brands

08/15/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Kimberly-Clark Corp. is increasing its list prices and changing package counts in the U.S. and Canada for several brands, including Cottonelle bathroom tissue and Huggies diapers.

The Dallas-based company is notifying customers of its plans to increase selling prices across a majority of its North America consumer-products businesses, Kimberly-Clark said Wednesday. The increases are to help offset significant commodity cost inflation, the company said.

The move follows price increases by several consumer-products makers including rival Procter & Gamble Co., which said last month it was raising prices for Pampers diapers, Bounty paper towels and other products in North America.

Kimberly-Clark's percentage increases of mid-to-high single digits on average will mostly affect Cottonelle, Huggies, Scott 1000 bathroom tissue, Kleenex facial tissue, Viva paper towels, Pull-Ups training pants and GoodNites youth pants.

The increases on Cottonelle and Viva will occur in the fourth quarter of this year. Most of the remaining increases will occur in the first quarter of 2019.

Kimberly-Clark sells products directly to supermarkets, drugstores, warehouse clubs, department stores and other retail outlets, as well as distributors, and lodging, office building and food-service facilities. Walmart Inc. made up about 14% of Kimberly-Clark's net sales in 2017.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KIMBERLY-CLARK 3.16% 114.58 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.2.26%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.60% 81.79 Delayed Quote.-11.50%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 397 M
EBIT 2018 3 242 M
Net income 2018 2 029 M
Debt 2018 7 229 M
Yield 2018 3,59%
P/E ratio 2018 25,33
P/E ratio 2019 17,13
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
Capitalization 38 601 M
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target -4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Falk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Hsu President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Maria G. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sujatha Chandrasekaran Chief Information Officer
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK-8.76%38 601
UNICHARM CORP12.26%18 598
ESSITY AB (PUBL)-0.95%17 350
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-23.73%10 076
SVENSKA CELLULOSA11.48%7 180
ONTEX GROUP-14.56%2 257
