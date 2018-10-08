Log in
10/08/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) will webcast a discussion of its third quarter 2018 results at 9 a.m. CDT on Monday, October 22. Chairman and CEO Thomas Falk, President and COO Michael Hsu, and Senior Vice President and CFO Maria Henry will participate in the live webcast. A news release detailing the results will be issued via PR Newswire and First Call earlier that same day.

A link to the broadcast and related presentation slides will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.

Kimberly-Clark will continue to post the date of future quarterly earnings releases and related webcasts on its website. Interested stockholders and others should monitor the website for these announcements.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

[KMB-F]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_RGB_Blue_Logo.jpg

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-to-webcast-third-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300725220.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
