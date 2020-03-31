Kimberly Clark : Huggies® to Donate Five Million Diapers to National Diaper Bank Network and $1 Million to United Way For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

DALLAS, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In normal times, one in three U.S. families struggle to purchase diapers. As the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis deepens, many more families are unable to pay for essentials and are turning to local diaper banks for help. Today, Kimberly-Clark's Huggies® brand announced that it will donate five million diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) to meet this growing need, and $1 million to United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund to support community social services.

NDBN's 200 diaper banks nationwide usually serve nearly 200,000 children on a monthly basis. The five million diapers Huggies® is donating to NDBN would fill twenty 18-wheeler trucks and will help local diaper banks meet the unprecedented demand for their services. Huggies has contributed 250 million diapers to NDBN since 2011 and 2020 is expected to will mark its biggest donation year in the brand's history.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionally impacting children and families who lack access to clean diapers and other basic necessities. Hoarding, loss of jobs, and shelter in place orders have forced more families to turn to nonprofit diaper banks, depleting available supplies," said Joanne Goldblum, CEO, National Diaper Bank Network. "Local diaper banks need immediate help. And, as in past disasters and emergency situations, NDBN is grateful to our founding sponsor Huggies® and Kimberly-Clark for their support and help to mobilize the delivery of diapers and other essentials that babies and families need to thrive."

NDBN member diaper banks include those operated by community-based United Way organizations. United Way Worldwide helps individuals and families in need receive food assistance, pay housing bills, access childcare supplies and secure social services. To bolster these efforts, Huggies® is committing $1 million in support of the United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. Donations from the fund will stay in the U.S. and will help the most vulnerable populations receive critical financial and social services during this global crisis.

"The United Way network is working tirelessly during this unprecedented time, responding to new challenges in every community each day as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads," said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President of United Way Worldwide. We are grateful for the support of Huggies® and Kimberly-Clark that will enable us to continue to meet the growing needs of communities across the country."

"We've been inspired by the supportive and encouraging conversations our Huggies families have been having online as our teams work around the clock to produce and ship product to retailers and consumers," said Rebecca Dunphey, Baby and Childcare President of Kimberly-Clark North America. "Our commitment to the National Diaper Bank Network and United Way will help ensure that families and communities get the products they urgently need to help babies thrive."

To learn more about the brand, visit Huggies.com or join the conversation at #HelpingHugs. To support the United Way's efforts, visit UnitedWay.org

About the Huggies® Brand

Huggies believes deeply in the Power of Hugs. That's why everything Huggies does is inspired by your hugs. For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative everyday products, to diapers and wipes donations, to growing hospital hugger programs, to partnering with NICU nurses to develop diapers and wipes, Huggies promises to ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. For more information on Huggies visit the "Why Huggies?" page at Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-Clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

About National Diaper Network

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families, including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods. Founded in 2011, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 200 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks serving all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook(facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9.8 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

