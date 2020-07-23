Log in
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
News 


Kimberly Clark : Reports Higher Profit on Strong Tissue Sales, Cost Savings

07/23/2020 | 08:25am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Kimberly-Clark Corp. on Thursday reported a higher profit in the latest quarter, driven in part by cost-saving efforts and by higher consumer-tissue sales during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dallas-based home-goods company's second-quarter profit was $681 million, or $1.99 a share, compared with a profit of $485 million, or $1.40 a share, for the same three-month period a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Kimberly-Clark earned $2.20 a share, the company said. Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $1.80 a share, according to FactSet.

Kimberly-Clark's revenue in the quarter was $4.61 billion, up from $4.59 billion in the year-earlier period. Analysts had forecast revenue of $4.46 billion.

Consumer-tissue sales rose 12% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, the company said, including a 22% sales increase in North America. Growth in the segment was driven by higher demand as people stocked up during the public-health crisis, the company said.

Benefits from two cost-savings programs also boosted the company's profitability in the quarter, leading to combined savings of $175 million, Kimberly-Clark said.

Revenue in the company's personal-care segment declined by 2% to $2.2 billion, but that business's profitability increased year-over-year, boosted by cost savings and lower input costs, the company said.

Revenue in the professional segment fell 12% amid lower volumes, Kimberly-Clark said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 678 M - -
Net income 2020 2 288 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 207 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 2,94%
Capitalization 49 141 M 49 141 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 149,00 $
Last Close Price 144,30 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria G. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Mae Carol Jemison Independent Director
Abelardo E. Bru Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION4.54%49 141
UNICHARM CORPORATION26.86%26 082
ESSITY AB-4.61%22 842
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED21.44%10 344
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED113.68%4 684
ONTEX GROUP NV-35.79%1 128
