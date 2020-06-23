Kimberly Clark : Unveils New Greenhouse-Gas Reduction Goals

By Colin Kellaher

Kimberly-Clark Corp. on Tuesday unveiled expanded new targets for greenhouse-gas emissions, including a new 2030 commitment to reduce direct emissions by 50% from 2015 levels.

The Irving, Texas, consumer-products maker said its new targets are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative and are in line with the Paris climate agreement.

Kimberly-Clark said its 2030 goals include a commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations and supply chain for its brands by 50% for absolute direct and indirect greenhouse-gas emissions.

The commitment also includes a 20% reduction in emissions from purchased goods and services and end-of-life treatment of sold products, the company said.

Kimberly-Clark had previously doubled its 2022 greenhouse-gas reduction target to 40% from 20% after meeting its initial 2022 goal four years early. The company said it achieved a 34.7% reduction in direct and indirect emissions in 2019 over a 2005 baseline.

