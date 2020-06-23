Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kimberly-Clark Corporation    KMB

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kimberly Clark : Unveils New Greenhouse-Gas Reduction Goals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 08:36am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Kimberly-Clark Corp. on Tuesday unveiled expanded new targets for greenhouse-gas emissions, including a new 2030 commitment to reduce direct emissions by 50% from 2015 levels.

The Irving, Texas, consumer-products maker said its new targets are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative and are in line with the Paris climate agreement.

Kimberly-Clark said its 2030 goals include a commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations and supply chain for its brands by 50% for absolute direct and indirect greenhouse-gas emissions.

The commitment also includes a 20% reduction in emissions from purchased goods and services and end-of-life treatment of sold products, the company said.

Kimberly-Clark had previously doubled its 2022 greenhouse-gas reduction target to 40% from 20% after meeting its initial 2022 goal four years early. The company said it achieved a 34.7% reduction in direct and indirect emissions in 2019 over a 2005 baseline.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
08:36aKIMBERLY CLARK : Unveils New Greenhouse-Gas Reduction Goals
DJ
07:46aKIMBERLY CLARK : Receives SBTi Approval for its Expanded Science-Based Climate G..
PR
06/17KIMBERLY CLARK : Depend® Brand Introduces NEW Silhouette® Classic Underwear
PR
06/04KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/27KIMBERLY CLARK : Kotex Brand Marks 100th Anniversary with Global She Can Initiat..
PR
05/22KIMBERLY CLARK : Names Gustavo Ghory as Chief Supply Chain Officer
PR
05/20Did hedge funds score on masks and sanitizer? Not so much
RE
05/14KIMBERLY CLARK : Foundation Awards Bright Futures Scholarships to 45 College-Bou..
PR
05/14KIMBERLY CLARK : to Webcast its Participation in the 2020 Bernstein Strategic De..
PR
05/05KIMBERLY CLARK : New Survey by Kleenex® and DonorsChoose Finds 92 Percent of Tea..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 588 M - -
Net income 2020 2 363 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 233 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 48 378 M 48 378 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 146,44 $
Last Close Price 142,06 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria G. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Mae Carol Jemison Independent Director
Abelardo E. Bru Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION4.66%48 378
UNICHARM CORPORATION17.14%24 153
ESSITY AB-1.82%22 184
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED9.10%9 295
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED92.17%4 210
ONTEX GROUP NV-31.36%1 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group