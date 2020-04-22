Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kimberly-Clark Corporation    KMB

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

(KMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kimberly Clark : to Reassign Makers of Office Toilet Paper to Meet Demand for Softer Stuff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

By Sharon Terlep

The people who churn out oversize rolls of flimsy toilet paper for the office have a new assignment: make the good stuff.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., maker of Cottonelle and Scott toilet paper, is looking to overhaul its massive bathroom-tissue operations to meet record demand fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, executives said Wednesday.

The Irving, Texas-based consumer-products company makes toilet paper both for consumers and businesses. Americans are scrambling to find enough toilet paper, but demand has plunged for tissue sold in bulk to offices, hotels, restaurants and other businesses as many of those establishments remain closed.

CEO Mike Hsu said the company has no plans to start selling its bulk product -- the thinner, scratchier tissue that comes on oversize rolls -- directly to consumers. Instead, it is working to repurpose manufacturing capacity to make more consumer-quality products.

"The products will be every bit the same and of the quality that consumers expect," Mr. Hsu said. "There is a lot that will be involved if we do this," he said, noting that each line has different tissue technology.

Even the fundamental materials used to make tissue are different. Bulk toilet paper is generally made with pulp that comes from recycled material, while bathroom tissue used in homes isn't.

U.S. sales of consumer toilet paper are up 65% for the four-week period ended April 11, according to Nielsen. Rival consumer-products company Procter & Gamble Co. has also scrambled to ramp up production for its Charmin toilet paper and Bounty paper towels. P&G doesn't have a separate line for bulk sales to businesses.

Uncertainty over future demand complicates planning, executives said. Demand is clearly high now, but as consumer stockpiling abates and Americans return to work, there is a risk of amassing a costly glut of product later in the year.

Some commercial-quality toilet paper has begun to be available to individual consumers on online platforms such as Amazon.com Inc. and by way of businesses and smaller retailers who have begun to redirect those oversize roles to consumers desperate for any supply.

Kimberly-Clark and P&G have said they are able to make enough toilet paper to meet demand even as more people stay home, but that consumers stocking up along with the length of time it takes to get toilet paper from factories to stores has led to empty shelves across the country.

The company on Wednesday said organic sales, a measure that strips out currency moves and deals, rose 11% in the recent quarter as consumers stocked up on household staples.

Executives warned that fallout from the pandemic could quickly reverse the company's fortunes, explaining why it pulled financial guidance for the year and halted a share buyback program.

Sales for the period ended March 31 were up 13% in Kimberly-Clark's consumer tissue business, which includes toilet paper, Kleenex tissue and Scott paper towel. Sales were up 6% in the personal-care segment, which includes Huggies diapers and Kotex feminine-care products.

The company's professional unit, which covers bulk sales to businesses, rose 4% for the period, though executives said demand began to fall in March and is expected to decline further as businesses are forced to remain closed. Broadly, office use is down 80%, while hotel occupancy is at 21% capacity, the company said.

The company's net income climbed 45% to $660 million. Kimberly-Clark's earnings were $1.92 a share, up from $1.31 a share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $2.13 a share.

Kimberly-Clark executives said uncertainty over the future is weighing heavily. The company has teams poring over epidemiological studies in hope of getting a read on the path of the virus, Chief Financial Officer Maria Henry said. Unknowns around the length of the economic shutdown, whether the infection rate will force major factory shutdowns and what consumer spending will look like in an all-but-certain recession make it impossible to predict the future, she said.

The company is looking at models for the virus's eventual toll, and the data shows an eventual infection rate anywhere between 1% and 50%.

"In our jobs, I don't think we ever thought we'd be arguing over epidemiology models," Mr. Hsu, the CEO said. "And we are."

Write to Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
02:02pKIMBERLY CLARK : to Reassign Makers of Office Toilet Paper to Meet Demand for So..
DJ
11:24aKIMBERLY CLARK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08:37aKIMBERLY CLARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08:22aKIMBERLY CLARK : Sales Top $5 Billion
DJ
08:13aKIMBERLY CLARK : 1Q Sales Top $5 Billion
DJ
07:44aKIMBERLY-CLARK : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aKIMBERLY CLARK : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04/17KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
04/08KIMBERLY CLARK : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
04/08KIMBERLY CLARK : to Webcast First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 558 M
EBIT 2020 3 493 M
Net income 2020 2 152 M
Debt 2020 7 440 M
Yield 2020 3,06%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
EV / Sales2021 2,94x
Capitalization 47 623 M
Chart KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimberly-Clark Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 143,38  $
Last Close Price 139,47  $
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Hsu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria G. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert William Decherd Independent Director
Marc J. Shapiro Independent Director
Mae Carol Jemison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION1.58%47 623
UNICHARM CORPORATION-1.34%22 089
ESSITY AB2.98%21 611
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED0.31%10 016
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.89%3 507
ONTEX GROUP NV-20.05%1 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group