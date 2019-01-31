Kimco Realty : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

– Strong Operating Results Continue; Small Shop Occupancy Reaches New All-Time High –

– Successfully Completes Three Signature Series™ Development Projects –

– Provides 2019 Outlook –

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018:

Reported net income available to the company’s common shareholders of $73.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, and $439.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively.

Increased same-property net operating income (“NOI”) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2017 and 2.9% for the full year 2018.

Set a record high for pro-rata small shop occupancy, ending the year at 91.1%.

Generated new leasing spreads of 12.2% during the fourth quarter.

Rental rates for new leases increased by more than 10% for the 20 th consecutive quarter over the prior rent for the comparable space.

consecutive quarter over the prior rent for the comparable space. Completed and opened three Signature Series™ development projects totaling $317.4 million during 2018.

Sold 68 properties and eight land parcels for $913.9 million in 2018.

Financial Results

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $73.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $73.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2017.

For the full year 2018, net income available to common shareholders was $439.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $372.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the full year 2017. The increase was primarily due to:

$57.8 million of higher gains on the sales of operating properties, net of impairments, and

$46.9 million of lower depreciation expense on operating properties

offset by:

$27.2 million of lower NOI compared to the same period in 2017, primarily due to the $913.9 million of dispositions completed during 2018.

NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) was $146.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018 compared to $160.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2017. NAREIT FFO for the fourth quarter of 2018 included $1.2 million of transactional charges (net of transactional income) compared to $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the full year 2018, NAREIT FFO was $620.7 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, compared to $655.6 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, for the full year 2017. NAREIT FFO for 2018 included $7.7 million of transactional income (net of transactional charges) compared to $11.3 million for 2017.

FFO as adjusted available to common shareholders (“FFO as adjusted”), which excludes the effects of non-operating impairments, as well as transactional income and charges, was $147.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018 compared to $166.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2017. For the full year 2018, FFO as adjusted was $613.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $644.2 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the full year 2017.

A reconciliation of net income available to the company’s common shareholders to NAREIT FFO, FFO as adjusted and same-property NOI is provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Operating Results

Pro-rata occupancy ended the quarter at 95.8%, flat compared to the third quarter of 2018 and representing a 20-basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 occupancy was reduced 20 basis points due to the bankruptcies of Toys R Us and Sears.

Pro-rata small shop occupancy ended the quarter at 91.1%, representing an increase of 30 basis points sequentially and an expansion of 150 basis points over the same period in 2017.

Pro-rata anchor occupancy ended the quarter at 97.4%, representing a 20-basis-point sequential decrease and a 70-basis-point reduction over the fourth quarter of 2017. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were attributable to the aforementioned Toys R Us and Sears bankruptcies.

Pro-rata rental-rate leasing spreads increased 7.0% during the fourth quarter 2018, with rental rates for new leases up 12.2% and renewals/options up 5.6%.

Generated a 2.6% increase in same-property NOI for the fourth quarter 2018 over the comparable period in 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, same-property NOI grew 2.9% compared to the same period in 2017.

Investment Activity

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Kimco sold 16 properties and two land parcels totaling 1.9 million square feet for $357.1 million. Kimco’s share of the sales price was $228.4 million. For the full year 2018, the company sold 68 properties and eight land parcels totaling 8.2 million square feet for $1.1 billion. Kimco’s share of the sales price was $913.9 million.

During 2018, Kimco completed three Signature Series ground-up development projects totaling $317.4 million: Grand Parkway Marketplace Phase II in Houston; Dania Pointe Phase I in Fort Lauderdale; and Lincoln Square, a mixed-use project in Philadelphia.

In addition, the company completed 28 redevelopment projects during 2018 totaling $89.7 million with a blended return of 10.9%.

Capital Markets Activity

During 2018, Kimco:

Repurchased 5.1 million common shares for $75.1 million at a weighted average share price of $14.72 under the company’s $300.0 million share repurchase program authorized through February 2020.

Redeemed $300.0 million of 6.875% Senior Notes due October 2019 and repurchased $15.1 million of 3.2% Senior Notes due May 2021.

Repaid $204.8 million of consolidated mortgage debt with a weighted average interest rate of 4.11%.

Kimco ended the year with $100 million outstanding on its $2.25 billion revolving credit facility. The company has no debt maturing in 2019 in its consolidated portfolio, and as of December 31, 2018, it had a weighted average maturity of 10.5 years with a weighted average interest rate of 3.62%.

2019 Full Year Outlook Net Income attributable to common shareholders* (per diluted share): $0.71 to $0.76 NAREIT FFO* and FFO as adjusted* (per diluted share): $1.44 to $1.48

* Includes the negative impact of ($0.03) per diluted share related to the implementation of ASU 2016-02 that requires companies to expense certain previously capitalized internal leasing & legal costs. Reconciliations are provided for these forward-looking non-GAAP metrics (NAREIT FFO and FFO as adjusted) in the tables accompanying this press release.

Operating Assumptions: Same-property NOI (excluding redevelopments): 1.50% to 2.50% Total combined redevelopment & development investment: $275 million to $350 million

Dividend Declarations

Kimco’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable on April 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 2, 2019.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends with respect to each of the company’s Class I, Class J, Class K, Class L and Class M series of cumulative redeemable preferred shares. All dividends on the preferred shares will be paid on April 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets: Operating real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $2,385,287 and $2,433,053, respectively $ 9,250,519 $ 9,817,875 Investments in and advances to real estate joint ventures 570,922 483,861 Real estate under development 241,384 402,518 Other real estate investments 192,123 217,584 Mortgages and other financing receivables 14,448 21,838 Cash and cash equivalents 143,581 238,513 Marketable securities 10,302 13,265 Accounts and notes receivable, net 184,528 189,757 Other assets 391,293 378,515 Total assets $ 10,999,100 $ 11,763,726 Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 4,381,456 $ 4,596,140 Mortgages and construction loan payable, net 492,416 882,787 Dividends payable 130,262 128,892 Other liabilities 560,231 617,617 Total liabilities 5,564,365 6,225,436 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 23,682 16,143 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 5,996,240 shares; 42,580 and 41,200 shares issued and outstanding (in series), respectively; Aggregate liquidation preference $1,064,500 and $1,030,000, respectively 43 41 Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 750,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 421,388,879 and 425,646,380 shares, respectively 4,214 4,256 Paid-in capital 6,117,254 6,152,764 Cumulative distributions in excess of net income (787,707) (761,337) Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (1,480) Total stockholders' equity 5,333,804 5,394,244 Noncontrolling interests 77,249 127,903 Total equity 5,411,053 5,522,147 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,999,100 $ 11,763,726

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues Revenues from rental properties $ 214,230 $ 233,349 $ 882,345 $ 912,670 Reimbursement income 63,452 68,973 246,381 247,563 Other rental property income 4,122 8,310 20,877 23,552 Management and other fee income 2,397 4,593 15,159 17,049 Total revenues 284,201 315,225 1,164,762 1,200,834 Operating expenses Rent (2,667) (2,833) (10,929) (11,145) Real estate taxes (37,766) (41,817) (153,336) (157,196) Operating and maintenance (40,373) (44,013) (164,294) (169,552) General and administrative (20,022) (27,972) (87,797) (91,690) Provision for doubtful accounts (1,682) (1,429) (6,253) (5,630) Impairment charges (45,352) (33,051) (79,207) (67,331) Depreciation and amortization (74,266) (85,024) (310,380) (360,811) Total operating expenses (222,128) (236,139) (812,196) (863,355) Gain on sale of operating properties/change in control of interests 49,379 31,436 229,840 93,538 Operating income 111,452 110,522 582,406 431,017 Other (expense)/income Other (expense)/income, net (1,634) (1,254) 13,041 2,559 Interest expense (42,881) (52,126) (183,339) (191,956) Early extinguishment of debt charges - - (12,762) (1,753) Income before income taxes, net, equity in income of joint ventures, net, gain on change in control of joint venture interests and equity in income from other real estate investments, net 66,937 57,142 399,346 239,867 (Provision)/benefit for income taxes, net (2,583) (1,344) (1,600) 880 Equity in income of joint ventures, net 19,131 23,719 71,617 60,763 Gain on change in control of joint venture interests - - - 71,160 Equity in income of other real estate investments, net 4,462 5,049 29,100 67,001 Net income 87,947 84,566 498,463 439,671 Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 214 330 (668) (13,596) Net income attributable to the Company 88,161 84,896 497,795 426,075 Preferred stock redemption charges - - - (7,014) Preferred dividends (14,534) (11,431) (58,191) (46,600) Net income available to the Company's common shareholders $ 73,627 $ 73,465 $ 439,604 $ 372,461 Per common share: Net income available to the Company: (2) Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 1.02 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.17 (1) $ 0.17 (1) $ 1.02 (1) $ 0.87 (1) Weighted average shares: Basic 419,258 423,734 420,641 423,614 Diluted 419,886 424,088 421,379 424,019

(1) Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. The impact of the conversion would have an anti-dilutive effect on net income and therefore have not been included. Adjusted for distributions on convertible units of $99 for the year ended December 31, 2018. (2) Adjusted for earnings attributable from participating securities of ($597) and ($536) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and ($2,375) and ($2,132) for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Adjusted for the change in carrying amount of redeemable noncontrolling interest of ($3,603) and ($7,521) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Certain reclassifications of prior year amounts have been made to conform with the current year presentation.

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to FFO and FFO as Adjusted Available to the Company's Common Shareholders (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income available to the Company's common shareholders $ 73,627 $ 73,465 $ 439,604 $ 372,461 Gain on sale of operating properties/change in control of interests (49,379) (31,436) (229,763) (92,830) Gain on sale of joint venture operating properties/change in control of interests (12,446) (6,849) (18,549) (79,034) Depreciation and amortization - real estate related 74,086 83,959 305,079 356,191 Depreciation and amortization - real estate jv's 10,717 9,835 43,483 39,248 Impairments on depreciable real estate 50,050 32,854 83,754 65,148 Benefit for income taxes (2) - - - (39) Noncontrolling interests (2) (421) (1,688) (2,891) (5,583) Funds from operations available to the Company's common shareholders 146,234 160,140 620,717 655,562 Transactional charges/(income), net 1,181 6,251 (7,674) (11,327) Funds from operations available to the Company's common shareholders as adjusted $ 147,415 $ 166,391 $ 613,043 $ 644,235 Weighted average shares outstanding for FFO calculations: Basic 419,258 423,734 420,641 423,614 Units 837 961 835 852 Dilutive effect of equity awards 628 354 629 405 Diluted (1) 420,723 425,049 422,105 424,871 FFO per common share - basic $ 0.35 $ 0.38 $ 1.48 $ 1.55 FFO per common share - diluted (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.38 $ 1.47 $ 1.55 FFO as adjusted per common share - diluted (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 1.45 $ 1.52

(1) Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. Funds from operations would be increased by $228 and $274 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and $916 and $923 for the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Related to gains, impairments and depreciation on operating properties, where applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to Same Property NOI (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income available to the Company's common shareholders $ 73,627 $ 73,465 $ 439,604 $ 372,461 Adjustments: Management and other fee income (2,397) (4,593) (15,159) (17,049) General and administrative 20,022 27,972 87,797 91,690 Impairment charges 45,352 33,051 79,207 67,331 Depreciation and amortization 74,266 85,024 310,380 360,811 Interest and other expense, net 44,515 53,380 183,060 191,150 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes, net 2,583 1,344 1,600 (880) Gain on change in control of joint venture interests - - - (71,160) Equity in income of other real estate investments, net (4,462) (5,049) (29,100) (67,001) Gain on sale of operating properties/change in control of interests (49,379) (31,436) (229,840) (93,538) Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (214) (330) 668 13,596 Preferred stock redemption charges - - - 7,014 Preferred dividends 14,534 11,431 58,191 46,600 Non same property net operating income (20,269) (47,533) (118,690) (169,513) Non-operational expense from joint ventures, net 13,219 9,359 60,417 72,970 Same Property NOI $ 211,397 $ 206,085 $ 828,135 $ 804,482 Certain reclassifications of prior year amounts have been made to conform with the current year presentation.

Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders Per Common Share to Diluted Funds From Operations Available to Common Shareholders Per Common Share (unaudited) Actual Projected Range 2018 Full Year 2019 Low High Diluted net income available to common shareholder $ 1.02 $ 0.71 $ 0.76 per common share Depreciation & amortization 0.72 0.68 0.71 Depreciation & amortization real estate joint ventures, net of noncontrolling interests 0.10 0.09 0.10 Gain on sale of operating properties/change in control of interests (0.54) (0.03) (0.07) Gain on sale of joint venture operating properties/change in control of interests (0.04) (0.01) (0.02) Impairments on depreciable real estate 0.20 - - Noncontrolling interests (1) 0.01 - - FFO per diluted common share $ 1.47 $ 1.44 $ 1.48 Transactional income, net (0.02) - - FFO, as adjusted per diluted common share $ 1.45 $ 1.44 $ 1.48

(1) Adjusted for the change in carrying amount of redeemable noncontrolling interest of ($7,521) or ($0.02) per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 Projections involve numerous assumptions such as rental income (including assumptions on percentage rent), interest rates, tenant defaults, occupancy rates, foreign currency exchange rates (such as the US-Canadian rate), selling prices of properties held for disposition, expenses (including salaries and employee costs), insurance costs and numerous other factors. Not all of these factors are determinable at this time and actual results may vary from the projected results, and may be above or below the range indicated. The above range represents management’s estimate of results based upon these assumptions as of the date of this press release.

