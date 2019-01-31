Kimco Realty : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
0
01/31/2019 | 07:31am EST
– Strong Operating Results Continue; Small Shop Occupancy Reaches New
All-Time High – – Successfully Completes Three Signature
Series™ Development Projects – – Provides 2019 Outlook –
Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) today reported results for the fourth
quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.
Highlights - Fourth Quarter and Full Year
2018:
Reported net income available to the company’s common shareholders of
$73.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, and $439.6 million, or
$1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and full year 2018,
respectively.
Increased same-property net operating income (“NOI”) by 2.6% during
the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2017 and 2.9% for
the full year 2018.
Set a record high for pro-rata small shop occupancy, ending the year
at 91.1%.
Generated new leasing spreads of 12.2% during the fourth quarter.
Rental rates for new leases increased by more than 10% for the 20th
consecutive quarter over the prior rent for the comparable space.
Completed and opened three Signature Series™ development projects
totaling $317.4 million during 2018.
Sold 68 properties and eight land parcels for $913.9 million in 2018.
Financial Results
Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of
2018 was $73.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $73.5
million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2017.
For the full year 2018, net income available to common shareholders was
$439.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, compared to $372.5 million,
or $0.87 per diluted share, for the full year 2017. The increase was
primarily due to:
$57.8 million of higher gains on the sales of operating properties,
net of impairments, and
$46.9 million of lower depreciation expense on operating properties
offset by:
$27.2 million of lower NOI compared to the same period in 2017,
primarily due to the $913.9 million of dispositions completed during
2018.
NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) was $146.2 million, or $0.35 per
diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018 compared to $160.1 million,
or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2017. NAREIT FFO for
the fourth quarter of 2018 included $1.2 million of transactional
charges (net of transactional income) compared to $6.3 million in the
fourth quarter of 2017.
For the full year 2018, NAREIT FFO was $620.7 million, or $1.47 per
diluted share, compared to $655.6 million, or $1.55 per diluted share,
for the full year 2017. NAREIT FFO for 2018 included $7.7 million of
transactional income (net of transactional charges) compared to $11.3
million for 2017.
FFO as adjusted available to common shareholders (“FFO as adjusted”),
which excludes the effects of non-operating impairments, as well as
transactional income and charges, was $147.4 million, or $0.35 per
diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018 compared to $166.4 million,
or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2017. For the full
year 2018, FFO as adjusted was $613.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted
share, compared to $644.2 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the
full year 2017.
A reconciliation of net income available to the company’s common
shareholders to NAREIT FFO, FFO as adjusted and same-property NOI is
provided in the tables accompanying this press release.
Operating Results
Pro-rata occupancy ended the quarter at 95.8%, flat compared to the
third quarter of 2018 and representing a 20-basis-point decrease
compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 occupancy
was reduced 20 basis points due to the bankruptcies of Toys R Us and
Sears.
Pro-rata small shop occupancy ended the quarter at 91.1%, representing
an increase of 30 basis points sequentially and an expansion of 150
basis points over the same period in 2017.
Pro-rata anchor occupancy ended the quarter at 97.4%, representing a
20-basis-point sequential decrease and a 70-basis-point reduction over
the fourth quarter of 2017. The sequential and year-over-year
decreases were attributable to the aforementioned Toys R Us and Sears
bankruptcies.
Pro-rata rental-rate leasing spreads increased 7.0% during the fourth
quarter 2018, with rental rates for new leases up 12.2% and
renewals/options up 5.6%.
Generated a 2.6% increase in same-property NOI for the fourth quarter
2018 over the comparable period in 2017. For the year ended December
31, 2018, same-property NOI grew 2.9% compared to the same period in
2017.
Investment Activity
During the fourth quarter of 2018, Kimco sold 16 properties and two land
parcels totaling 1.9 million square feet for $357.1 million. Kimco’s
share of the sales price was $228.4 million. For the full year 2018, the
company sold 68 properties and eight land parcels totaling 8.2 million
square feet for $1.1 billion. Kimco’s share of the sales price was
$913.9 million.
During 2018, Kimco completed three Signature Series ground-up
development projects totaling $317.4 million: Grand Parkway Marketplace
Phase II in Houston; Dania Pointe Phase I in Fort Lauderdale; and
Lincoln Square, a mixed-use project in Philadelphia.
In addition, the company completed 28 redevelopment projects during 2018
totaling $89.7 million with a blended return of 10.9%.
Capital Markets Activity
During 2018, Kimco:
Repurchased 5.1 million common shares for $75.1 million at a weighted
average share price of $14.72 under the company’s $300.0 million share
repurchase program authorized through February 2020.
Redeemed $300.0 million of 6.875% Senior Notes due October 2019 and
repurchased $15.1 million of 3.2% Senior Notes due May 2021.
Repaid $204.8 million of consolidated mortgage debt with a weighted
average interest rate of 4.11%.
Kimco ended the year with $100 million outstanding on its $2.25 billion
revolving credit facility. The company has no debt maturing in 2019 in
its consolidated portfolio, and as of December 31, 2018, it had a
weighted average maturity of 10.5 years with a weighted average interest
rate of 3.62%.
2019 Full Year Outlook
Net Income attributable to common shareholders* (per diluted share):
$0.71 to $0.76
NAREIT FFO* and FFO as adjusted*(per diluted share):
$1.44 to $1.48
* Includes the negative impact of ($0.03) per diluted share related
to the implementation of ASU 2016-02 that requires companies to expense
certain previously capitalized internal leasing & legal costs.
Reconciliations are provided for these forward-looking non-GAAP metrics
(NAREIT FFO and FFO as adjusted) in the tables accompanying this press
release.
Operating Assumptions:
Same-property NOI (excluding redevelopments):
1.50% to 2.50%
Total combined redevelopment & development investment:
$275 million to $350 million
Dividend Declarations
Kimco’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28
per common share, payable on April 15, 2019, to shareholders of record
on April 2, 2019.
The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends with respect to
each of the company’s Class I, Class J, Class K, Class L and Class M
series of cumulative redeemable preferred shares. All dividends on the
preferred shares will be paid on April 15, 2019, to shareholders of
record on April 1, 2019.
Conference Call and Supplemental Materials
Kimco will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, January 31,
2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will include a review of
the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2018 results as well as a
discussion of the company’s strategy and expectations for the future. To
participate, dial 1-888-317-6003 (Passcode: 5454441).
A replay will be available through May 1, 2019, by dialing
1-877-344-7529 (Passcode: 10126460). Access to the live call and replay
will be available through the company's website at investors.kimcorealty.com.
About Kimco
Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT)
headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s
largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping
centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437
U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable
space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500
Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions,
development and management for more than 60 years. For further
information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com,
the company’s blog at blog.kimcorealty.com,
or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.
The company announces material information to its investors using the
company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com),
SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The
company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the
public, and the information the company posts on social media may be
deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages
investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the
information that it posts on the company’s blog (blog.kimcorealty.com)
and social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty),
Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty),
YouTube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty)
and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation).
The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated
on its investor relations website from time to time.
Safe Harbor Statement
The statements in this news release state the company’s and management’s
intentions, beliefs, expectations or projections of the future and are
forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the company’s
actual results could differ materially from those projected in such
forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to
differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited
to, (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii)
the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations
due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business,
(iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or
other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the
company, (iv) the company’s ability to raise capital by selling its
assets, (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations and
management’s ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (vi) the
level and volatility of interest rates and foreign currency exchange
rates and management’s ability to estimate the impact thereof, (vii)
risks related to the Company’s international operations, (viii) the
availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and
redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not
performing in accordance with our expectations, (ix) valuation and risks
related to the company’s joint venture and preferred equity investments,
(x) valuation of marketable securities and other investments, (xi)
increases in operating costs, (xii) changes in the dividend policy for
the company’s common and preferred stock and the company’s ability to
pay dividends at current levels, (xiii) the reduction in the company’s
income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a
failure by multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping
center, (xiv) impairment charges and (xv) unanticipated changes in the
company’s intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity
and/or hold certain securities until maturity. Additional information
concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in
the company’s SEC filings. Copies of each filing may be obtained from
the company or the SEC.
The company refers you to the documents filed by the company from time
to time with the SEC, specifically the section titled “Risk Factors” in
the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017, as may be updated or supplemented in the company’s Quarterly
Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s other filings with the SEC, which
discuss these and other factors that could adversely affect the
company’s results. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to
update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets:
Operating real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and
amortization
of $2,385,287 and $2,433,053, respectively
$
9,250,519
$
9,817,875
Investments in and advances to real estate joint ventures
570,922
483,861
Real estate under development
241,384
402,518
Other real estate investments
192,123
217,584
Mortgages and other financing receivables
14,448
21,838
Cash and cash equivalents
143,581
238,513
Marketable securities
10,302
13,265
Accounts and notes receivable, net
184,528
189,757
Other assets
391,293
378,515
Total assets
$
10,999,100
$
11,763,726
Liabilities:
Notes payable, net
$
4,381,456
$
4,596,140
Mortgages and construction loan payable, net
492,416
882,787
Dividends payable
130,262
128,892
Other liabilities
560,231
617,617
Total liabilities
5,564,365
6,225,436
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
23,682
16,143
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 5,996,240 shares;
42,580 and 41,200 shares issued and outstanding (in series),
respectively;
Aggregate liquidation preference $1,064,500 and $1,030,000,
respectively
43
41
Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 750,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding 421,388,879 and 425,646,380 shares,
respectively
4,214
4,256
Paid-in capital
6,117,254
6,152,764
Cumulative distributions in excess of net income
(787,707)
(761,337)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-
(1,480)
Total stockholders' equity
5,333,804
5,394,244
Noncontrolling interests
77,249
127,903
Total equity
5,411,053
5,522,147
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,999,100
$
11,763,726
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
Revenues from rental properties
$
214,230
$
233,349
$
882,345
$
912,670
Reimbursement income
63,452
68,973
246,381
247,563
Other rental property income
4,122
8,310
20,877
23,552
Management and other fee income
2,397
4,593
15,159
17,049
Total revenues
284,201
315,225
1,164,762
1,200,834
Operating expenses
Rent
(2,667)
(2,833)
(10,929)
(11,145)
Real estate taxes
(37,766)
(41,817)
(153,336)
(157,196)
Operating and maintenance
(40,373)
(44,013)
(164,294)
(169,552)
General and administrative
(20,022)
(27,972)
(87,797)
(91,690)
Provision for doubtful accounts
(1,682)
(1,429)
(6,253)
(5,630)
Impairment charges
(45,352)
(33,051)
(79,207)
(67,331)
Depreciation and amortization
(74,266)
(85,024)
(310,380)
(360,811)
Total operating expenses
(222,128)
(236,139)
(812,196)
(863,355)
Gain on sale of operating properties/change in control of interests
49,379
31,436
229,840
93,538
Operating income
111,452
110,522
582,406
431,017
Other (expense)/income
Other (expense)/income, net
(1,634)
(1,254)
13,041
2,559
Interest expense
(42,881)
(52,126)
(183,339)
(191,956)
Early extinguishment of debt charges
-
-
(12,762)
(1,753)
Income before income taxes, net, equity in income of joint ventures,
net,
gain on change in control of joint venture interests and equity in
income from other real estate investments, net
66,937
57,142
399,346
239,867
(Provision)/benefit for income taxes, net
(2,583)
(1,344)
(1,600)
880
Equity in income of joint ventures, net
19,131
23,719
71,617
60,763
Gain on change in control of joint venture interests
-
-
-
71,160
Equity in income of other real estate investments, net
4,462
5,049
29,100
67,001
Net income
87,947
84,566
498,463
439,671
Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
214
330
(668)
(13,596)
Net income attributable to the Company
88,161
84,896
497,795
426,075
Preferred stock redemption charges
-
-
-
(7,014)
Preferred dividends
(14,534)
(11,431)
(58,191)
(46,600)
Net income available to the Company's common shareholders
$
73,627
$
73,465
$
439,604
$
372,461
Per common share:
Net income available to the Company: (2)
Basic
$
0.17
$
0.17
$
1.02
$
0.87
Diluted
$
0.17
(1)
$
0.17
(1)
$
1.02
(1)
$
0.87
(1)
Weighted average shares:
Basic
419,258
423,734
420,641
423,614
Diluted
419,886
424,088
421,379
424,019
(1) Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to
common stock at the beginning of the period. The impact of the
conversion would have an anti-dilutive effect on net income and
therefore have not been included. Adjusted for distributions on
convertible units of $99 for the year ended December 31, 2018.
(2) Adjusted for earnings attributable from participating securities
of ($597) and ($536) for the three months ended December 31, 2018
and 2017, and ($2,375) and ($2,132) for the year ended December 31,
2018 and 2017, respectively. Adjusted for the change in carrying
amount of redeemable noncontrolling interest of ($3,603) and
($7,521) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018,
respectively.
Certain reclassifications of prior year amounts have been made to
conform with the current year presentation.
Reconciliation of Net Income Available to the Company's Common
Shareholders to
FFO and FFO as Adjusted Available to the Company's Common
Shareholders
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income available to the Company's common shareholders
$
73,627
$
73,465
$
439,604
$
372,461
Gain on sale of operating properties/change in control of interests
(49,379)
(31,436)
(229,763)
(92,830)
Gain on sale of joint venture operating properties/change in control
of interests
(12,446)
(6,849)
(18,549)
(79,034)
Depreciation and amortization - real estate related
74,086
83,959
305,079
356,191
Depreciation and amortization - real estate jv's
10,717
9,835
43,483
39,248
Impairments on depreciable real estate
50,050
32,854
83,754
65,148
Benefit for income taxes (2)
-
-
-
(39)
Noncontrolling interests (2)
(421)
(1,688)
(2,891)
(5,583)
Funds from operations available to the Company's common shareholders
146,234
160,140
620,717
655,562
Transactional charges/(income), net
1,181
6,251
(7,674)
(11,327)
Funds from operations available to the Company's common shareholders
as adjusted
$
147,415
$
166,391
$
613,043
$
644,235
Weighted average shares outstanding for FFO calculations:
Basic
419,258
423,734
420,641
423,614
Units
837
961
835
852
Dilutive effect of equity awards
628
354
629
405
Diluted (1)
420,723
425,049
422,105
424,871
FFO per common share - basic
$
0.35
$
0.38
$
1.48
$
1.55
FFO per common share - diluted (1)
$
0.35
$
0.38
$
1.47
$
1.55
FFO as adjusted per common share - diluted (1)
$
0.35
$
0.39
$
1.45
$
1.52
(1) Reflects the potential impact if certain units were converted to
common stock at the beginning of the period. Funds from operations
would be increased by $228 and $274 for the three months ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, and $916 and $923 for the year ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
(2) Related to gains, impairments and depreciation on operating
properties, where applicable.
Reconciliation of Net Income Available to the Company's Common
Shareholders
to Same Property NOI
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income available to the Company's common shareholders
$
73,627
$
73,465
$
439,604
$
372,461
Adjustments:
Management and other fee income
(2,397)
(4,593)
(15,159)
(17,049)
General and administrative
20,022
27,972
87,797
91,690
Impairment charges
45,352
33,051
79,207
67,331
Depreciation and amortization
74,266
85,024
310,380
360,811
Interest and other expense, net
44,515
53,380
183,060
191,150
Provision/(benefit) for income taxes, net
2,583
1,344
1,600
(880)
Gain on change in control of joint venture interests
-
-
-
(71,160)
Equity in income of other real estate investments, net
(4,462)
(5,049)
(29,100)
(67,001)
Gain on sale of operating properties/change in control of interests
(49,379)
(31,436)
(229,840)
(93,538)
Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(214)
(330)
668
13,596
Preferred stock redemption charges
-
-
-
7,014
Preferred dividends
14,534
11,431
58,191
46,600
Non same property net operating income
(20,269)
(47,533)
(118,690)
(169,513)
Non-operational expense from joint ventures, net
13,219
9,359
60,417
72,970
Same Property NOI
$
211,397
$
206,085
$
828,135
$
804,482
Certain reclassifications of prior year amounts have been made to
conform with the current year presentation.
Reconciliation of Diluted Net Income Available to Common
Shareholders Per Common Share
to Diluted Funds From Operations Available to Common Shareholders
Per Common Share
(unaudited)
Actual
Projected Range
2018
Full Year 2019
Low
High
Diluted net income available to common shareholder
$
1.02
$
0.71
$
0.76
per common share
Depreciation & amortization
0.72
0.68
0.71
Depreciation & amortization real estate joint ventures,
net of noncontrolling interests
0.10
0.09
0.10
Gain on sale of operating properties/change in control of interests
(0.54)
(0.03)
(0.07)
Gain on sale of joint venture operating properties/change in control
of interests
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.02)
Impairments on depreciable real estate
0.20
-
-
Noncontrolling interests (1)
0.01
-
-
FFO per diluted common share
$
1.47
$
1.44
$
1.48
Transactional income, net
(0.02)
-
-
FFO, as adjusted per diluted common share
$
1.45
$
1.44
$
1.48
(1) Adjusted for the change in carrying amount of redeemable
noncontrolling interest of ($7,521) or ($0.02) per share for the
year ended December 31, 2018
Projections involve numerous assumptions such as rental income
(including assumptions on percentage rent), interest rates, tenant
defaults, occupancy rates, foreign currency exchange rates (such as
the US-Canadian rate), selling prices of properties held for
disposition, expenses (including salaries and employee costs),
insurance costs and numerous other factors. Not all of these factors
are determinable at this time and actual results may vary from the
projected results, and may be above or below the range indicated.
The above range represents management’s estimate of results based
upon these assumptions as of the date of this press release.