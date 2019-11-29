Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kimco Realty Corporation    KIM

KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION

(KIM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kimco Realty : Announces Full Redemption of Its 5.500% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 06:11pm GMT

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), in an effort to further reduce leverage, today announced that it will redeem all 9,000 shares of its issued and outstanding 5.500% Class J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Class J Preferred Stock”) and all 9,000,000 depositary shares representing the Class J Preferred Stock (the “Class J Depositary Shares” and, together with the Class J Preferred Stock, the “Class J Shares”) (NYSE: KIMprJ – CUSIP No. 49446R778), representing an aggregate liquidation value of $225 million, on December 31, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”). In connection with the redemption of the preferred stock, Kimco will recognize a non-cash charge of approximately $7.2 million or $0.02 cents per common share in the fourth quarter of 2019. This charge will reduce Net Income and NAREIT Funds From Operations per diluted share by the same amount but have no impact on Funds From Operations as adjusted per diluted share.

The Class J Preferred Stock will be redeemed at the redemption price of $25,000.00 per share, plus $290.278 in accrued and unpaid dividends on each share, and the Class J Depositary Shares will be redeemed at the redemption price of $25.00 per depositary share, plus $0.29028 in accrued and unpaid dividends on each share. Dividends will cease to accrue on the Class J Shares as of the Redemption Date.

A notice of redemption and related materials have been mailed to holders of record of Class J Depositary Shares on November 29, 2019. Class J Depositary Shares held through The Depositary Trust Company, the registered holder of all of the issued outstanding Class J Depositary Shares, will be redeemed in accordance with the applicable procedures of The Depositary Trust Company. Questions relating to the applicable notices of redemption and related materials should be directed to Equiniti Trust Company, the company’s transfer agent and the paying agent for the redemption of the Class J Shares (the “Paying Agent”), at 800-468-9716. The address of the Paying Agent is Equiniti Trust Company, Attn: Corporate Actions Department, P.O. Box 64858, St. Paul, MN 55164-0858.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the company’s Class J Shares.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned interests in 420 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 73.6 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release state the company’s and management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or projections of the future and are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the company, (iv) the company’s ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations and management’s ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and management’s ability to estimate the impact thereof, (vii) risks related to the company’s international operations, (viii) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (ix) valuation and risks related to the company’s joint venture and preferred equity investments, (x) valuation of marketable securities and other investments, (xi) increases in operating costs, (xii) changes in the dividend policy for the company’s common and preferred stock and the company’s ability to pay dividends at current levels, (xiii) the reduction in the company’s income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure by multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (xiv) impairment charges and (xv) unanticipated changes in the company’s intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity and/or hold certain securities until maturity. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the SEC.

The company refers you to the documents filed by the company from time to time with the SEC, specifically the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as may be updated or supplemented in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s other filings with the SEC, which discuss these and other factors that could adversely affect the company’s results. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION
06:37pKIMCO REALTY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:11pKIMCO REALTY : Announces Full Redemption of Its 5.500% Class J Cumulative Redeem..
BU
11/13KIMCO REALTY : Recognized as Nareit's 2019 Leader in Sustainability for Retail R..
BU
11/07KIMCO REALTY : Third Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
10/28KIMCO REALTY : Pentagon Centre Signature Series™ Mixed-Use Project Recogni..
BU
10/25KIMCO REALTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
10/24KIMCO REALTY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/24KIMCO REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
10/24KIMCO REALTY : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
10/24KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 136 M
EBIT 2019 474 M
Net income 2019 328 M
Debt 2019 5 245 M
Yield 2019 5,22%
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales2019 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 12,6x
Capitalization 9 146 M
Chart KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimco Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 20,64  $
Last Close Price 21,66  $
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Conor C. Flynn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross Cooper President & Chief Investment Officer
Milton Cooper Executive Chairman
David Jamieson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Glenn Gary Cohen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION47.85%9 146
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-9.98%46 405
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 699
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD4.69%21 586
SCENTRE GROUP0.77%13 932
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.89%10 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group