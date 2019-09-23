Log in
Kimco Realty : Completes Full Redemption of its 6.000% Class I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and its 5.625% Class K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

09/23/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (KIM)

NEWS RELEASE

Kimco Realty Completes Full Redemption of its 6.000% Class I Cumulative Redeemable

Preferred Stock and its 5.625% Class K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., September 16, 2019 - Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) today announced the completion of the redemption of (i) all 7,000 shares of its issued and outstanding 6.000% Class I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Class I Preferred Stock") and all 7,000,000 depositary shares representing the Class I Preferred Stock (the "Class I Depositary Shares" and, together with the Class I Preferred Stock, the "Class I Shares") (NYSE: KIMprI - CUSIP No. 49446R 794), representing an aggregate liquidation preference of $175 million, and (ii) all 7,000 shares of its issued and outstanding 5.625% Class K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Class K Preferred Stock") and all 7,000,000 depositary shares representing the Class K Preferred Stock (the "Class K Depositary Shares" and, together with the Class K Preferred Stock, the "Class K Shares") (NYSE: KIMprK - CUSIP No. 49446R 745), representing an aggregate liquidation preference of $175 million.

The Class I Preferred Stock was redeemed at the redemption price of $25,000.00 per share, plus $245.833 in accrued and unpaid dividends on each share, and the Class I Depositary Shares were redeemed at the redemption price of $25.00 per depositary share, plus $0.24583 in accrued and unpaid dividends on each share. The Class K Preferred Stock was redeemed at the redemption price of $25,000.00 per share, plus $230.468 in accrued and unpaid dividends on each share, and the Class K Depositary Shares were redeemed at the redemption price of $25.00 per depositary share, plus $0.23047 in accrued and unpaid dividends on each share. Dividends ceased to accrue on the Class I Shares and the Class K Shares as of the date of redemption.

In connection with this redemption, the company expects to recognize a non-cash transaction charge of approximately $11.4 million or $0.03 cents per common share in the third quarter of 2019. This charge will reduce Net Income and NAREIT Funds From Operations per diluted share by the same amount but have no impact on Funds From Operations as adjusted per diluted share.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned interests in 428 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 74.6 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release state the company's and management's intentions, beliefs, expectations or projections of the future and are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the inability of

major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the company, (iv) the company's ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations and management's ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and management's ability to estimate the impact thereof, (vii) risks related to the company's international operations, (viii) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (ix) valuation and risks related to the company's joint venture and preferred equity investments, (x) valuation of marketable securities and other investments, (xi) increases in operating costs, (xii) changes in the dividend policy for the company's common and preferred stock and the company's ability to pay dividends at current levels, (xiii) the reduction in the company's income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure by multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (xiv) impairment charges and (xv) unanticipated changes in the company's intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity and/or hold certain securities until maturity. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the SEC.

The company refers you to the documents filed by the company from time to time with the SEC, specifically the section titled "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as may be updated or supplemented in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company's other filings with the SEC, which discuss these and other factors that could adversely affect the company's results. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

###

CONTACT: David F. Bujnicki

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Kimco Realty Corporation

1-866-831-4297

dbujnicki@kimcorealty.com

Disclaimer

Kimco Realty Corporation published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 19:21:05 UTC
