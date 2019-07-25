Log in
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION

KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION

(KIM)
  Report  
07/25 04:00:15 pm
18.64 USD   -0.85%
Kimco Realty : Form Insider Ownership

07/25/2019 | 07:15pm EDT

Kimco Realty Corp

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned interests in 428 U.S. shopping centers comprising 75 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Kimco's Use Of Social Media

The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the company's blog and social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and LinkedIn. The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

Disclaimer

Kimco Realty Corporation published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 23:14:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 142 M
EBIT 2019 472 M
Net income 2019 330 M
Debt 2019 4 914 M
Yield 2019 6,07%
P/E ratio 2019 24,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales2019 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,0x
Capitalization 7 867 M
Chart KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kimco Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 18,23  $
Last Close Price 18,64  $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Conor C. Flynn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross Cooper President & Chief Investment Officer
Milton Cooper Executive Chairman
David Jamieson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Glenn Gary Cohen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION27.30%7 934
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-5.80%49 183
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 774
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-5.06%19 818
SCENTRE GROUP-0.26%14 472
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION11.71%11 054
