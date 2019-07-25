Kimco Realty : Form Insider Ownership

Kimco Realty Corp

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned interests in 428 U.S. shopping centers comprising 75 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Kimco's Use Of Social Media

The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the company's blog and social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and LinkedIn. The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.