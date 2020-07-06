Kimco Realty : Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, announced today the release of its 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report. This seventh annual report provides a thorough account of Kimco’s quantitative and qualitative performance in the areas of the environment, social impact, and governance (ESG).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005558/en/

Kimco Realty 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Since formally launching our ESG program a decade ago, there has never been a time more imperative than now for the team at Kimco to focus on advancing our organization in the areas of sustainability, social impact and governance as we navigate extraordinary circumstances,” said Conor Flynn, Chief Executive Officer at Kimco Realty. “In response to recent events throughout the nation, we’re identifying and refining important company initiatives and ensuring diversity and inclusion are an integral part of our culture. The COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s awakening to systemic racism reinforce the refrain ‘we’re all in this together,’ and we’re making an even stronger commitment to leading and being part of the change.”

With this report, Kimco is for the first time aligning its ESG disclosure with guidelines established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), marking a notable step forwarding in improving stakeholder transparency.

2019 Report Highlights

Kimco’s recent achievements include:

Refining ESG governance at the Board and Management levels, forming an ESG Steering Committee and adopting 5 strategic pillars around which the program and report are now organized.

Joining the FTSE4Good Index Series for the first time, a key milestone for companies demonstrating strong ESG practices.

Receiving the prestigious Leader in the Light Award from the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) – the organization’s highest sustainability honor for retail REITs.

Issuing an innovative $2 billion “green” credit facility, tied to climate performance.

Exceeding the company’s carbon goal, reducing same-site Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by more than 10% between 2015 and 2020.

Becoming a signatory to the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, reinforcing Kimco’s commitment to creating a trusting environment where all ideas are welcomed and issues around diversity and inclusion can be openly discussed.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Kimco’s associates banded together with a singular focus on assisting its tenants, creating an innovative Tenant Assistance Program (TAP), rolling out a nationwide Curbside Pickup™ Program, and implementing other measures to ensure its retailers can weather this crisis.

Launching a 24/7 National Call Center, offering its tenants and other stakeholders a fast and convenient way to contact Kimco with questions and concerns, and further enhancing its customer-centric approach to property operations.

The 48-page Corporate Responsibility Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standard. The summary report is intended for all audiences and covers the most relevant content for stakeholders. The report appendix is designed as optional supplemental reading for those stakeholders interested in more detailed GRI Disclosure data on Kimco’s performance.

The digital version of the report can be accessed here.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 401 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company’s blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the company’s blog (blog.kimcorealty.com) and social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), YouTube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005558/en/