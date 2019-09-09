Log in
Kimco Realty : Second Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation

09/09/2019

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

SECOND QUARTER 2019

SAFE HARBOR

The statements in this presentation, including targets and assumptions, state the Company's and management's hopes, intentions, beliefs, expectations or projections of the future and are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the key assumptions contained within this presentation, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, increases in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, increases in operating costs and real estate taxes. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from http://investors.kimcorealty.com/ or the SEC.

Cover: Lincoln Square, Philadelphia, PA

Suburban Square, Ardmore, PA

KIMCO'S 2020 VISION

PORTFOLIO QUALITY

NAV CREATION

High-quality assets, tightly clustered in major metro markets that provide multiple growth levers

Increase net asset value (NAV) through redevelopment, select ground-up development and active investment management

FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Maintain a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility

REITS AND KIMCO TODAY

Suburban Square, Ardmore, PA

REITS AND KIMCO TODAY

Kimco is Positioned for Success as Retail Transforms

Consumer Preference Profile:

Kimco Asset Profile:

Instant need for every day goods

77% of ABR comes from grocery anchored centers

In-person services

63% of ABR from small shops is from service based tenants

Experiences in a social environment

58% of ABR comes from Service & Experiential Tenants

Technology to ease pain points of shopping

38% of ABR comes from Omni-Channel Players

Convenient location

81% of ABR comes from top Major Metro Markets

ABR is defined as Annual Base Rent

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kimco Realty Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 21:46:02 UTC
