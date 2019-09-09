Kimco Realty : Second Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
SECOND QUARTER 2019
SAFE HARBOR
The statements in this presentation, including targets and assumptions, state the Company's and management's hopes, intentions, beliefs, expectations or projections of the future and are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the key assumptions contained within this presentation, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, increases in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, increases in operating costs and real estate taxes. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from http://investors.kimcorealty.com/ or the SEC.
Cover: Lincoln Square, Philadelphia, PA
Suburban Square, Ardmore, PA
KIMCO'S 2020VISION
PORTFOLIO QUALITY
NAV CREATION
High-quality assets, tightly clustered in major metro markets that provide multiple growth levers
Increase net asset value (NAV) through redevelopment, select ground-up development and active investment management
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
Maintain a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility
3
REITS AND KIMCO TODAY
Suburban Square, Ardmore, PA
REITS AND KIMCO TODAY
Kimco is Positioned for Success as Retail Transforms
Consumer Preference Profile:
Kimco Asset Profile:
Instant need for every day goods
✓ 77% of ABR comes from grocery anchored centers
In-person services
✓ 63% of ABR from small shops is from service based tenants
Experiences in a social environment
✓ 58% of ABR comes from Service & Experiential Tenants
Technology to ease pain points of shopping
✓ 38% of ABR comes from Omni-Channel Players
Convenient location
✓ 81% of ABR comes from top Major Metro Markets
ABR is defined as Annual Base Rent
5
