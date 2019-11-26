TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

Peter Zaldivar is the majority stockholder in Kabouter Holdings Inc., which is the holding company of Kabouter Management, LLC. Kabouter Management, LLC acts as the investment adviser to Kabouter Fund I (QP), LLC, Kabouter Fund II, LLC, and Kabouter Fund III, LLC.

In accordance with the announcement by the issuer of a placing of new ordinary shares dated 22 November 2019, the figure of 168,669,421 ordinary shares has been used as the denominator for the calculations contained in this TR-1 form.