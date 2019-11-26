Log in
11/25 11:35:24 am
94 GBp   --.--%
TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

11/26/2019 | 02:28am EST

Peter Zaldivar is the majority stockholder in Kabouter Holdings Inc., which is the holding company of Kabouter Management, LLC. Kabouter Management, LLC acts as the investment adviser to Kabouter Fund I (QP), LLC, Kabouter Fund II, LLC, and Kabouter Fund III, LLC.

In accordance with the announcement by the issuer of a placing of new ordinary shares dated 22 November 2019, the figure of 168,669,421 ordinary shares has been used as the denominator for the calculations contained in this TR-1 form.

Disclaimer

Kin and Carta plc published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 07:27:04 UTC
Latest news on KIN AND CARTA PLC
02:28aTR-1 : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
11/22KIN AND CARTA : Acquisition of Spire Digital
PU
11/22KIN AND CARTA : Placing of new ordinary shares
PU
11/21KIN AND CARTA PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/01KIN AND CARTA : Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
10/02KIN AND CARTA : Full Year Results
PU
08/20KIN AND CARTA : Trading Update
PU
07/18KIN AND CARTA : Directorate Change and Appointment of Chairman
PU
04/11KIN AND CARTA PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/14KIN AND CARTA : Half Year Results
PU

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 169 M
EBIT 2020 21,8 M
Net income 2020 4,00 M
Debt 2020 37,8 M
Yield 2020 2,11%
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 159 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 141,67  GBp
Last Close Price 94,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 70,2%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard N. Stillwell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Kutsor Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Director
Nigel Pocklington Independent Non-Executive Director
Categories
