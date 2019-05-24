Log in
KIN GROUP PLC

(FITB)
Kin : Second Price Monitoring Extension

05/24/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

Regulatory Story

Bidstack Group PLC ­ BIDS Second Price Monitoring Extn

Released 16:40 24­May­2019

RNS Number : 1940A

Bidstack Group PLC

24 May 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and ﬁnal Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the ﬁrst price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a predetermined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a ﬁnal opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

APMBUGDUGSDBGCS

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Second Price Monitoring Extn ‐ RNS

Disclaimer

Bidstack Group plc published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 17:42:30 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
James Draper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald John Stewart Chairman
John Joseph McIntosh Director & Finance Director
Francesco Petruzzelli Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lindsay K. Mair Non-Executive Director
