Kin : Second Price Monitoring Extension

Bidstack Group PLC ­ BIDS Second Price Monitoring Extn

Released 09:05 28­May­2019

RNS Number : 3060A

Bidstack Group PLC

28 May 2019

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and ﬁnal Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the ﬁrst price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a predetermined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a ﬁnal opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

