MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kin Group PLC    FITB   GB00B57JBH88

KIN GROUP PLC

(FITB)
No quotes available
-- GBp   0.00%
10:23aKIN : TR1 -Notification of Major Holdings
PU
04/15KIN : Advisory Board Appointment
PU
04/12KIN : TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings
PU
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kin : TR1 -Notification of Major Holdings

04/16/2019 | 10:23am EDT

Regulatory Story

Bidstack Group PLC ­ BIDS TR­1: Notification of major holdings

Released 12:21 16­Apr­2019

RNS Number : 3751W

Bidstack Group PLC

16 April 2019

TR­1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

Bidstack Group Plc

attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non­UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non­UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Killik & Co LLP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Platform Securities

(on behalf of various discretionary clients of Killik & Co

LLP)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

15/04/2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

16/04/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through financial

Total of both in %

Total number of voting

attached to shares

instruments

(8.A + 8.B)

rights of issuervii

(total of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B

2)

Resulting situation

on the date on

4.50%

N/A

4.50%

199,557,937

which threshold

was crossed or

reached

Position of previous

5.75%

N/A

5.75%

199,557,937

notification (if

applicable)

8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

possible)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BZ7M6059

8,980,094

4.50%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

8,980,094

4.50%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if % of voting rights the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

financial

Conversion

cash

% of voting rights

date

x

voting rights

instrument

Period xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does

X

not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

through financial

Total of both if it equals

Namexv

equals or is higher

instruments if it

or is higher than the

than the notifiable

equals or is higher

notifiable threshold

threshold

than the notifiable

threshold

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion Compliance Dept. Killik & Co LLP, Crown House, Crown Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 3HS

Date of completion

16/04/2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLFQLFFKZFFBBD

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Disclaimer

Bidstack Group plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 14:22:06 UTC
Chart KIN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kin Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James Draper Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald John Stewart Chairman
John Joseph McIntosh Director & Finance Director
Francesco Petruzzelli Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lindsay K. Mair Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN GROUP PLC-48.57%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.08%928 721
RED HAT3.83%32 225
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC28.62%27 411
SPLUNK INC28.45%20 212
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.49.45%18 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About