Kin : TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings

Bidstack Group PLC ­ BIDS TR­1: Notification of major holdings Released 07:00 12­Apr­2019

Bidstack Group PLC 12 April 2019

TR­1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.75% N/A 5.75% 199,557,937 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.98% N/A 6.98% 198,807,631

ISIN code (if possible)

GB00BZ7M6059 11,466,162

Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 5.75% (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

11,466,162

5.75%

Place of completion Compliance Dept. Killik & Co LLP, Crown House, Crown Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 3HS Date of completion 11/04/2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

