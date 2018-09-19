Log in
Kin Group PLC    FITB   GB00B57JBH88

KIN GROUP PLC (FITB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/28 05:35:19 pm
3.15 GBp   +3.28%
TR-1: Notification of major interest in shares

09/19/2018 | 09:43am CEST

Regulatory Story

Bidstack Group PLC - BIDS TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES Released 08:27 19-Sep-2018

RNS Number : 2376B

Bidstack Group PLC 19 September 2018

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii

Bidstack Group PLC

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

Ann Gloag O.B.E.

notification obligation: iii

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v

  • 6. Date on which issuer notified:

  • 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: vi, vii

8. Notified details:

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLLIFFDAEIALIT

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES - RNS

Disclaimer

Kin Group plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 07:42:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Donald John Stewart Chairman
Lindsay K. Mair Non-Executive Director
John Taylor Non-Executive Director
Liam ODonoghue Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN GROUP PLC-48.57%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-6.57%44 776
INVESTOR8.18%35 238
HAL TRUST-1.14%14 283
KINNEVIK-3.71%8 953
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 505
