Kin Mining NL : ASX Investor – Gold Investor Event Presentation

To the maximum extent permitted by law, Kin Mining NL, its directors, officers, employees and agents disclaim liability for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person through the use or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from this presentation. Generally, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'outlook', 'anticipate', 'project', 'target', 'likely',' believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'would', 'could', 'should', 'scheduled', 'will', 'plan', 'forecast', 'evolve' and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to the risk factors set out in the Company's Prospectus dated October 2014. This list is not exhausted of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intent or obligations to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, estimates, or options, future events or results or otherwise, unless required to do so by law. Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties may contain forward-looking statements in relation to future matters that can be only made where the Company has a reasonable basis for making those statements. This announcement has been prepared in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 Edition and the current ASX Listing Rules. The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including with respect to any mining of mineralised material, modifying factors and production targets and financial forecasts. Competent Person's Statement The information contained in this report relating to Resource Estimation results relates to information compiled by Mr Jamie Logan. Mr Logan is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is a full time employee of the company. Mr Logan has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Logan consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this report that relates to 2017 Mineral Resources is based on information reviewed and compiled by Dr. Spero Carras of Carras Mining Pty Ltd (CM). Dr. Carras is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and has over 40 years experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Mark Nelson, Consultant Geologist to CM with over 30 years experience and is a Member of the Australasian Institute Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) with sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Gary Powell Consultant Geologist to CM with over 30 years experience and is a Member of the Australasian Institute Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and the AIG with sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". CM also acted as auditors of the 2009 McDonald Speijers resource estimates for Eclipse, Quicksilver, Forgotten Four and Krang. Dr. S. Carras, Mr. Mark Nelson and Mr. Gary Powell consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the context in which it appears. The information contained in this report relating to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Glenn Grayson. Mr. Grayson is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a full time employee of the company. Mr. Grayson has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Grayson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. 2 Cardinia Gold Project Delivering a more robust, higher returning gold project A large gold development asset: Mineral Resource of 841koz Au defined at the Cardinia Gold Project in both supergene and deeper mineralisation Located in attractive gold mining region: Large 414km2 land package 30km east of Leonora characterised by large mineral deposits with considerable untested exploration potential Completed PFS shows positives future returns: Baseline 8+ year mine life producing an average 51koz gold per annum for the first 5 years Exploration programs underway to enhance project returns: Targeting new, high value, higher grade gold deposits within close proximity to the proposed Cardinia processing plant site Several new discoveries made in December 2019 drilling: Promising results from Cardinia Hill, Lewis East and Comedy King point to a much larger mineralised system at Cardinia than previously defined 3 Corporate overview ASX: KIN Share price (10 Feb 2020) A$0.042 Ordinary shares on issue 571.0M Options (exercise $0.27 - $1.25) 24.0M Market capitalisation (undiluted) $24.0M Cash (31 December 2019) $2.7M Debt Nil Liquidity (avg. daily traded shares) 531,000 Board of Directors Andrew Munckton Managing Director Joe Graziano Chairman Brian Dawes Non-Executive Director Nicholas Anderson Non-Executive Director Hansjoerg Plaggemars Non-Executive Director Shareholders Retail Investors Directors High Net Worths Institutional Share price - 12 months $0.09 $0.08 $0.07 $0.06 $0.05 $0.04 $0.03 $0.02 $0.01 $0.00 2% 31% 65%2% 4 Technical and geology team Technical management Key consultants Andrew Munckton Managing Director and CEO Glenn Grayson Exploration Manager Geologist with 35+ years experience, technical and operations, underground and open pit

Previous Managing Director of Avalon Minerals, General Manager Gindalbie Metals

Previously General Manager of Operations Paddington, Kanowna Belle and Kundana

Geologist with 23+ years experience

Extensive experience with resource development and extension at Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Fosterville

Previous senior positions with Northern Star Resources, Barrick and Northgate Minerals Entech • Respected industry consultants • Specialists in Open Pit Optimisation, mine design and scheduling Como Engineers • Established industry consultants with long history • Delivering process engineering, metallurgy and construction services Jon Standing • Expert stratigraphic structural and economic geologist • Comprehensive mapping of the company Tenure Russel Mortimer • Consultancy assisting with John Kelly Engineering Manager Engineer with 30+ years industry experience

Extensive experience with operations and contract mining in both open pit and underground

Previous senior positions with Resolute, Roche, Alcoa, Mt Gibson, Sinosteel Midwest /Southern geophysical advice and strategy Geoscience around acquiring the appropriate field data Nigel Brand • Geochemical consultant specialising in exploration geochemistry 5 Minerie Greenstone Belt A large mineralised system delivering new gold discoveries The Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) is centred around a controlling 414km 2 landholding in an underexplored greenstone belt which has yielded multiple deposits

landholding in an underexplored greenstone belt which has yielded multiple deposits Large alteration systems related to gold mineralisation identified throughout the area

Until recently, exploration completed during the past decade was focused on areas of known deposits

Over 60% of the tenure is under recently transported cover and has seen little modern exploration

Primary mineralisation below 100m remains largely untested throughout the region

Exploration completed during 2H 2019 has targeted new deposits within 5km of the process plant site Mertondale 5 Eclipse, Tonto Quicksilver Mertondale 2, 3-4 Gambier Lass Bruno-Lewis Websters Michelangelo Randwick Hobby Helens Recent exploration success Three potentially significant new discoveries made in drill testing of six gold targets in December 2019 Key objective of identifying new deposits with potential to enhance the CGP mine plan as outlined in the 2019 PFS

Comedy King aircore results included:

12m at 14.9 g/t Au from 4m 4m at 8.3 g/t Au from 20m (end of hole) 20m at 2.3 g/t Au from 0m 12m at 2.7 g/t Au from 4m

Lewis East aircore results included:

4m at 11.6 g/t Au from 8m 53m at 1.3 g/t Au from 4m (end of hole) 32m at 1.1 g/t Au from 0m

Cardinia Hill aircore results included:

20m at 1.4g/t Au from 8m 24m at 1.6g/t Au from 24m (end of hole)

Completed aircore lines at the Comedy King over historical drilling and recent rock chip results Completed aircore lines at Lewis East over 7 historical drilling results Cardinia area depth potential Major mineralised corridor ineffectively tested . At Cardinia 400Koz Mineral Resource within 75m of surface All drilling Drilling deeper than 50m vertical depth Drilling deeper than 100m vertical depth 8 Exploration momentum to continue Extensional drilling of new discovery areas to resume in the current March quarter 2020 Hobby Cardinia is a large mineralised system with substantial high-grade zones within broader zones of alteration containing lower grade material

high-grade zones within broader zones of alteration containing lower grade material The NE trending Lewis Fault and associated subsidiary faults are the key structures controlling mineralisation. These will be the target of future exploration programs

Cardinia Hill, Comedy King and Lewis East remain open and warrant immediate follow-up drilling

follow-up drilling Drilling in March 2020 is expected to target:

Extensions of high grade vein style mineralisation at Comedy King Strike and depth extensions at Cardinia Hill Infill drilling at Lewis East Extension drilling of high-grade mineralised positions along the Lewis Fault

Rangoon Comedy King Bruno LewisCardinia Hill Black Chief Helens Kyte Lewis East 9 Pre-Feasibility Study outcomes A viable development project with significant leverage to the Australian dollar gold price An 8+ year mine life producing an average 51koz gold per annum for the first five years

New discoveries have potential to improve forecast gold output and returns by displacing higher cost ounces from Mertondale area in the early years PROJECT ECONOMICS Base Case gold price (A$) $2,000/oz $2,200/oz Exchange Rate (US$:A$) 0.70 0.70 Life of Mine Revenue (A$) $736.2M $809.8M C1 Cash Costs 2 $1,284/oz $1,284/oz Adjusted Operating Costs 3 $1,349/oz $1,349/oz All-In-Sustaining Costs 4 $1,442/oz $1,442/oz Pre-Tax Operating Cash Surplus $128.4M $199.8M Net Present Value (NPV8%) $66.8M $118.0M Internal Rate of Return (IRR) 17% 29% Cut-off grade 0.5 g/t Au 2 C1 Cash Costs (C1) includes all mining, surface haulage, processing, refining, by-product credits and onsite overhead costs 3 Adjusted Operating Costs (AOC) includes C1 costs plus royalties 4 All-In-Sustaining Costs (AISC) includes AOC plus closure costs and sustaining capital, but excludes head office corporate costs and Tax Totals may vary due to rounding 10 Processing centre Development foundations established Ownership of existing processing infrastructure enables ability to expedite future project development

Lawlers process plant deconstruction commenced 3 February 2020

Ball mill, workshop, office and tanks (in part) already at Cardinia

Development is based on two open pit mining centres at Cardinia and Mertondale which feed a 1.5Mtpa conventional CIL processing plant located at Cardinia

PFS contemplates processing 11.4Mt at 1.09g/t Au (398koz) to deliver 368koz of recovered gold over an initial Life of Mine of 8.2 years Lawlers process plant - ball mill and crushing plant Cardinia process plant site works 11 Investment proposition Delivering a more robust, higher returning gold project $ Advanced 841Koz The first drilling of New discoveries Extensional drilling of Attractive valuation of gold project in an new target areas at have potential to the new discovery existing development attractive gold mining Cardinia in a decade significantly enhance areas to be project with significant region with has immediately the forecast returns undertaken in the potential to deliver considerable yielded three new outlined in the 2019 current March further exploration untested exploration gold discoveries PFS quarter 2020 valuation upside potential now being within 5km of the delivered upon process plant site 12 Contact details Kin Mining NL Level 1, 342 Scarborough Beach Rd Osborne Park WA 6017 61 8 9242 2227 info@kinmining.com.au ASX: KIN 13 Appendices 14 APPENDIX A CGP Resource & Reserve underpins future mine plan1 Total Mineral Resource estimate of 18.2Mt @ 1.4g/t for 841koz (June 2019)

Predominantly defined in Cardinia and Mertondale areas

Probable Ore Reserve estimate of 7.9Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 283koz (August 2019)

Total mill feed of 11.4Mt @ 1.1g/t Au at estimated 92% recovery for forecast 368koz recovered gold

Baseload feed sourced from the Bruno-Lewis system, located only 1km from the process plant site

Bruno-Lewis system, located only 1km from the process plant site Higher grade satellite sources at Helens, Kyte, Mertondale 5 and Mertondale 3-4 Resource and Reserve estimates Increase in total Mineral Resource tonnage, grade and contained ounces from March 2019 estimate New Ore Reserve based on more conservative modifying factors including pit wall angles, dilution and recoveries applied Further significant upside potential to Mineral Resource, Ore Reserve and forecast mill feed from additional drilling 1 For full Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimate information, please refer to Appendix E and F slides APPENDIX B - Kin Mining NL Mineral Resources Notes See ASX Announcement 9 July 2019 "Bruno-Lewis Mineral Resource Update"

"Bruno-Lewis Mineral Resource Update" See ASX Announcement 1 April 2019 "Cardinia Gold Project Mineral Resource Update"

The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed at the time of publication.

Totals may not tally due to rounding of values.

Mineral Resources estimated by Jamie Logan of Kin Mining NL and reported in accordance with JORC 2012 using a 0.5g/t Au cut-off within Entech A$2,000 optimisation shells. Cardinia Gold Project: Mineral Resources: June 2019 Resource Lower Measured Resources Indicated Resources Inferred Resources Total Resources Project Area Gold Price Cut off Tonnes Au Au Tonnes Au Au Tonnes Au Au Tonnes Au Au (AUD) (g/t Au) (Mt) (g/t Au) (k Oz) (Mt) (g/t Au) (k Oz) (Mt) (g/t Au) (k Oz) (Mt) (g/t Au) (k Oz) Mertondale Mertons Reward $2,000 0.5 0.8 2.3 60 0.4 1.0 15 1.2 1.9 74 Mertondale 3-4 $2,000 0.5 1.2 2.0 75 0.4 1.4 20 1.6 1.8 95 Tonto* $2,000 0.5 1.8 1.3 75 0.0 1.3 0 1.8 1.3 75 Mertondale 5* $2,000 0.5 0.6 2.2 40 0.0 2.2 3 0.6 2.2 43 Eclipse ** $2,200 0.5 1.2 1.4 55 1.2 1.4 55 Quicksilver ** $2,200 0.5 0.8 1.5 40 0.8 1.5 40 Subtotal Mertondale 4.3 1.8 250 3.0 1.4 132 7.3 1.6 383 Cardinia Bruno $2,000 0.5 0.9 1.0 28 1.9 1.3 78 2.8 1.2 106 Lewis $2,000 0.5 0.4 1.0 12 3.6 0.9 108 1.0 1.1 33 4.9 1.0 153 Kyte $2,000 0.5 0.3 1.6 16 0.0 1.3 2 0.4 1.5 18 Helens $2,000 0.5 0.7 2.2 47 0.2 1.8 14 0.9 2.1 61 Fiona* $2,000 0.5 0.2 1.8 13 0.1 1.5 3 0.3 1.7 16 Rangoon* $2,000 0.5 0.3 1.5 15 0.1 1.1 2 0.4 1.5 17 Subtotal Cardinia 0.4 1.0 12 6.0 1.2 228 3.3 1.3 132 9.6 1.2 372 Raeside Michaelangelo* $2,000 0.5 0.8 2.0 53 0.8 2.0 53 Leonardo* $2,000 0.5 0.1 2.3 9 0.1 2.3 9 Forgotten Four ** $2,200 0.5 0 0.2 2.1 14 0.2 2.1 14 Krang ** $2,200 0.5 0 0.2 2.1 10 0.2 2.1 10 Subtotal Raeside 0.9 2.1 63 0.4 2.1 24 1.3 2.1 87 TOTAL 0.4 1.0 12 11.3 1.5 541 6.6 1.4 289 18.2 1.4 841 *Mineral Resources estimated by Carras Mining Pty Ltd in 2017, and reported in accordance with JORC 2012 using a 0.5g/t Au cut-off within Entech A$2,000 optimisation shells. ** Mineral Resources estimated by McDonald Speijers in 2009, audited by Carras Mining Pty Ltd in 2017 and reported in accordance with JORC 2012 using a 16 0.5g/t Au cut-off within Entech A$2,200 optimisation shells. APPENDIX C - Cardinia Gold Project - Ore Reserve Estimate1, 2, 3 Open Pit Mine Classification Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t) Metal (oz. Au) Kyte Probable 280,000 1.6 14,000 Bruno Lewis Proved 430,000 0.9 13,000 Probable 4,790,000 0.8 127,000 Helens Probable 480,000 1.8 28,000 Rangoon/Fiona Probable 490,000 1.6 25,000 Mertondale 2/3/4/Reward Probable 750,000 1.9 45,000 Mertondale 5 Probable 150,000 2.7 13,000 Eclipse Probable 220,000 1.1 8,000 Tonto Probable 300,000 1.2 12,000 Proved 430,000 0.9 13,000 All Pits Probable 7,460,000 1.1 272,000 Total 7,890,000 1.1 283,000 Calculations have been rounded to the nearest 10,000t of ore, 0.1g/t Au grade and 1,000oz Au metal.

2 Assumes a gold price of A$1,800/oz for Pit Design and A$2000 for Financial analysis 3 Totals vary due to rounding. 17 Attachments Original document

