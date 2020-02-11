Kin Mining NL : ASX Investor – Gold Investor Event Presentation

This presentation is not a prospectus nor an offer for securities in any jurisdiction nor a securities recommendation. The information in this presentation is an overview and does not contain all information necessary for investment decisions. In making investment decisions in connection with any acquisition of securities, investors should rely on their own examination of Kin Mining NL and consult their own legal, business and/or financial advisers.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date on which the statements were made. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the feasibility and definitive feasibility studies, the Company's' business strategy, plan, development, objectives, performance, outlook, growth, cash flow, projections, targets and expectations, mineral reserves and resources, results of exploration and operational expenses. Generally, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'outlook', 'anticipate', 'project', 'target', 'likely',' believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'would', 'could', 'should', 'scheduled', 'will', 'plan', 'forecast', 'evolve' and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to the risk factors set out in the Company's Prospectus dated October 2014.
This list is not exhausted of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intent or obligations to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, estimates, or options, future events or results or otherwise, unless required to do so by law. Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties may contain forward-looking statements in relation to future matters that can be only made where the Company has a reasonable basis for making those statements. This announcement has been prepared in compliance with the JORC Code 2012 Edition and the current ASX Listing Rules. The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including with respect to any mining of mineralised material, modifying factors and production targets and financial forecasts.
Competent Person's Statement
The information contained in this report relating to Resource Estimation results relates to information compiled by Mr Jamie Logan. Mr Logan is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is a full time employee of the company. Mr Logan has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".
Mr. Logan consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to 2017 Mineral Resources is based on information reviewed and compiled by Dr. Spero Carras of Carras Mining Pty Ltd (CM). Dr. Carras is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and has over 40 years experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Mark Nelson, Consultant Geologist to CM with over 30 years experience and is a Member of the Australasian Institute Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) with sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Gary Powell Consultant Geologist to CM with over 30 years experience and is a Member of the Australasian Institute Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and the AIG with sufficient experience in the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".
CM also acted as auditors of the 2009 McDonald Speijers resource estimates for Eclipse, Quicksilver, Forgotten Four and Krang.
Dr. S. Carras, Mr. Mark Nelson and Mr. Gary Powell consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the context in which it appears.
The information contained in this report relating to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Glenn Grayson. Mr. Grayson is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a full time employee of the company. Mr. Grayson has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".
Mr. Grayson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
Cardinia Gold Project
Delivering a more robust, higher returning gold project
A large gold development asset:
Mineral Resource of 841koz Au defined at the Cardinia Gold Project in both supergene and deeper mineralisation
Located in attractive gold mining region:
Large 414km2 land package 30km east of Leonora characterised by large mineral deposits with considerable untested exploration potential
Completed PFS shows positives future returns:
Baseline 8+ year mine life producing an average 51koz gold per annum for the first 5 years
Exploration programs underway to enhance project returns:
Targeting new, high value, higher grade gold deposits within close proximity to the proposed Cardinia processing plant site
Several new discoveries made in December 2019 drilling:
Promising results from Cardinia Hill, Lewis East and Comedy King point to a much larger mineralised system at Cardinia than previously defined
Corporate overview
ASX: KIN
Share price (10 Feb 2020)
A$0.042
Ordinary shares on issue
571.0M
Options (exercise $0.27 - $1.25)
24.0M
Market capitalisation (undiluted)
$24.0M
Cash (31 December 2019)
$2.7M
Debt
Nil
Liquidity (avg. daily traded shares)
531,000
Board of Directors
Andrew Munckton
Managing Director
Joe Graziano
Chairman
Brian Dawes
Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Anderson
Non-Executive Director
Hansjoerg Plaggemars
Non-Executive Director
Shareholders
Retail Investors
Directors
High Net Worths
Institutional
Share price - 12 months
2%
31%
65%2%
Technical and geology team
Technical management
Key consultants
Andrew Munckton
Managing Director and
CEO
Glenn Grayson
Exploration Manager
Geologist with 35+ years experience, technical and operations, underground and open pit
Previous Managing Director of Avalon Minerals, General Manager Gindalbie Metals
Previously General Manager of Operations Paddington, Kanowna Belle and Kundana
Geologist with 23+ years experience
Extensive experience with resource development and extension at Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Fosterville
Previous senior positions with Northern Star Resources, Barrick and Northgate Minerals
Entech
•
Respected industry consultants
• Specialists in Open Pit Optimisation,
mine design and scheduling
Como Engineers
•
Established industry consultants with
long history
•
Delivering process engineering,
metallurgy and construction services
Jon Standing
•
Expert stratigraphic structural and
economic geologist
• Comprehensive mapping of the
company Tenure
Russel Mortimer
•
Consultancy assisting with
John Kelly
Engineering Manager
Engineer with 30+ years industry experience
Extensive experience with operations and contract mining in both open pit and underground
