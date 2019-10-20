Kin Mining NL : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
24,205,701
Up to 63,447,130
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Yes - The shares issued rank equally in all respects from the date of issue with the existing fully paid ordinary shares of the company.
Yes - The shares issued rank equally in all respects from the date of issue with the existing fully paid ordinary shares of the company.
5
Issue price or consideration
1)
$0.035
2)
$0.035
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Issued pursuant to a placement to sophisticated and institutional investors.
Further exploration to expand & extend mineral resources at the Cardinia Gold Project
Yes
29 November 2018
1) 24,205,701 Ordinary Shares
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Up to 63,447,130 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
(Exception 1)
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1 Nil
7.1A Nil
(Refer to Annexure 1)
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
22 October 2019
Anticipated - 11 November 2019
Number
+Class
8
Number
and +class
of
all
571,024,168
Fully paid ordinary shares
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
5,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at
$0.27 and expiring 10 April 2020
9,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at
$0.75 and expiring 15
September 2020
6,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at
$1.00 and expiring 15 September
2021
4,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at
$1.25 and expiring 15 September
2022
1,000,000
Unlisted Options exercisable at
$0.36 and expiring 15 January
2020
In accordance with the Company's Dividend policy
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval No required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
Non-Renounceable
One (1) new share for every eight (8) shares held
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
15
+Record date to determine
25 October 2019
entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
No
Fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole dollar
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
United States of America, Malaysia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Japan and Republic of Korea
19 Closing date for receipt of 8 November 2019 acceptances or renunciations
20
Names of any underwriters
Delphi Unternehmensberatung
Aktiengesellschaft
21
Amount of any underwriting fee
5%
or commission
22 Names of any brokers to the N/A issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
N/A
N/A
25 If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the
date of the meeting
26
Date entitlement and acceptance
28 October 2019
form and offer documents will be
sent to persons entitled
27
If the entity has issued options,
21 October 2019
and the terms entitle option
holders to participate on
exercise, the date on which
notices will be sent to option
holders
28
Date rights trading will begin (if
N/A
applicable)
29 Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.