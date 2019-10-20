Log in
KIN MINING NL

(KIN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.035 AUD   --.--%
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Option Holders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Notification to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Shareholders
PU
Kin Mining NL : Appendix 3B

10/20/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Kin Mining NL

ABN

30 150 597 541

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  1. 24,205,701
  2. Up to 63,447,130
  1. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
  2. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  1. Yes - The shares issued rank equally in all respects from the date of issue with the existing fully paid ordinary shares of the company.
  2. Yes - The shares issued rank equally in all respects from the date of issue with the existing fully paid ordinary shares of the company.

5

Issue price or consideration

1)

$0.035

2)

$0.035

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

  1. Issued pursuant to a placement to sophisticated and institutional investors.
  2. Further exploration to expand & extend mineral resources at the Cardinia Gold Project

Yes

29 November 2018

1) 24,205,701 Ordinary Shares

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

  1. Up to 63,447,130 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
    (Exception 1)

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7.1 Nil

7.1A Nil

(Refer to Annexure 1)

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  1. 22 October 2019
  2. Anticipated - 11 November 2019

Number

+Class

8

Number

and +class

of

all

571,024,168

Fully paid ordinary shares

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

5,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at

$0.27 and expiring 10 April 2020

9,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at

$0.75 and expiring 15

September 2020

6,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at

$1.00 and expiring 15 September

2021

4,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at

$1.25 and expiring 15 September

2022

1,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at

$0.36 and expiring 15 January

2020

In accordance with the Company's Dividend policy

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval No required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

Non-Renounceable

One (1) new share for every eight (8) shares held

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

15

+Record date to determine

25 October 2019

entitlements

  1. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  2. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

No

Fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole dollar

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

United States of America, Malaysia, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Japan and Republic of Korea

19 Closing date for receipt of 8 November 2019 acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

Delphi Unternehmensberatung

Aktiengesellschaft

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

5%

or commission

22 Names of any brokers to the N/A issue

  1. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  2. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

25 If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

28 October 2019

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27

If the entity has issued options,

21 October 2019

and the terms entitle option

holders to participate on

exercise, the date on which

notices will be sent to option

holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

N/A

applicable)

29 Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 23:30:05 UTC
