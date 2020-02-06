Log in
KIN MINING NL

(KIN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/05
0.039 AUD   +2.63%
09:48pKIN MINING NL : Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West
PU
02/03KIN MINING NL : - New High Grade Gold Discovery at Comedy King
AQ
02/02KIN MINING NL : New High Grade Gold Discovery at Comedy King
PU
Kin Mining NL : Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

02/06/2020

ASX Announcement

7 February 2020

ASX: KIN

Kin Mining NL

342 Scarborough Beach Road

Osborne Park WA 6017

  • +61 9 9242 2227 E info@kinmining.com.au

kinmining.com.au

BROAD ZONES OF NEW GOLD MINERALISATION

AT LEWIS EAST AND LEWIS WEST

Highlights:

  • Final assay results returned from the December 2019 drilling program, targeting prospects located within 5km of the proposed processing plant site at the Cardinia Gold Project.
  • New near surface, broad zones of mineralisation with occasional high grade intersections identified at Lewis East:

4m at 11.6g/t Au from 8m (LE19AC012) *

53m at 1.3g/t Au from 4m to BOH (LE19AC007) * 13m at 1.0g/t Au from 24m to BOH (LE19AC009) * 32m at 1.1g/t Au from 0m (LE19AC036)

16m at 1.3g/t Au from 8m (LE19AC044)

  • Broad alteration zone showing numerous ore grade intersections in adjacent holes at Lewis East is consistent with historical drill intersections.
  • Geological logging confirms the interpretation of epithermal vein style and potassic alteration mineralisation at Lewis East.
  • Broad alteration zones of anomalous mineralisation identified at Lewis West:

16m at 0.38g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC012)

16m at 0.35g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC013)

16m at 0.30g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC014)

  • Lewis West results show broad zones of anomalous mineralisation between historical high grade intersections and recent high grade rock chip results.
  • Results from this program and a reinterpretation of historical drill results show consistent high grade vein mineralisation and broad alteration halo mineralisation associated with the NE trending Lewis Fault and other parallel subsidiary faults.
  • This new geological interpretation indicates a large mineralising system exists at Cardinia and follow-up exploration programs will target the area associated with the Lewis Fault.
  • All recent and historical results to be analysed to inform the next CGP drilling program.

*Results first reported on 13 December 2019

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN or Company) is pleased to report the final assay results from the drilling program at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) completed in December 2019. The results have identified new shallow, large, ore grade zones of mineralisation at Lewis East and broad areas of anomalous alteration mineralisation at Lewis West. All targets drilled are located within 5 kilometres of the proposed Cardinia processing plant site.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

The aircore (AC) drilling results have been received from all prospects of the drilling program completed in December 2019. The program consisted of 7,881 metres of AC and 880 metres of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling across six key target areas. The targets are prospective for gold- rich sulphide replacement and epithermal vein-hosted gold mineralisation. Refer to ASX announcement 4 December 2019.

Commenting on the further CGP drill results, Managing Director Andrew Munckton said:

"The 2019 aircore drilling program completed in December has been highly successful and supports our key objective of identifying new zones of mineralisation with potential to enhance the current CGP mine plan as outlined in the Pre-Feasibility Study completed in mid-2019.

The campaign has confirmed our belief that the Cardinia area holds substantial zones of high grade gold mineralisation within broader zones of alteration containing lower grade mineralisation in addition to the Mineral Resources that have previously been defined. The exploration team have made significant new discoveries at Cardinia Hill, Comedy King and Lewis East during this campaign which was the first substantial exploration effort outside the established deposits in over six years within the region and the first in the Cardinia area for more than a decade.

These latest results confirm the presence of large zones of epithermal vein style mineralisation with occasional high grade gold zones within broader areas of lower grade alteration at Lewis East. The Lewis West AC results also show a strike continuous zone of broad alteration mineralisation consistent with the narrow veins mapped at surface at Golden Dolerite that returned high grade rock chip results.

The results to date are indicative of a large mineralised system at Cardinia consistent with the crosscutting Lewis Fault and its other parallel subsidiary faults. These structures will be the key target areas in our future exploration program.

Cardinia Hill, Comedy King and Lewis East appear to be large scale zones of gold mineralisation which remain open and warrant follow-up drilling. The close proximity to the processing plant site only serves to further enhance the results. We look forward to this follow up work commencing in the March quarter 2020."

Prospect

Type

Drilled Metres

Lewis East

AC

1,608

Cardinia Hill

AC

839

Comedy King

AC

4,144

Black Chief South

AC

649

Snowden Well

RC

880

Lewis West

AC

641

Total

8,761

Table 1: Completed drill metres for the December 2019 Cardinia Regional Drilling Program

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

2

Figure 1: Location of the target areas for the Cardinia Regional drilling program

Lewis East

The Lewis East prospect is highlighted by a 1.4km-long surface gold anomaly, defined by shallow (2-3m) historic RAB and vacuum drilling. It is situated just 1km from the proposed Cardinia processing plant and 300m to the east of the proposed Lewis Pit.

The December 2019 AC drilling consisted of a number of lines with drilling oriented to target the northeast-dipping lodes observed in the nearby Lewis Trial pit. Forty seven (47) holes were completed. See Figure 2 and Table 2 for details. Results include:

  • 4m at 11.6g/t Au from 8m (LE19AC012) *
  • 53m at 1.27g/t Au from 4m to bottom of hole (BOH) (LE19AC007) *
  • 13m at 1.03g/t Au from 24m to BOH (LE19AC009) *
  • 28m at 0.67g/t Au from 8m (LE19AC034)
  • 32m at 1.10g/t Au from 0m (LE19AC036)
  • 7m at 1.53g/t Au from 28m to BOH (LE19AC039)
  • 16m at 1.33g/t Au from 8m (LE19AC044)

In light of the recent AC drill results, historical drilling results have been re-interpreted into a number of northeast dipping lode structures similar to those encountered at Bruno, Lewis and Comedy King. The northeast dipping lodes are associated with the northeast trending Lewis Fault structure. Refer Figure 2. Historical intersections include:

  • 1m at 34g/t Au from 15m (NBAC002)
  • 9m at 2.5g/t Au from 30m (NRB089)
  • 2m at 6.6g/t Au from 4m (CRA1252)
  • 21m at 1.70g/t Au from 19m (C363)
  • 9m at 1.7g/t Au from 9m (CRR1610)

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

3

Figure 2: Completed December 2019 aircore lines at the Lewis East prospect (white labels) over historical drilling results

(grey labels). Note the broad alteration zones (pink shading) associated with the Lewis Fault.

Mineralisation is associated with potassic alteration and disseminated sulphides in Felsic Volcanic rocks, similar in appearance to other potassic altered zones encountered at the Bruno Lewis deposit to the west.

Assays for the 1m re-spits of anomalous mineralisation at Lewis East are awaited.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

4

Lewis West

The Lewis West prospect is a large gold in soil anomaly west of the Lewis deposit. Limited historical drilling has produced intercepts including 1m at 22g/t gold.

It is interpreted that the soil anomalism is situated above northeast-dipping lodes, similar to those seen at Bruno, Lewis and Lewis East. The Kyte deposit features similar lodes and is located along strike of Lewis West. Two lines of AC drilling totalling 43 holes for 641m was completed beneath the extensive soil anomaly. See Figure 3 and Table 3 for details. Results include:

  • 16m at 0.38g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC012)
  • 16m at 0.35g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC013)
  • 16m at 0.30g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC014)
  • 12m at 0.31g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC015)
  • 4m at 0.93g/t Au from 8m to BOH (LW19AC031)

Geological logging shows a broad alteration halo with narrow zones of quartz veining and alteration in mafic rocks. Adjacent to the December 2019 AC drill hole locations are historical, high grade drilling intersections and high grade rock chips associated with the Golden Dolerite surface workings. Refer Figure 3.

Rock chip results from Golden Dolerite included 21.2g/t Au and 11.3g/t Au from the 0.5m wide expression of the quartz sulphide vein in old workings.

On the eastern side of the AC drilling, historical drilling results have been re-interpreted into a northeast dipping lode structure similar to those encountered at Bruno, Lewis and Lewis East. The northeast dipping zone is associated with the northeast trending Lewis Fault structure. Refer Figure

3. Historical intersections include:

  • 3m at 3.6g/t Au from 18m (CRR1597)
  • 1m at 9.6g/t Au from 83m (CRC1639)
  • 6m at 4.2g/t Au from 9m (CRR1590)

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

5

Figure 3: Completed December 2019 aircore lines (white labels) at the Lewis West prospect over historical drilling and recent rock chip results (grey labels) showing broad alteration halos (pink shading) associated with the Lewis Fault

Next Steps

All results are being evaluated, integrated with historical drill data, and other multi element information which characterises the alteration and mineralisation style. Drill programs will be planned following this important geological interpretation and targeting work.

Key target areas are likely to include

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

6

  • Extensions of high grade vein style mineralisation at Comedy King
  • Strike and depth extensions at Cardinia Hill
  • Infill drilling at Lewis East
  • Extension drilling of high grade vein intersections in Lewis West and Golden Dolerite

Further targets at other locations adjacent to the Lewis Fault system will also be tested as time and drill availability allows.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Andrew Munckton

Michael Vaughan

Managing Director, Kin Mining NL

Fivemark Partners

+61 8 9242 2227

+61 422 602 720

About Kin Mining NL

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is a West Australian based gold development and exploration company. Kin's key focus is its 100% owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) located in the highly prospective North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The CGP has an 841koz1 gold Mineral Resource defined in both supergene and deeper primary mineralisation with considerable potential to grow this resource with further drilling.

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Glenn Grayson. Mr. Grayson is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a full-time employee of the company. Mr. Grayson has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

Mr. Grayson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

7

Table 2. Drill hole details for Cardinia Hill, Black Chief South, Lewis East and Comedy King

Depth

Hole

From

To

Width

Grade

Prospect

Hole Id

East

North

Azi/Dip

(g/t

Comment

(m)

Type

(m)

(m)

(m)

Au)

Cardinia

CH19AC001

366143

6814693

040/-60

15

AC

NSI

Hill

CH19AC002

366149

6814703

040/-60

40

AC

32

36

4

0.28

CH19AC003

366165

6814719

040/-60

38

AC

NSI

CH19AC004

366176

6814736

040/-60

36

AC

8

12

4

0.75

CH19AC005

366190

6814752

040/-60

44

AC

32

36

4

1.70

CH19AC006

366200

6814770

040/-60

34

AC

32

34

2

0.37

BOH sample

CH19AC007

366255

6814706

040/-60

30

AC

4

12

8

0.78

incl. 4m@1.2g/tAu from 4m

CH19AC008

366266

6814720

040/-60

42

AC

0

NSI

CH19AC009

366274

6814736

040/-60

42

AC

0

NSI

CH19AC010

366287

6814754

040/-60

36

AC

24

36

12

1.31

BOH sample

CH19AC011

366298

6814772

040/-60

40

AC

8

12

4

0.48

CH19AC012

366313

6814784

040/-60

42

AC

28

32

4

0.90

CH19AC013

366329

6814549

040/-60

20

AC

0

NSI

CH19AC014

366339

6814557

040/-60

16

AC

0

NSI

CH19AC015

366347

6814566

040/-60

22

AC

16

20

4

0.29

CH19AC016

366352

6814576

040/-60

23

AC

0

NSI

CH19AC017

366357

6814586

040/-60

34

AC

0

NSI

CH19AC018

366372

6814602

040/-60

56

AC

32

56

24

1.64

incl. 8m @ 3.5g/t Au from 48m to EOH

CH19AC019

366385

6814619

040/-60

48

AC

8

28

20

1.42

CH19AC020

366403

6814638

040/-60

41

AC

4

8

4

0.26

CH19AC021

366419

6814656

040/-60

46

AC

24

28

4

0.97

CH19AC022

366432

6814674

040/-60

36

AC

0

NSI

CH19AC023

366447

6814690

040/-60

29

AC

0

NSI

CH19AC024

366453

6814700

040/-60

29

AC

0

NSI

Black

BC19AC001

364296

6813944

063/-60

47

AC

0

NSI

Chief

BC19AC002

364318

6813955

063/-60

38

AC

0

NSI

South

BC19AC003

364335

6813966

063/-60

56

AC

40

44

4

0.50

BC19AC004

364359

6813974

063/-60

51

AC

20

24

4

2.16

BC19AC005

364381

6813984

063/-60

66

AC

12

16

4

0.43

BC19AC006

364201

6814116

063/-60

45

AC

0

NSI

BC19AC007

364216

6814130

063/-60

50

AC

0

NSI

BC19AC008

364238

6814145

063/-60

51

AC

0

NSI

BC19AC009

364261

6814155

063/-60

60

AC

48

52

4

0.75

BC19AC010

364289

6814170

063/-60

62

AC

0

NSI

BC19AC011

364316

6814181

063/-60

60

AC

56

60

4

0.25

BOH sample

BC19AC012

364344

6814191

063/-60

63

AC

0

NSI

Lewis

LE19AC001

363676

6814399

225/-60

50

AC

24

28

4

2.10

East

LE19AC002

363648

6814370

225/-60

67

AC

0

NSI

LE19AC003

363618

6814346

225/-60

64

AC

0

NSI

LE19AC004

363592

6814316

225/-60

49

AC

0

NSI

LE19AC005

363564

6814287

225/-60

44

AC

16

20

4

0.43

LE19AC006

363760

6814258

225/-60

33

AC

28

33

5

0.56

BOH sample

LE19AC007

363730

6814231

225/-60

57

AC

4

57

53

1.27

BOH sample. Incl. 4m@7.8g/t Au from 24m

LE19AC008

363704

6814202

225/-60

57

AC

16

20

4

0.36

36

40

4

0.33

LE19AC009

363791

6814172

225/-60

37

AC

8

12

4

0.63

24

37

13

1.03

BOH sample

LE19AC010

363761

6814143

225/-60

37

AC

32

36

4

0.31

LE19AC011

363678

6813949

225/-60

48

AC

0

NSI

LE19AC012

363704

6813976

225/-60

39

AC

8

12

4

11.6

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

8

Depth

Hole

From

To

Width

Grade

Prospect

Hole Id

East

North

Azi/Dip

(g/t

Comment

(m)

Type

(m)

(m)

(m)

Au)

24

28

4

0.76

LE19AC013

363734

6814000

225/-60

50

AC

NSI

LE19AC014

363760

6814031

225/-60

38

AC

28

38

10

0.29

BOH intercept

LE19AC015

363786

6814057

225/-60

50

AC

4

8

4

0.48

32

36

4

0.41

LE19AC016

363825

6814094

225/-60

42

AC

NSI

LE19AC017

363859

6813982

225/-60

19

AC

NSI

LE19AC018

363843

6813958

225/-60

12

AC

NSI

LE19AC019

363874

6813918

225/-60

26

AC

NSI

LE19AC020

363847

6813889

225/-60

20

AC

4

20

16

0.33

BOH intercept

LE19AC021

363820

6813860

225/-60

11

AC

0

8

8

0.30

LE19AC022

363790

6813832

225/-60

19

AC

0

4

4

0.54

LE19AC023

363760

6813802

225/-60

42

AC

4

8

4

0.51

LE19AC024

363733

6813773

225/-60

31

AC

NSI

LE19AC025

363903

6813832

225/-60

6

AC

NSI

LE19AC026

363875

6813805

225/-60

12

AC

0

4

4

0.42

LE19AC027

363846

6813777

225/-60

18

AC

NSI

LE19AC028

363960

6813667

225/-60

9

AC

NSI

LE19AC029

363931

6813634

225/-60

11

AC

NSI

LE19AC030

364017

6813494

225/-60

9

AC

NSI

LE19AC031

363991

6813464

225/-60

18

AC

NSI

LE19AC032

363960

6813437

225/-60

27

AC

12

24

12

0.39

LE19AC033

363931

6813409

225/-60

23

AC

0

4

4

0.28

LE19AC034

363904

6813378

225/-60

39

AC

8

36

28

0.67

LE19AC035

363879

6813347

225/-60

60

AC

NSI

LE19AC036

363904

6813269

225/-60

51

AC

0

32

32

1.10

LE19AC037

363932

6813293

225/-60

35

AC

NSI

LE19AC038

363961

6813323

225/-60

39

AC

4

16

12

0.58

LE19AC039

363989

6813352

225/-60

35

AC

4

12

8

0.28

28

35

7

1.53

BOH intercept

LE19AC040

364017

6813380

225/-60

51

AC

0

4

4

0.42

LE19AC041

364046

6813409

225/-60

20

AC

NSI

LE19AC042

363934

6813184

225/-60

30

AC

28

30

2

0.37

LE19AC043

363961

6813209

225/-60

31

AC

NSI

LE19AC044

363989

6813238

225/-60

45

AC

8

24

16

1.33

LE19AC045

364016

6813266

225/-60

25

AC

16

25

9

0.35

LE19AC046

364046

6813291

225/-60

27

AC

0

4

4

0.30

LE19AC047

364073

6813320

225/-60

45

AC

NSI

Comedy

CK19AC001

363494

6816136

180/-60

33

AC

NSI

King

CK19AC002

363499

6816124

180/-60

32

AC

16

20

4

0.35

CK19AC003

363501

6816111

180/-60

30

AC

NSI

CK19AC004

363500

6816090

180/-60

29

AC

NSI

CK19AC005

363500

6816082

180/-60

28

AC

NSI

CK19AC006

363499

6816065

180/-60

27

AC

16

20

4

0.44

CK19AC007

363498

6816057

180/-60

39

AC

NSI

CK19AC008

363500

6816038

180/-60

36

AC

NSI

CK19AC009

363497

6816022

180/-60

36

AC

NSI

CK19AC010

363495

6816000

180/-60

40

AC

NSI

CK19AC011

363498

6815983

180/-60

41

AC

NSI

CK19AC012

363499

6815964

180/-60

37

AC

NSI

CK19AC013

363500

6815946

180/-60

28

AC

NSI

CK19AC014

363502

6815935

180/-60

22

AC

NSI

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

9

Depth

Hole

From

To

Width

Grade

Prospect

Hole Id

East

North

Azi/Dip

(g/t

Comment

(m)

Type

(m)

(m)

(m)

Au)

CK19AC015

363503

6815926

180/-60

19

AC

NSI

CK19AC016

363501

6815915

180/-60

25

AC

20

25

5

0.32

BOH intercept

CK19AC017

363501

6815900

180/-60

15

AC

NSI

CK19AC018

363499

6815882

180/-60

30

AC

NSI

CK19AC019

363499

6815867

180/-60

22

AC

NSI

CK19AC020

363501

6815857

180/-60

30

AC

NSI

CK19AC021

363502

6815844

180/-60

30

AC

NSI

CK19AC022

363501

6815832

180/-60

34

AC

NSI

CK19AC023

363498

6815812

180/-60

59

AC

NSI

CK19AC024

363501

6815785

180/-60

67

AC

0

8

8

0.49

24

28

4

0.29

CK19AC025

363500

6815754

180/-60

55

AC

NSI

CK19AC026

363607

6816022

180/-60

27

AC

NSI

CK19AC027

363602

6816007

180/-60

24

AC

NSI

CK19AC028

363600

6815996

180/-60

21

AC

NSI

CK19AC029

363602

6815990

180/-60

33

AC

NSI

CK19AC030

363602

6815973

180/-60

24

AC

NSI

CK19AC031

363601

6815961

180/-60

21

AC

NSI

CK19AC032

363604

6815949

180/-60

30

AC

16

20

4

0.50

CK19AC033

363608

6815940

180/-60

27

AC

NSI

CK19AC034

363605

6815921

180/-60

30

AC

20

24

4

0.27

CK19AC035

363605

6815910

180/-60

30

AC

NSI

CK19AC036

363602

6815894

180/-60

36

AC

NSI

CK19AC037

363601

6815873

180/-60

24

AC

20

24

4

8.31

BOH intercept

CK19AC038

363599

6815865

180/-60

33

AC

NSI

CK19AC039

363598

6815848

180/-60

33

AC

NSI

CK19AC040

363597

6815832

180/-60

36

AC

4

8

4

1.70

CK19AC041

363599

6815815

180/-60

38

AC

NSI

CK19AC042

363601

6815799

180/-60

41

AC

NSI

CK19AC043

363599

6815779

180/-60

33

AC

NSI

CK19AC044

363597

6815762

180/-60

33

AC

NSI

CK19AC045

363599

6815746

180/-60

38

AC

NSI

CK19AC046

363599

6815727

180/-60

31

AC

NSI

CK19AC047

363601

6815712

180/-60

41

AC

NSI

CK19AC048

363602

6815696

180/-60

30

AC

NSI

CK19AC049

363603

6815685

180/-60

24

AC

NSI

CK19AC050

363601

6815666

180/-60

22

AC

NSI

CK19AC051

363601

6815657

180/-60

23

AC

NSI

CK19AC052

363603

6815637

180/-60

34

AC

24

28

4

1.60

CK19AC053

363600

6815611

180/-60

43

AC

36

43

7

0.56

BOH intercept

CK19AC054

363604

6815592

180/-60

41

AC

36

40

4

1.57

CK19AC055

363602

6815572

180/-60

48

AC

8

12

4

0.49

16

20

4

1.23

28

40

12

1.23

CK19AC056

363601

6815547

180/-60

45

AC

8

16

8

3.00

32

36

4

0.26

CK19AC057

363701

6815938

180/-60

27

AC

NSI

CK19AC058

363698

6815926

180/-60

27

AC

4

8

4

0.38

CK19AC059

363698

6815916

180/-60

27

AC

NSI

CK19AC060

363697

6815904

180/-60

27

AC

NSI

CK19AC061

363697

6815884

180/-60

27

AC

NSI

CK19AC062

363698

6815872

180/-60

24

AC

NSI

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

10

Depth

Hole

From

To

Width

Grade

Prospect

Hole Id

East

North

Azi/Dip

(g/t

Comment

(m)

Type

(m)

(m)

(m)

Au)

CK19AC063

363698

6815862

180/-60

26

AC

NSI

CK19AC064

363697

6815847

180/-60

24

AC

NSI

CK19AC065

363697

6815831

180/-60

21

AC

0

4

4

0.38

CK19AC066

363697

6815820

180/-60

21

AC

NSI

CK19AC067

363696

6815807

180/-60

24

AC

NSI

CK19AC068

363692

6815800

180/-60

32

AC

NSI

CK19AC069

363695

6815783

180/-60

37

AC

4

8

4

0.77

CK19AC070

363700

6815766

180/-60

30

AC

4

16

12

14.9

Incl. 8m @ 21.9g/t Au

CK19AC071

363701

6815750

180/-60

24

AC

NSI

CK19AC072

363700

6815735

180/-60

37

AC

NSI

CK19AC073

363701

6815718

180/-60

35

AC

24

28

4

0.28

CK19AC074

363699

6815702

180/-60

20

AC

NSI

CK19AC075

363699

6815676

180/-60

21

AC

NSI

CK19AC076

363700

6815659

180/-60

13

AC

NSI

CK19AC077

363699

6815640

180/-60

8

AC

NSI

CK19AC078

363698

6815624

180/-60

9

AC

NSI

CK19AC079

363700

6815601

180/-60

45

AC

20

24

4

0.28

40

44

4

0.45

CK19AC080

363702

6815576

180/-60

45

AC

NSI

CK19AC081

363698

6815557

180/-60

39

AC

28

32

4

0.58

CK19AC082

363701

6815539

180/-60

38

AC

20

24

4

0.26

CK19AC083

363697

6815521

180/-60

36

AC

8

20

12

0.33

CK19AC084

363701

6815499

180/-60

39

AC

24

36

12

0.83

CK19AC085

363700

6815481

180/-60

57

AC

24

32

8

0.52

CK19AC086

363702

6815458

180/-60

55

AC

NSI

CK19AC087

363701

6815434

180/-60

53

AC

NSI

CK19AC088

363701

6815406

180/-60

69

AC

48

52

4

0.5

CK19AC089

363701

6815374

180/-60

63

AC

NSI

CK19AC090

363799

6815866

180/-60

27

AC

NSI

CK19AC091

363797

6815855

180/-60

37

AC

NSI

CK19AC092

363795

6815839

180/-60

24

AC

NSI

CK19AC093

363795

6815824

180/-60

20

AC

NSI

CK19AC094

363796

6815810

180/-60

20

AC

NSI

CK19AC095

363796

6815794

180/-60

27

AC

NSI

CK19AC096

363797

6815782

180/-60

29

AC

NSI

CK19AC097

363797

6815765

180/-60

51

AC

20

28

8

0.26

CK19AC098

363798

6815741

180/-60

27

AC

NSI

CK19AC099

363799

6815729

180/-60

18

AC

NSI

CK19AC100

363801

6815718

180/-60

15

AC

NSI

CK19AC101

363799

6815710

180/-60

15

AC

NSI

CK19AC102

363802

6815697

180/-60

12

AC

NSI

CK19AC103

363797

6815678

180/-60

20

AC

4

8

4

0.35

CK19AC104

363797

6815689

180/-60

23

AC

NSI

CK19AC105

363800

6815664

180/-60

25

AC

0

8

8

1.82

CK19AC106

363798

6815654

180/-60

21

AC

0

4

4

0.71

CK19AC107

363800

6815642

180/-60

21

AC

0

12

12

0.33

CK19AC108

363800

6815630

180/-60

24

AC

8

16

8

0.72

CK19AC109

363796

6815618

180/-60

27

AC

0

12

12

0.37

20

24

4

2.49

CK19AC110

363797

6815603

180/-60

39

AC

20

24

4

1.34

CK19AC111

363798

6815590

180/-60

28

AC

0

8

8

0.89

CK19AC112

363799

6815574

180/-60

30

AC

0

4

4

0.28

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

11

Depth

Hole

From

To

Width

Grade

Prospect

Hole Id

East

North

Azi/Dip

(g/t

Comment

(m)

Type

(m)

(m)

(m)

Au)

CK19AC113

363800

6815559

180/-60

30

AC

0

20

20

2.30

incl. 4m @ 7.2g/t

CK19AC114

363800

6815546

180/-60

33

AC

4

16

12

2.74

incl. 4m @ 5.1g/t

24

28

4

0.44

CK19AC115

363799

6815530

180/-60

26

AC

8

16

8

1.43

CK19AC116

363800

6815516

180/-60

30

AC

NSI

CK19AC117

363800

6815498

180/-60

29

AC

28

29

1

0.35

BOH intercept

CK19AC118

363802

6815486

180/-60

35

AC

NSI

CK19AC119

363801

6815471

180/-60

29

AC

16

20

4

0.42

CK19AC120

363800

6815458

180/-60

53

AC

36

40

4

1.45

CK19AC121

363800

6815428

180/-60

51

AC

4

8

4

0.69

16

20

4

0.29

32

36

4

0.31

CK19AC122

363799

6815410

180/-60

59

AC

44

48

4

0.54

CK19AC123

363796

6815386

180/-60

34

AC

20

24

4

1.66

32

34

2

0.44

BOH intercept

CK19AC124

363799

6815372

180/-60

60

AC

20

24

4

0.28

CK19AC125

363801

6815348

180/-60

69

AC

4

8

4

0.31

CK19AC126

363800

6815317

180/-60

66

AC

8

12

4

1.00

56

60

4

0.27

CK19AC127

363805

6815289

180/-60

57

AC

NSI

Snowdens

SW19RC001

364633

6815980

065/-60

60

RC

38

39

1

3.93

Well

SW19RC002

364726

6816054

065/-60

66

RC

NSI

SW19RC003

364842

6816098

065/-60

72

RC

29

30

1

0.84

SW19RC004

364542

6816158

065/-60

66

RC

39

42

3

1.70

SW19RC005

364631

6816201

065/-60

72

RC

NSI

SW19RC006

364734

6816276

065/-60

66

RC

NSI

SW19RC007

364448

6816332

065/-60

60

RC

22

23

1

0.84

SW19RC008

364531

6816381

065/-60

72

RC

NSI

SW19RC009

364655

6816434

065/-60

72

RC

32

33

1

0.54

SW19RC010

364346

6816517

065/-60

72

RC

34

35

1

0.77

SW19RC011

364429

6816559

065/-60

72

RC

NSI

SW19RC012

364562

6816628

065/-60

70

RC

42

44

2

1.23

SW19RC013

364804

6815665

065/-60

60

RC

34

37

3

1.15

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

12

Table 3. Drill hole details for Lewis West

Prospect

Hole Id

East

North

Azi/Dip

Depth

Hole

From

To

Width

Grade

Comment

(m)

Type

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t

Au)

Lewis West

LW19AC001

362988

6813252

225/-60

11

AC

NSI

LW19AC002

362973

6813237

225/-60

11

AC

NSI

LW19AC003

362961

6813226

225/-60

21

AC

NSI

LW19AC004

362952

6813215

225/-60

21

AC

NSI

LW19AC005

362945

6813207

225/-60

15

AC

NSI

LW19AC006

362938

6813201

225/-60

14

AC

NSI

LW19AC007

362922

6813187

225/-60

17

AC

NSI

LW19AC008

362906

6813179

225/-60

10

AC

NSI

LW19AC009

362897

6813163

225/-60

18

AC

NSI

LW19AC010

362883

6813149

225/-60

9

AC

4

8

4

0.26

LW19AC011

362869

6813135

225/-60

9

AC

0

8

8

0.40

LW19AC012

362852

6813120

225/-60

12

AC

0

16

16

0.38

LW19AC013

362839

6813106

225/-60

20

AC

0

16

16

0.35

LW19AC014

362826

6813088

225/-60

20

AC

0

16

16

0.30

LW19AC015

362815

6813078

225/-60

17

AC

0

12

12

0.31

LW19AC016

362795

6813068

225/-60

9

AC

NSI

LW19AC017

362782

6813051

225/-60

12

AC

4

8

4

0.60

LW19AC018

362769

6813036

225/-60

15

AC

NSI

LW19AC019

362755

6813022

225/-60

18

AC

NSI

LW19AC020

362741

6813006

225/-60

15

AC

NSI

LW19AC021

362730

6812994

225/-60

15

AC

NSI

LW19AC022

362722

6812988

225/-60

9

AC

NSI

LW19AC023

362884

6813377

225/-60

12

AC

NSI

LW19AC024

362874

6813365

225/-60

9

AC

0

8

8

0.36

LW19AC025

362861

6813354

225/-60

11

AC

4

11

7

0.31

BOH intercept

LW19AC026

362843

6813339

225/-60

15

AC

0

4

4

0.26

LW19AC027

362833

6813328

225/-60

12

AC

NSI

LW19AC028

362822

6813313

225/-60

20

AC

0

4

4

0.32

LW19AC029

362807

6813301

225/-60

23

AC

20

22

2

0.36

BOH intercept

LW19AC030

362794

6813289

225/-60

23

AC

12

16

4

0.27

LW19AC031

362783

6813274

225/-60

12

AC

8

12

4

0.93

BOH intercept

LW19AC032

362771

6813261

225/-60

9

AC

NSI

LW19AC033

362757

6813247

225/-60

15

AC

0

4

4

0.68

LW19AC034

362747

6813237

225/-60

15

AC

NSI

LW19AC035

362734

6813225

225/-60

14

AC

NSI

LW19AC036

362722

6813213

225/-60

16

AC

NSI

LW19AC037

362710

6813201

225/-60

21

AC

NSI

LW19AC038

362701

6813191

225/-60

16

AC

NSI

LW19AC039

362687

6813180

225/-60

16

AC

NSI

LW19AC040

362673

6813166

225/-60

14

AC

NSI

LW19AC041

362661

6813153

225/-60

17

AC

NSI

LW19AC042

362652

6813143

225/-60

18

AC

NSI

LW19AC043

362642

6813131

225/-60

15

AC

NSI

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

13

Appendix A

JORC 2012 TABLE 1 REPORT

Cardinia Gold Project - Section 1 & 2

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

channels, random chips, or specific

specialised industry standard

measurement tools appropriate to the

minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

XRF instruments, etc). These examples

should not be taken as limiting the

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to

ensure sample representivity and the

appropriate calibration of any

measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of

mineralisation that are Material to the

Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work

has been done this would be relatively

simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling

was used to obtain 1 m samples from

which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a

30g charge for fire assay'). In other

cases more explanation may be

required, such as where there is coarse

Commentary

Diamond

Historic (pre-2014) diamond core (DD) sampling utilised half core or quarter core sample intervals; typically varying from 0.3m to 1.4m in length. 1m sample intervals were favoured and sample boundaries principally coincided with geological contacts.

Recent (2014-2018) diamond core (DD) samples, either HQ3 or NQ2 in size diameter, were either cut in half longitudinally or further cut into quarters, using a powered diamond core drop saw centered over a cradle holding core in place. Core sample intervals varied from 0.2 to 1.25m in length but were predominantly aligned to 1m intervals or with sample boundaries which respected geological contacts.

2019 diamond core samples, either HQ3 or NQ2 in size diameter, were either cut in half longitudinally or a third longitudinally, using an automated Corewise core saw Core was placed in boats, holding core in place. Core sample intervals varied from 0.3 to 1.3m in length but were predominantly aligned to 1m intervals or with sample boundaries which respected geological contacts.

RC

Historic reverse circulation (RC) drill samples were collected over 1m downhole intervals beneath a cyclone and typically riffle split to obtain a sub-sample (typically 3-4kg). 1m sub-samples were typically collected in pre-numbered calico bags and 1m sample rejects were commonly stored at the drill site. 3m or 4m composited interval samples were often collected by using a scoop (dry samples) or spear (wet samples). If composite samples returned anomalous results once assayed, the single metre sub-samples of the anomalous composite intervals were retrieved and submitted for individual gold analysis.

Recent reverse circulation (RC) drill samples were collected by passing through a cyclone, a sample collection box, and riffle or cone splitter. All RC sub-samples were collected over one metre downhole intervals and averaged 3-4kg.

2019 RC drilling samples were collected in 1m downhole intervals by passing through a cyclone, a collection box and then dropping through a cone splitter. All RC sub-samples were collected over one metre downhole intervals and averaged 3-4kg.

AC/RAB

Air core (AC) and rotary air blast (RAB) were typically collected at 1 metre intervals and placed on the ground with 3-4kg sub- samples collected using a scoop or spear. Three metre or four metre composited interval samples were often collected by using a scoop (dry samples) or spear (wet samples). If composite samples returned anomalous results once assayed, the single metre sub-samples of the anomalous composite intervals were retrieved and submitted for individual gold analysis.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

14

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling techniques

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation,

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details

(eg core diameter, triple or standard

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core

is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc).

Assay Methodology

Historic sample analysis typically included a number of commercial laboratories with preparation as per the following method, oven drying (90-110°C), crushing (<-2mm to <-6mm), pulverizing (<-75μm to <-105μm), and riffle split to obtain a 30, 40, or 50gram catchweight for gold analysis. Fire Assay fusion, with AAS finish was the common method of analysis however, on occasion, initial assaying may have been carried out via Aqua Regia digest and AAS/ICP finish. Anomalous samples were subsequently re-assayed by Fire Assay fusion and AAS/ICP finish.

Recent sample analysis typically included oven drying (105-110°C), crushing (<-6mm & <-2mm), pulverising (P90% <-75μm) and sample splitting to a representative 50gram catchweight sample for gold only analysis using Fire Assay fusion with AAS finish.

Multi element analysis was also conducted on approximately 10% of samples, predominantly through ore zones. This was conducted via a 4-acid digest with ICP-MS/OES determination for a 48 element suite.

Rock Chips

All rock chip samples are taken using a pick. The samples are taken from outcrop where possible. Samples are also taken from in situ float material or waste rock around historic workings, where outcrop is not present. Care is taken to ensure all samples are representative of the medium being sampled. For example, if a 1m sediment unit is being sampled, a channel sample will be taken across the entire unit.

All recent drilling, sample collection and sample handling procedures were conducted and/or supervised by KIN geology personnel to high level industry standards. QA/QC procedures were implemented during each drilling program to industry standards.

Drilling carried out since 1986 and up to the most recent drill programs completed by KIN Mining was obtained from a combination of reverse circulation (RC), diamond core (DD), air core (AC), and rotary air blast (RAB) drilling.

Data prior to 1986 is limited due to lack of exploration.

Diamond

Historic DD was carried out using industry standard 'Q' wireline techniques, with the core retrieved from the inner tubes and placed in core trays. Core sizes include NQ/NQ3 (Ø 45-48mm) and HQ/HQ3 (Ø 61-64mm). At the end of each core run, the driller placed core blocks in the tray, marked with hole number and depth. Core recovery was usually measured for each core run and recorded onto the geologist's drill logs.

2017 - 2018 DD was carried out by contractor Orbit Drilling Pty Ltd ("Orbit Drilling") with a Mitsubishi truck-mounted Hydco 1200H 8x4 drill rig, using industry standard 'Q' wireline techniques. 2019 DD was carried out by Topdrill Pty Ltd with a Sandvick DE840 mounted on a Mercedes Benz 4144 Actros 8x8 Carrier. The rig is fitted with Sandvik DA555 hands free diamond drilling rod handler and Austex hands free hydraulic breakout.

Drill core is retrieved from the inner tubes and placed in plastic core trays and each core run depth recorded onto core marker blocks and placed at the end of each run in the tray. Core sizes include NQ2 (Ø 47mm) and HQ3 (Ø 64mm).

Recent DD core recovery and orientation was obtained for each core run where possible, using electronic core orientation tools (e.g. Reflex EZ-ACT) and the 'bottom of core' marked accordingly.

2017 -18 drilling was measured at regular downhole intervals, typically at 10-15m from surface and then every 30m to bottom of hole, using electronic multi-shot downhole survey tools (i.e. Reflex EZ-TRAC or Camteq Proshot). Independent programs of downhole deviation surveying were also carried out to validate previous surveys. These programs utilised either electronic

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

15

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing core

and chip sample recoveries and results

assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample

recovery and ensure representative

nature of the samples.

continuous logging survey tool (AusLog A698 deviation tool) or gyroscopic survey equipment.

2019 DD was surveyed at regular downhole intervals (every 30m with an additional end-of-hole survey) using electronic gyroscopic survey equipment.

RC

Historic RC drilling used conventional reverse circulation drilling techniques, utilising a cross-over sub, or face-sampling hammers with bit shrouds. Drill bit sizes typically ranged between 110-140mm.

2017-18 RC drilling was carried out by Orbit Drilling's truck-mounted Hydco 350RC 8x8 Actross drill rigs with 350psi/1250cfm air compressor, with auxiliary and booster air compressors (when required). Drilling utilised mostly downhole face-sampling hammer bits (Ø 140mm), with occasional use of blade bits for highly oxidized and soft formations. The majority of drilling retrieved dry samples, with the occasional use of the auxiliary and booster air compressors beneath the water table, to maintain dry sample return as much as possible. RC drillhole deviations were surveyed downhole, typically carried out inside a non-magnetic stainless steel (s/s) rod located above the hammer, using electronic multi-shot downhole tool (e.g. Reflex EZ- TRAC). In some instances, drillholes were surveyed later in open hole. Independent programs of downhole deviation surveying were also carried out to validate previous surveys. These programs utilised either electronic continuous logging survey tool (AusLog A698 deviation tool) or gyroscopic survey equipment.

2019 RC drilling was carried out by Swick Mining Services truck-mounted Swick version Schramm 685 RC Drill Rig (Rod Handler

  • Rotary Cone Splitter) with support air truck and dust suppression equipment. Drilling utilised downhole face-sampling hammer bits (Ø 140mm). The majority of drilling retrieved dry samples, with the occasional use of the auxiliary and booster air compressors beneath the water table, to maintain dry sample return as much as possible.

2019 RC was surveyed at regular downhole intervals (every 30m with an additional end-of-hole survey) using electronic gyroscopic survey equipment.

AC/RAB

AC drilling was conducted utilising suitable rigs with appropriate compressors (eg 250psi/600cfm). AC holes were drilled using 'blade' or 'wing' bits, until the bit was unable to penetrate ('blade refusal'), often near the fresh rock interface. Hammer bits were used only when it was deemed necessary to penetrate further into the fresh rock profile or through notable "hard boundaries" in the regolith profile. No downhole surveying is noted to have been undertaken on AC drillholes.

Historic RAB drilling was carried out using small air compressors (eg 250psi/600cfm) and drill rods fitted with a percussion hammer or blade bit, with the sample return collected at the drillhole collar using a stuffing box and cyclone collection techniques. Drillhole sizes generally range between 75-110mm. No downhole surveying is noted to have been undertaken on RAB drillholes.

Diamond

Historic core recovery was recorded in drill logs for most of the diamond drilling programs since 1985. A review of historical reports indicates that core recovery was generally good (>80%) with lesser recoveries recorded in zones of broken ground and/or areas of mineralisation. Overall recoveries are considered acceptable for resource estimation.

Recent core recovery data was recorded for each run by measuring total length of core retrieved against the downhole interval actually drilled and stored in the database. KIN representatives continuously monitor core recovery and core presentation quality as drilling is conducted and issues or discrepancies are rectified promptly to maintain industry best standards. Core

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

16

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have

been geologically and geotechnically

logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged.

recoveries averaged >95%, even when difficult ground conditions were being encountered. When poor ground conditions were anticipated, a triple tube drilling configuration was utilised to maximize core recovery

RC/AC/RAB

Historic sample recovery information for RC, AC, and RAB drilling is limited.

Recent RC and AC drilling samples are preserved as best as possible during the drilling process. At the end of each 1 metre downhole interval, the driller stops advancing, retracts from the bottom of hole, and waits for the sample to clear from the bottom of the hole through to the sample collector box fitted beneath the cyclone. The sample is then released from the sample collector box and passed through either a 3-tiered riffle splitter or cone splitter fitted beneath the sample box.

Drilling prior to 2018 utilised riffle split collection whereas sample collection via a cone splitter was conducted for drilling undertaken since March 2018; cyclone cleaning processes remained the same.

Sample reject is collected in plastic bags, and a 3-4kgsub-sample is collected in pre-marked calico bags for analysis. Once the samples have been collected, the cyclone, sample collector box and riffle splitter are flushed with compressed air, and the splitter cleaned by the off-sider using a compressed air hose at both the end of each 6 metre drill rod and then extensively cleaned at the completion of each hole. This process is maintained throughout the entire drilling program to maximise drill sample recovery and to maintain a high level of representivity of the material being drilled.

RC drill sample recoveries are not recorded in the database however a review by Carras Mining Pty Ltd (CM) in 2017, of RC drill samples stored in the field, and ongoing observations of RC drill rigs in operation by KIN representatives, suggests that RC sample recoveries were mostly consistent and typically very good (>90%).

Collected samples are deemed reliable and representative of drilled material and no material discrepancy, that would impede a mineral resource estimate, exists between collected RC primary and sub-samples.

Logging data coded in the database, prior to 2014, illustrates at least four different lithological code systems, a legacy of numerous past operators (Hunter, MPI, Metana, CIM, MEGM, Pacmin, SOG, and Navigator). Correlation between codes is difficult to establish however, based on historical reports, drill hole logging procedures appear consistent with normal industry practices of the time.

KIN has attempted to validate historical logging data and to standardize the logging code system by incorporating the SOG and Navigator logging codes into one.

Diamond

Historical diamond core logging was recorded into drill logs for most of the diamond drilling programs since 1985. A review of historical reports indicates that logging noted core recovery, fractures per metre and RQD, lithology, alteration, texture, mineralisation, weathering, and other features. Core was then marked up for cutting and sampling.

Navigator's procedure for logging of diamond core included firstly marking of the bottom of the core (for successful core orientations), then recording of core recovery, fractures per metre and RQD, lithology, alteration, texture, mineralisation, weathering, and other features. Core was then marked up for cutting and sampling. Navigator DD logging is predominantly to geological contacts.

Navigator logging information was entered directly into hand held digital data loggers and transferred directly to the database, after validation, to minimize data entry errors.

Drill core photographs, for drilling prior to 2014, are available only for diamond drillholes completed by Navigator.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

17

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

KIN DD logging is carried out on site once geology personnel retrieve core trays from the drill rig site. Core is collected from the

rig daily. The entire length of every hole is logged. Recorded data includes lithology, alteration, structure, texture,

mineralisation, sulphide content, weathering and other features. Drillhole collar coordinates, azimuth, dip, depth and sampling

intervals are also recorded. KIN DD logging is to geological contacts.

Qualitative logging includes classification and description of lithology, weathering, oxidation, colour, texture and grain size.

Quantitative logging includes percentages of identified minerals, veining, and structural measurements (using a kenometer

tool). In addition, logging of diamond drilling includes geotechnical data, RQD and core recoveries.

Drill core is photographed at the Cardinia site, prior to any cutting and/or sampling, and then stored in this location.

Photographs are available for every diamond drillhole completed by KIN and a selection of various RC chip trays. SG data is also

collected.

All information collected is entered directly into laptop computers or tablets, validated in the field, and then transferred to the

database.

The level of logging detail is considered appropriate for exploration and to support appropriate mineral resource estimation,

mining studies, and metallurgical studies.

Diamond drillholes completed for geotechnical purposes were independently logged for structural data by geotechnical

consultants.

RC/AC/RAB

Historical RC, AC, and RAB logging (including Navigator) was entered on a metre by metre basis. Logging consisted of lithology,

alteration, texture, mineralisation, weathering, and other features

For the majority of historical drilling (pre-2004) the entire length of each drillhole have been logged from surface to 'end of

hole'.

KIN RC and AC logging of was carried out in the field and logging has predominantly been undertaken on a metre by metre

basis. KIN logging is inclusive of the entire length of each RC or AC drillhole from surface to 'end of hole'.

Recorded data includes lithology, alteration, structure, texture, mineralisation, sulphide content, weathering and other

features. Drillhole collar coordinates, azimuth, dip, depth and sampling intervals are also recorded.

Qualitative logging includes classification and description of lithology, weathering, oxidation, colour, texture and grain size.

Quantitative logging includes identification and percentages of mineralogy, sulphides, mineralisation, and veining.

Photographs are available for a selection of recent KIN RC drillholes.

All information collected is entered directly into laptop computers or tablets, validated in the field, and then transferred to the

database.

The level of logging detail is considered appropriate for exploration and to support appropriate mineral resource estimation,

mining studies, and metallurgical studies.

Rock Chips

All rock chip samples are inspected by the sampling geologist and logged for lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and

structural fabric. This is a combination of qualitative and quantitative data.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

18

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Sub-sampling techniques and

If core, whether cut or sawn and

sample preparation

whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube

sampled, rotary split, etc and whether

sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality

and appropriateness of the sample

preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for

all sub-sampling stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the

sampling is representative of the in situ

material collected, including for instance

results for field duplicate/second-half

sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to

the grain size of the material being

sampled.

Commentary

Diamond

Historic diamond drill core (NQ/NQ3 or HQ/HQ3) samples collected for analysis were longitudinally cut in half, and occasionally in quarters for the larger (HQ/HQ3) diameter holes, using a powered diamond core drop saw centered over a cradle holding the core in place. Half core or quarter core sample intervals typically varied from 0.3m to 1.4m in length. 1m sample intervals were favoured and are the most common method of sampling, however sample boundaries do principally coincide with geological contacts. The remaining core was retained in core trays.

2017-18 diamond drill core samples collected for analysis were longitudinally cut in half, with some samples cut into quarters, using a powered diamond core drop saw blade centered over a cradle holding the core in place. Core sample intervals varied from 0.2 to 1.25m in length but were predominantly aligned to 1m intervals or with sample boundaries which respected geological contacts. The remaining core was retained in their respective core trays and stored in KIN's yard for future reference. All KIN diamond drill core is securely stored at the KIN Leonora Yard.

2019 diamond drill core samples collected for analysis were longitudinally cut in half, with some samples cut into thirds, using an automated Corewise powered diamond core saw with the blade centered over a boat holding the core in place. Core sample intervals varied from 0.2 to 1.25m in length but were predominantly aligned to 1m intervals or with sample boundaries which respected geological contacts. The remaining core was retained in their respective core trays and stored in KIN's yard for future reference. All KIN diamond drill core is securely stored at the Cardinia coreyard.

All sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation procedures conducted and/or supervised by KIN geology personnel are to standard industry practice. Sub-sampling and sample preparation techniques used are considered to maximise representivity of drilled material. QA/QC procedures implemented during each drilling program are to industry standard practice.

Samples sizes are considered appropriate for this style of gold mineralisation and as an industry accepted method for evaluation of gold deposits in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

RC/AC/RAB

Historic sampling was predominantly conducted by collecting 1m samples from beneath a cyclone and either retaining these primary samples or passing through a riffle splitter to obtain a 3-4kgsub-sample for analysis. First pass sampling often involved collecting composite samples by using a scoop (dry samples) or spear/tube (wet samples) to obtain 3m or 4m composited intervals, with the single metre split samples being retained at the drill site as spoil or in sample bags. If composite sample assays returned anomalous results, the single metre samples for this composite were retrieved and submitted for analysis. RC/AC/RAB sampling procedures are believed to be consistent with the normal industry practices at the time.

Samples obtained from conventional RC drilling techniques with cross-over subs often suffered from down hole contamination, especially beneath the water table. Samples obtained from RC drilling techniques using the face sampling hammer suffered less from down hole contamination and were more likely to be kept dry beneath the water table, particularly if auxiliary and booster air compressors were used. These samples are considered to be representative.

The vast majority of Reverse Circulation (RC) drill samples were collected at 1m downhole intervals from beneath a cyclone and then riffle split to obtain a sub-sample (typically 3-4kg). After splitting, 1m sub-samples were typically collected in pre- numbered calico bags, and the 1m sample rejects were commonly stored at the drill site in marked plastic bags, for future reference. First pass sampling often involved collecting composite samples by using a scoop (dry samples) or spear/tube (wet samples) to obtain 3m or 4m composited intervals, with the single metre split sub-samples being retained at the drill site. If the composite sample assays returned anomalous results, single metre sub-samples for the anomalous composite intervals were

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

19

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

retrieved and submitted for analysis.

Navigator included standards, fields duplicate splits (since 2009), and blanks within each drill sample batch, at a ratio of 1 for every 20 samples, with the number of standards being inserted at a ratio of 1 for every 50 samples.

Recent RC sub-samples were collected over 1 metre downhole intervals and retained in pre-marked calico bags, after passing through a cyclone and either a riffle splitter, prior to March 2018, or cone splitter, after March 2018. The majority of RC sub- samples consistently averaged 3-4kg. Sample reject from the riffle splitter were retained and stored in plastic bags, and located near each drillhole site. When drilling beneath the water table, the majority of sample returns were kept dry by the use of the auxiliary and booster air compressors. Very few wet samples were collected through the splitter, and the small number of wet or damp samples is not considered material for resource estimation work.

KIN RC and AC drill programs utilise field duplicates, at regular intervals at a ratio of 1:25, and assay results indicate that there is reasonable analytical repeatability; considering the presence of nuggety gold.

All sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation procedures conducted and/or supervised by KIN geology personnel are to standard industry practice. Sub-sampling and sample preparation techniques used are considered to maximise representivity of drilled material. QA/QC procedures implemented during each drilling program are to industry standard practice.

Samples sizes are considered appropriate for this style of gold mineralisation and as an industry accepted method for evaluation of gold deposits in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

No duplicates are taken for rock chip sampling. Sample sizes are approximately 3kg, this is considered appropriate for the material being sampled.

Numerous assay laboratories and various sample preparation and assay techniques have been used since 1981. Historical reporting and descriptions of laboratory sample preparation, assaying procedures, and quality control protocols for the samples from the various drilling programs are variable in their descriptions and completeness.

Assay data obtained prior to 2001 is incomplete and the nature of results could not be accurately quantified due to the combinations of various laboratories and analytical methodologies utilised.

Since 1993, the majority of samples submitted to the various laboratories were typically prepared for analysis firstly by oven drying, crushing and pulverizing to a nominal 85% passing 75µm.

In the initial exploration stages, Aqua Regia digest with AAS/ICP finish, was generally used as a first pass detection method, with follow up analysis by Fire Assay fusion and AAS/ICP finish. This was a common practice at the time. Mineralised intervals were subsequently Fire Assayed (using 30, 40 or 50 gram catchweights) with AAS/ICP finish.

Approximately 15-20% of the sampled AC holes may have been subject to Aqua Regia digest methods only, however AC samples were predominantly within the oxide profile, where aqua regia results would not be significantly different to results from fire assay methods.

Limited information is available regarding check assays for drilling programs prior to 2004.

During 2004-2014, Navigator utilised six different commercial laboratories during their drilling programs, however Kalgoorlie Assay Laboratories conducted the majority of assaying for diamond, RC, and AC samples using Fire Assay fusion on 40 gram catchweights with AAS/ICP finish.

Since 2009 Navigator regularly included field duplicates and Certified Reference Material (CRM), standards and blanks, with their

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

20

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

sample batch submissions to laboratories at average ratio of 1 in 20 samples. Sample assay repeatability and blank and CRM

standard assay results were typically within acceptable limits.

KIN sample analysis from 2014 to 2018 was conducted by SGS Australia Pty Ltd ("SGS") Kalgoorlie and Perth laboratories. Sample

preparation included oven drying (105°C), crushing (<6mm), pulverising (P90% passing 75µm) and riffle split to obtain a 50 gram

catchweight. Analysis for gold only was carried out by Fire Assay fusion technique with AAS finish (SGS Lab Code FAA505).

 KIN regularly insert blanks and CRM standards in each sample batch at a ratio of 1:50. This allows for at least one blank and

one CRM standard to be included in each of the laboratory's fire assay batch of 50 samples. Field duplicates are typically

collected at a ratio of 1:50 samples and test sample assay repeatability. Blanks and CRM standards assay result performance

is predominantly within acceptable limits for this style of gold mineralisation.

 KIN requests laboratory pulp grind and crush checks at a ratio of 1:50 or less since May 2018 in order to better qualify sample

preparation and evaluate laboratory performance. Samples have generally illustrated appropriate crush and grind size

percentages since the addition of this component to the sample analysis procedure.

 SGS include laboratory blanks and CRM standards as part of their internal QA/QC for sample preparation and analysis, as well

as regular assay repeats. Sample pulp assay repeatability, and internal blank and CRM standards assay results are typically

within acceptable limits.

From late 2018 samples have been analysed by Intertek Genalysis, with sample preparation either at their Kalgoorlie prep

laboratory or the Perth Laboratory located in Maddington. Sample preparation included oven drying (105°C), crushing (<6mm),

pulverising (P90% passing 75µm) and split to obtain a 50 gram catchweight. Analysis for gold only was carried out by Fire Assay

fusion technique with AAS finish.

 KIN regularly insert blanks and CRM standards in each sample batch at a ratio of 1:25. Kin accepts that this ratio of QAQC is

industry standard. Field duplicates are typically collected at a ratio of 1:25 samples and test sample assay repeatability. Blanks

and CRM standards assay result performance is predominantly within acceptable limits for this style of gold mineralisation.

 KIN requests laboratory pulp grind and crush checks at a ratio of 1:50 or less since May 2018 in order to better qualify sample

preparation and evaluate laboratory performance. Samples have generally illustrated appropriate crush and grind size

percentages since the addition of this component to the sample analysis procedure.

 Genalysis include laboratory blanks and CRM standards as part of their internal QA/QC for sample preparation and analysis,

as well as regular assay repeats. Sample pulp assay repeatability, and internal blank and CRM standards assay results are

typically within acceptable limits.

The nature and quality of the assaying and laboratory procedures used are considered to be satisfactory and appropriate for use

in mineral resource estimations.

Fire Assay fusion is considered to be a total extraction technique. The majority of assay data used for the mineral resource

estimations were obtained by the Fire Assay technique with AAS or ICP finish. AAS and ICP methods of detection are both

considered to be suitable and appropriate methods of detection for this style of mineralisation

Aqua Regia is considered a partial extraction technique, where gold encapsulated in refractory sulphides or some silicate minerals

may not be fully dissolved, resulting in partial reporting of gold content.

No other analysis techniques have been used to determine gold assays.

Ongoing QAQC monitoring program identified one particular CRM returning spurious results. Further analysis demonstrated that

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

21

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

the standard was compromised and was subsequently removed and destroyed. A replacement CRM of similar grade was

substituted into the QAQC program.

KIN continues to both develop and reinforce best practice QAQC methods for all drilling operations and the treatment and

analysis of samples. Regular laboratory site visits and audits have been introduced since April 2018 and will be conducted on a

quarterly basis. This measure will ensure that all aspects of KIN QAQC practices are adhered to and align with industry best

practice.

All rock chip samples have been submitted to Intertek Genalysis (Perth) for analysis by 50g Fire assay, with multi-element analysis

via a 4-acid digest for a 48-element suite. Sample preparation included oven drying (105°C), crushing (<6mm), pulverising (P90%

passing 75µm). Blanks and standards are inserted by the lab at a minimum rate of 1 in 50. Lab repeats are performed for samples

with particularly high gold values. Due to the nature and intended uses of this data, this QAQC procedure is intentionally less

rigorous than that used for drilling samples.

Verification of sampling and

The verification of significant

Verification of sampling, assay techniques, and results prior to 2004 is limited due to the legacy of the involvement of various

assaying

intersections by either independent or

companies, personnel, drilling equipment, sampling protocols and analytical techniques at different laboratories.

alternative company personnel.

During 2009, a selection of significant intersections had been verified by Navigator's company geologists and an independent

The use of twinned holes.

consultant McDonald Speijers ("MS"). MS were able to validate 92% of the assay records in 50 randomly selected check holes, and

only 6 assay discrepancies were detected (< 0.2%), only 2 of those were considered significant. MS concluded that the very small

Documentation of primary data, data

proportion of discrepancies indicated that the assay database was probably reliable at that time.

entry procedures, data verification, data

In 2009, Runge Ltd ("Runge") completed a mineral resource estimate report for the Cardinia Project area, including the Helens,

storage (physical and electronic)

Rangoon, Kyte and Bruno_Lewis deposits. Runge's database verification included basic visual validation in Surpac and field

protocols.

verification of drillhole positions in February 2009. Runge did not report any significant issues with the database.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Since 2014, significant drill intersections have been verified by KIN company geologists during the course of the drilling programs.

During 2017, Carras Mining Pty Ltd ("CM") carried out an independent data verification. 38,098 assay records for KIN 2014-2017

drilling programs were verified by comparing laboratory assay reports against the database. 6 errors were found, which are not

considered material and which represented only 0.03% of all database records verified for KIN 2014-2017 drilling programs

No adjustments, averaging or calibrations are made to any of the assay data recorded in the database. QA/QC protocol is

considered industry standard with standard reference material submitted on a routine basis.

Recent (2014-2018) RC and diamond drilling by KIN included twinning of some historical holes within the Helens and Rangoon

resource areas. There is no significant material difference between historical drilling information and KIN drilling information.

Areas without twinned holes illustrate a drill density that is considered sufficient to enable comparison with surrounding historic

information. No material difference of a negative nature exists between historical drilling information and KIN drilling

information.

KIN diamond holes drilled for metallurgical and geotechnical test work illustrate assay results with adequate correlation to both

nearby historical and recent drilling results.

No adjustment or calibration has been made to assay data.

Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

Several local grids were established and used by previous project owners. During the 1990s, SOG transformed the surface survey

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

data firstly to AMG and subsequently to MGA (GDA94 zone51).

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

22

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Data spacing and distribution

Data spacing for reporting of

Navigator recognised errors in the collar co-ordinates resulting from transformations and as a result, a significant number of holes were resurveyed and a new MGA grid transformation generated. Historical collars have been validated against the original local grid co-ordinates and independently transformed to MGA co-ordinates and checked against the database. Navigator's MGA coordinates were checked against the surveyor's reports.

Drilling was carried out using these various local grids. Since 2004, All Navigators drill hole collars were surveyed on completion of drilling in the Australian MGA94, Zone51 grid using RTK-DGPS equipment by licensed surveyors, with more than 80% of the pickups carried out by independent contractors.

Almost all the diamond and at least 70% of Navigator RC holes were downhole surveyed. Pre-Navigator, single shot survey cameras were used, with typical survey intervals of 30-40 metres.

Recent KIN drill hole collars are located and recorded in the field by a contract surveyor using RTK-DGPS (with a horizontal and vertical accuracy of ±50mm). Location data was collected in the GDA94 Zone51 grid coordinate system.

Downhole surveying was predominantly carried out by the drilling contractor which, prior to late 2018, was Orbit Drilling Pty Ltd. This was conducted using a downhole electronic single shot magnetic tool. (Relfex EZ-shot), which is industry standard practice. This is considered sufficiently accurate except where significant magnetic interference is encountered. The magnetic field is recorded on every survey and flagged when likely to interfere with the reading. These surveys are downgraded in the database. In addition, if the downhole survey tool is located within 15 metres of the surface, there is risk of influence from the drill rig affecting the azimuth readings. This was observed for the survey readings, which include total magnetic intensity (TMI) measurements, where TMI is spurious for readings taken at downhole depths less than 20 metres. These spurious readings are included in the database, but are not used.

Downhole surveying in 2019 has been conducted by the drilling contractors (Topdrill Pty Ltd and Swick Mining Services Pty Ltd) utilizing downhole electronic gyroscopic survey tools. These are considered very accurate and not susceptible to magnetic interference. No further surveying required to check drill hole deviation.

A small selection of drillhole collars, which do not have DGPS collar surveys, were picked up with a handheld GPS and individually appraised in regards to their location prior to modelling; the position of these collars is deemed appropriate for the resource estimation work.

Considering the history of grid transformations and surviving documentation, there might be some residual risk of error in the MGA co-ordinates for old drillholes, however this is not considered to be material for the resource estimation.

Azimuth data was historically recorded relative to magnetic north. Much of the historical drilling data was recorded relative to magnetic north. Variation in magnetic declination for the Cardinia Project area is calculated at +0.823° East (1985) to +1.301° East (2017), with a maximum variation of +1.575° in 2005. The difference between true north and magnetic north, and the annual variation in magnetic declination since 1985 is not significant, therefore magnetic north measurements have been used, where true north data is unavailable, for all survey data used in resource estimation processes.

The accuracy of drill hole collars and downhole data are located with sufficient accuracy for use in resource estimation work.

For rock chip samples, locations are recorded at the time of sampling using a handheld GPS in the GDA94 Zone51 grid coordinate system.

Drill hole spacing patterns vary considerably throughout the Cardinia Gold Project area and are deposit specific, depending on the nature and style of mineralisation being tested.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

23

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Exploration Results.

Drill hole spacing within the resource areas is sufficient to establish an acceptable degree of geological and grade continuity and is

Whether the data spacing and

appropriate for both the mineral resource estimation and the resource classifications applied.

distribution is sufficient to establish the

degree of geological and grade

continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been

applied.

Orientation of data in relation to

Whether the orientation of sampling

The Cardinia greenstone sequence displays a NNW to NW trend. Drilling and sampling programs were carried out to obtain

geological structure

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

unbiased locations of drill sample data, generally orthogonal to the strike of mineralisation.

structures and the extent to which this is

At Helens mineralisation is structurally controlled in sub-vertical shear zones, with supergene components of varying lateral

known, considering the deposit type.

extensiveness present in the oxide profile.

If the relationship between the drilling

The vast majority of historical drilling, pre-Navigator(pre-2004), and KIN drilling is orientated at -60°/245° (WSW) and -60°/065°

(ENE).

orientation and the orientation of key

At Bruno-Lewis and Kyte, mineralisaton is either stratigraphy parallel (trending NNW, steep to moderately W-dipping) or cross-

mineralised structures is considered to

cutting and dipping shallowly to the NE (striking NW). The vast majority of the drilling is therefore predominantly orientated at -

have introduced a sampling bias, this

60°/225-250° or -60°/090°. Grade Control drillholes were drilled vertically. Since late 2018, Kin's drilling has been largely oriented

should be assessed and reported if

to 070° to target contact lodes and 225-250° to target the NE-dipping potassic lodes.

material.

The chance of sample bias introduced by sample orientation is considered minimal. No orientation sampling bias has been

identified in data thus far.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample

security.

No sample security details are available for pre-Navigator(pre-2004) drill or field samples.

Navigator drill samples (2004-2014) were collected in pre-numbered calico bags at the drill rig site. Samples were then collected by company personnel from the field and transported to the secure Navigator yard in Leonora. Samples were then batch processed (drillhole and sample numbers logged into the database) and then packed into 'bulkabag sacks'. The bulkabags were tied off and stored securely in the Navigator yard until being transported to the selected laboratory. There was no perceived opportunity for the samples to be compromised from collection of samples at the drill site to delivery to the laboratory.

2017 -18 KIN RC drill samples were collected in pre-numbered calico bags at the drill rig site. The samples were then batch processed (drillhole and sample numbers encoded onto a hardcopy sample register) in the field, and then transported and stacked into 'bulkabag sacks' at the secure KIN yard location in Leonora. Bulkabags were tied off and stored securely in the yard until being transported to the laboratory.

2019-20 RC and AC drill samples were collected in pre-numbered calico bags at the drill rig site. The samples were then batch processed (drillhole and sample numbers encoded onto a hardcopy sample register) in the field, and then transported and stacked into 'bulkabag sacks' at the Cardinia office.

2017-18 KIN DD samples were obtained by KIN personnel in pre-numbered calico bags at the KIN yard location in Leonora. Samples were then stacked into 'bulkabag sacks' at the yard location and stored securely until being transported to the

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

24

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of

sampling techniques and data.

laboratory.

2019-20 samples were obtained by KIN personnel in pre-numbered calico bags at the core yard located at the Cardinia office. Samples were then stacked into 'bulkabag sacks' at the yard location and stored securely until being transported to the laboratory.

Transport contractors are utilised to transport samples to the laboratory. No perceived opportunity for samples to be compromised from collection of samples at the drill site, to delivery to the laboratory, where they were stored in their secure compound, and made ready for processing is deemed likely to have occurred.

On receipt of the samples, the laboratory independently checked the sample submission form to verify samples received and readied the samples for sample preparation. SGS and Genalysis sample security protocols are of industry standard and deemed acceptable for resource estimation work.

Historic drilling and sampling methods and QA/QC are regarded as not being as thoroughly documented compared to current standards. Inhouse reviews of various available historical company reports of drilling and sampling techniques indicates that these were most likely conducted to industry best practice and standards of the day.

Independent geological consultants Runge Ltd completed a review of the Cardinia Project database, drilling and sampling protocols, and so forth in 2009. The Runge report highlighted issues with bulk density and QA/QC analysis within the supplied database. Identified issues were subsequently addressed by Navigator and KIN.

Carras Mining Pty Ltd (CM), an independent geological consultant, reviewed and carried out an audit on the field operations and database in 2017. Drilling and sampling methodologies observed during the site visits were to industry standard. No issues were identified for the supplied databases which could be considered material to a mineral resource estimation. During the review, Carras Mining logged the oxidation profiles (base of complete oxidation and top of fresh rock) for each of the deposit areas, based on visual inspection of selected RC drill chips from KIN's recent drilling programs, and a combination of historical and KIN drillhole logging. Final adjustments were made with input from KIN geologists. The oxidation profiles were used to assign bulk densities and metallurgical recoveries to the 2017 resource models.

Past bulk density test work has been inconsistent with incorrect methods employed, to derive specific gravity or in-situ bulk density, rather than dry bulk density. Navigator (2009) and recent KIN (2017) bulk density test work was carried out using the water immersion method on oven dried, coated samples to derive dry bulk densities for different rock types and oxidation profiles. This information has been incorporated into the database for resource estimation work. CM conducted site visits during 2017 to the laboratory to validate the methodology.

Drilling, sampling methodologies, and assay techniques used in these drilling programs are considered to be appropriate and to mineral exploration industry standards of the day.

Laboratory site visits and audits were introduced in April 2018 and are conducted on a quarterly basis. This measure ensures that all aspects of KIN QAQC practices are adhered to and align with industry best practice.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

25

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land Type, reference name/number, location and ownership

tenure statusincluding agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

The Cardinia Project, 35-40km NE of Leonora is managed, explored and maintained by KIN, and constitute a portion of KIN's Leonora Gold Project (LGP), which is located within the Shire of Leonora in the Mt Margaret Mineral Field of the North Eastern Goldfields.

The Helens and Rangoon area includes granted mining tenements M37/316 and M37/317, The tenements are held in the name of Navigator Mining Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KIN.

The Bruno-Lewis and Kyte areas includes granted mining tenements M37/86, M37/227, M37/277, M37/300, M37/428 and M37/646. The tenements are held in the name of Navigator Mining Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KIN. The following royalty payment may be applicable to the areas within the Cardinia Project's Bruno and Lewis areas that comprise the deposits being reported on:

1. Gloucester Coal Ltd (formerly CIM Resources Ltd and Centenary International Mining Ltd) in respect

of M37/86 - 1% of the quarterly gross value of sales for gold ounces produced, in excess of 10,000

ounces.

There are no known native title interests, historical sites, wilderness areas, national park or environmental

impediments over the outlined current resource areas, and there are no current impediments to obtaining

a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration done by other

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. At Cardinia, from 1980-1985, Townson Holdings Pty Ltd ("Townson") mined a small open pit over selected

parties

historical workings at the Rangoon prospect. Localised instances of drilling relating to this mining event are

not recorded and are considered insubstantial and immaterial for resource modelling. Companies involved

in the collection of the majority of the gold exploration data since 1985 and prior to 2014 include: Thames

Mining NL ("Thames") 1985; Mt Eden Gold Mines (Aust) NL (also Tarmoola Aust Pty Ltd "MEGM") 1986-

2003; Centenary International Mining Ltd ("CIM") 1986-1988,1991-1992; Metana Minerals NL ("Metana")

1986-1989; Sons of Gwalia Ltd ("SOG") 1989, 1992-2004; Pacmin Mining Corporation ("Pacmin") 1998-

2001, and Navigator Resources Ltd ("Navigator") 2004-2014.

In 2009 Navigator commissioned Runge Limited ("Runge") to complete a Mineral Resource estimate for

the Bruno, Lewis, Kyte, Helens and Rangoon deposits. Runge reported a JORC 2004 compliant Mineral

Resource estimate, at a cut-off grade of 0.7g/t Au, totaling 1.45Mt @ 1.3 g/t au (61,700 oz Au) for Helens

and Rangoon, and totaling 4.34Mt @ 1.2 g/t au (169,700 oz Au) for Bruno, Lewis and Kyte.

A trial pit (Bruno) was mined by Navigator in 2010, and a 'test parcel' of ore was extracted and transported

firstly to Sons of Gwalia's processing plant in Leonora, and finally to Navigator's processing plant located at

Bronzewing, where approximately 100,000 tonnes were processed at an average head grade of 2.33 g/t au

(7,493 oz Au).

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The Cardinia Project area is located in the central part of the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt, which

extends for some 600km on a NNW trend across the Archean Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia.

The regional geology comprises a suite of NNE-North trending greenstones positioned within the

Mertondale Shear Zone (MSZ) a splay limb of the Kilkenny Lineament. The MSZ denotes the contact

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

26

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Drill hole Information

A summary of all information material to the understanding of

the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes:

 easting and northing of the drill hole collar

 elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level

in metres) of the drill hole collar

 dip and azimuth of the hole

 down hole length and interception depth

 hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that

the information is not Material and this exclusion does not

detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

between Archaean felsic volcanoclastics and sediment sequences in the west and Archaean mafic volcanics in the east. Proterozoic dolerite dykes and Archaean felsic porphyries have intruded the sheared mafic/felsic volcanoclastic/sedimentary sequence.

Locally within the Cardinia Project area, the stratigraphy consists of intermediate, mafic and felsic volcanic and intrusive lithologies and locally derived epiclastic sediments, which strike NNW, dipping steep-to- moderately to the west. Structural foliation of the areas stratigraphy predominantly dips steeply to the east but localised inflections are common and structural orientation can vary between moderately (50-75°) easterly to moderately westerly dipping.

Mineralisation at Helens is controlled by a cross-cutting fault, hosted predominantly in mafic rock units, adjacent to the felsic volcanic/sediment contacts. The ore zones are associated with increased shearing, intense alteration and disseminated sulphides. Minor supergene enrichment occurs locally within mineralised shears throughout the regolith profile.

Mineralisation at Bruno-Lewis, Lewis East and Lewis West is largely controlled by the stratigraphic contact between basalt and felsic volcanics. Gold is associated with significant sulphide mineralisation in the sediments and volcaniclastics between the 2 volcanic units. Gold Is also hosted within shallowly NE-dipping lodes, associated with increased potassic-sericite alteration and quartz stockwork veining. These lodes also host the mineralisation at Kyte. Substantial supergene mineralisation sits above both styles of mineralisation.

Mineralisation at Comedy King is controlled by the NE trending Lewis Fault structure. Gold is associated with significant sulphide mineralisation in the felsic volcaniclastics units. Gold Is also hosted within shallowly N to NE-dipping lodes, associated with increased potassic-sericite alteration and quartz stockwork veining

Material drilling information for exploration results has previously been publicly reported in numerous announcements to the ASX by Navigator (2004-2014) and KIN since 2014.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

27

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Data aggregation methods

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

When exploration results have been reported for the resource areas, the intercepts are reported as

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg

weighted average grades over intercept lengths defined by geology or lower cut-off grades, without high

cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material

grade cuts applied. Where aggregate intercepts incorporated short lengths of high grade results, these

and should be stated.

results were included in the reports.

Since 2014, KIN have reported RC drilling intersections with low cut off grades of >= 0.5 g/t Au and a

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high

maximum of 2m of internal dilution at a grade of <0.5g/t Au.

grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the

There is no reporting of metal equivalent values.

procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and

some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent

values should be clearly stated.

Relationship between

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting

The orientation, true width, and geometry of mineralised zones have been primarily determined by

mineralisation widths and

of Exploration Results.

interpretation of historical drilling and continued investigation and verification of KIN drilling.

intercept lengths

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill

Drill intercepts are reported as downhole widths not true widths.

Accompanying dialogue to reported intersections describes the attitude of mineralisation.

hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported,

there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole

length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of

Appropriate maps and sections are included in the main body of this report.

intercepts should be included for any significant discovery

being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high

grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading

reporting of Exploration Results.

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be

Other substantive exploration

data

reported including (but not limited to): geological observations;

geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk

samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test

results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

Public reporting of exploration results by KIN and past tenement holders and explorers for the resource areas are considered balanced.

Representative widths typically included a combination of both low and high grade assay results.

All meaningful and material information relating to this mineral resource estimate is or has been previously reported.

Since 2018, a campaign of determining Bulk Densities has been undertaken. The water displacement method is used on drill samples selected by the logging geologist. These measurements are entered into the logging software interface and loaded to the Datashed database.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

28

Criteria

 JORC Code explanation

Commentary

characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for

Further work

lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,

including the main geological interpretations and future drilling

areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

KIN intend to continue exploration and drilling activities at in the described area, with the intention to increase the project's resources.

Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West

29

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 02:47:04 UTC
