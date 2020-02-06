MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED > Kin Mining NL KIN AU000000KIN8 KIN MINING NL (KIN) Add to my list End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/05 0.039 AUD +2.63% 09:48p KIN MINING NL : Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West PU 02/03 KIN MINING NL : - New High Grade Gold Discovery at Comedy King AQ 02/02 KIN MINING NL : New High Grade Gold Discovery at Comedy King PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Kin Mining NL : Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 0 02/06/2020 | 09:48pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Announcement 7 February 2020 ASX: KIN Kin Mining NL 342 Scarborough Beach Road Osborne Park WA 6017 +61 9 9242 2227 E info@kinmining.com.au kinmining.com.au BROAD ZONES OF NEW GOLD MINERALISATION AT LEWIS EAST AND LEWIS WEST Highlights: Final assay results returned from the December 2019 drilling program, targeting prospects located within 5km of the proposed processing plant site at the Cardinia Gold Project.

New near surface, broad zones of mineralisation with occasional high grade intersections identified at Lewis East: 4m at 11.6g/t Au from 8m (LE19AC012) * 53m at 1.3g/t Au from 4m to BOH (LE19AC007) * 13m at 1.0g/t Au from 24m to BOH (LE19AC009) * 32m at 1.1g/t Au from 0m (LE19AC036) 16m at 1.3g/t Au from 8m (LE19AC044) Broad alteration zone showing numerous ore grade intersections in adjacent holes at Lewis East is consistent with historical drill intersections.

Geological logging confirms the interpretation of epithermal vein style and potassic alteration mineralisation at Lewis East.

Broad alteration zones of anomalous mineralisation identified at Lewis West: 16m at 0.38g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC012) 16m at 0.35g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC013) 16m at 0.30g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC014) Lewis West results show broad zones of anomalous mineralisation between historical high grade intersections and recent high grade rock chip results.

Results from this program and a reinterpretation of historical drill results show consistent high grade vein mineralisation and broad alteration halo mineralisation associated with the NE trending Lewis Fault and other parallel subsidiary faults.

This new geological interpretation indicates a large mineralising system exists at Cardinia and follow-up exploration programs will target the area associated with the Lewis Fault.

follow-up exploration programs will target the area associated with the Lewis Fault. All recent and historical results to be analysed to inform the next CGP drilling program. *Results first reported on 13 December 2019 Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN or Company) is pleased to report the final assay results from the drilling program at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) completed in December 2019. The results have identified new shallow, large, ore grade zones of mineralisation at Lewis East and broad areas of anomalous alteration mineralisation at Lewis West. All targets drilled are located within 5 kilometres of the proposed Cardinia processing plant site. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West The aircore (AC) drilling results have been received from all prospects of the drilling program completed in December 2019. The program consisted of 7,881 metres of AC and 880 metres of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling across six key target areas. The targets are prospective for gold- rich sulphide replacement and epithermal vein-hosted gold mineralisation. Refer to ASX announcement 4 December 2019. Commenting on the further CGP drill results, Managing Director Andrew Munckton said: "The 2019 aircore drilling program completed in December has been highly successful and supports our key objective of identifying new zones of mineralisation with potential to enhance the current CGP mine plan as outlined in the Pre-Feasibility Study completed in mid-2019. The campaign has confirmed our belief that the Cardinia area holds substantial zones of high grade gold mineralisation within broader zones of alteration containing lower grade mineralisation in addition to the Mineral Resources that have previously been defined. The exploration team have made significant new discoveries at Cardinia Hill, Comedy King and Lewis East during this campaign which was the first substantial exploration effort outside the established deposits in over six years within the region and the first in the Cardinia area for more than a decade. These latest results confirm the presence of large zones of epithermal vein style mineralisation with occasional high grade gold zones within broader areas of lower grade alteration at Lewis East. The Lewis West AC results also show a strike continuous zone of broad alteration mineralisation consistent with the narrow veins mapped at surface at Golden Dolerite that returned high grade rock chip results. The results to date are indicative of a large mineralised system at Cardinia consistent with the crosscutting Lewis Fault and its other parallel subsidiary faults. These structures will be the key target areas in our future exploration program. Cardinia Hill, Comedy King and Lewis East appear to be large scale zones of gold mineralisation which remain open and warrant follow-up drilling. The close proximity to the processing plant site only serves to further enhance the results. We look forward to this follow up work commencing in the March quarter 2020." Prospect Type Drilled Metres Lewis East AC 1,608 Cardinia Hill AC 839 Comedy King AC 4,144 Black Chief South AC 649 Snowden Well RC 880 Lewis West AC 641 Total 8,761 Table 1: Completed drill metres for the December 2019 Cardinia Regional Drilling Program Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 2 Figure 1: Location of the target areas for the Cardinia Regional drilling program Lewis East The Lewis East prospect is highlighted by a 1.4km-long surface gold anomaly, defined by shallow (2-3m) historic RAB and vacuum drilling. It is situated just 1km from the proposed Cardinia processing plant and 300m to the east of the proposed Lewis Pit. The December 2019 AC drilling consisted of a number of lines with drilling oriented to target the northeast-dipping lodes observed in the nearby Lewis Trial pit. Forty seven (47) holes were completed. See Figure 2 and Table 2 for details. Results include: 4m at 11.6g/t Au from 8m (LE19AC012) *

53m at 1.27g/t Au from 4m to bottom of hole (BOH) (LE19AC007) *

13m at 1.03g/t Au from 24m to BOH (LE19AC009) *

28m at 0.67g/t Au from 8m (LE19AC034)

32m at 1.10g/t Au from 0m (LE19AC036)

7m at 1.53g/t Au from 28m to BOH (LE19AC039)

16m at 1.33g/t Au from 8m (LE19AC044) In light of the recent AC drill results, historical drilling results have been re-interpreted into a number of northeast dipping lode structures similar to those encountered at Bruno, Lewis and Comedy King. The northeast dipping lodes are associated with the northeast trending Lewis Fault structure. Refer Figure 2. Historical intersections include: 1m at 34g/t Au from 15m (NBAC002)

9m at 2.5g/t Au from 30m (NRB089)

2m at 6.6g/t Au from 4m (CRA1252)

21m at 1.70g/t Au from 19m (C363)

9m at 1.7g/t Au from 9m (CRR1610) Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 3 Figure 2: Completed December 2019 aircore lines at the Lewis East prospect (white labels) over historical drilling results (grey labels). Note the broad alteration zones (pink shading) associated with the Lewis Fault. Mineralisation is associated with potassic alteration and disseminated sulphides in Felsic Volcanic rocks, similar in appearance to other potassic altered zones encountered at the Bruno Lewis deposit to the west. Assays for the 1m re-spits of anomalous mineralisation at Lewis East are awaited. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 4 Lewis West The Lewis West prospect is a large gold in soil anomaly west of the Lewis deposit. Limited historical drilling has produced intercepts including 1m at 22g/t gold. It is interpreted that the soil anomalism is situated above northeast-dipping lodes, similar to those seen at Bruno, Lewis and Lewis East. The Kyte deposit features similar lodes and is located along strike of Lewis West. Two lines of AC drilling totalling 43 holes for 641m was completed beneath the extensive soil anomaly. See Figure 3 and Table 3 for details. Results include: 16m at 0.38g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC012)

16m at 0.35g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC013)

16m at 0.30g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC014)

12m at 0.31g/t Au from 0m (LW19AC015)

4m at 0.93g/t Au from 8m to BOH (LW19AC031) Geological logging shows a broad alteration halo with narrow zones of quartz veining and alteration in mafic rocks. Adjacent to the December 2019 AC drill hole locations are historical, high grade drilling intersections and high grade rock chips associated with the Golden Dolerite surface workings. Refer Figure 3. Rock chip results from Golden Dolerite included 21.2g/t Au and 11.3g/t Au from the 0.5m wide expression of the quartz sulphide vein in old workings. On the eastern side of the AC drilling, historical drilling results have been re-interpreted into a northeast dipping lode structure similar to those encountered at Bruno, Lewis and Lewis East. The northeast dipping zone is associated with the northeast trending Lewis Fault structure. Refer Figure 3. Historical intersections include: 3m at 3.6g/t Au from 18m (CRR1597)

1m at 9.6g/t Au from 83m (CRC1639)

6m at 4.2g/t Au from 9m (CRR1590) Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 5 Figure 3: Completed December 2019 aircore lines (white labels) at the Lewis West prospect over historical drilling and recent rock chip results (grey labels) showing broad alteration halos (pink shading) associated with the Lewis Fault Next Steps All results are being evaluated, integrated with historical drill data, and other multi element information which characterises the alteration and mineralisation style. Drill programs will be planned following this important geological interpretation and targeting work. Key target areas are likely to include Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 6 Extensions of high grade vein style mineralisation at Comedy King

Strike and depth extensions at Cardinia Hill

Infill drilling at Lewis East

Extension drilling of high grade vein intersections in Lewis West and Golden Dolerite Further targets at other locations adjacent to the Lewis Fault system will also be tested as time and drill availability allows. -ENDS- For further information, please contact: Investor enquiries Media enquiries Andrew Munckton Michael Vaughan Managing Director, Kin Mining NL Fivemark Partners +61 8 9242 2227 +61 422 602 720 About Kin Mining NL Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is a West Australian based gold development and exploration company. Kin's key focus is its 100% owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) located in the highly prospective North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The CGP has an 841koz1 gold Mineral Resource defined in both supergene and deeper primary mineralisation with considerable potential to grow this resource with further drilling. COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT The information contained in this report relating to exploration results relates to information compiled or reviewed by Glenn Grayson. Mr. Grayson is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a full-time employee of the company. Mr. Grayson has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Grayson consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 7 Table 2. Drill hole details for Cardinia Hill, Black Chief South, Lewis East and Comedy King Depth Hole From To Width Grade Prospect Hole Id East North Azi/Dip (g/t Comment (m) Type (m) (m) (m) Au) Cardinia CH19AC001 366143 6814693 040/-60 15 AC NSI Hill CH19AC002 366149 6814703 040/-60 40 AC 32 36 4 0.28 CH19AC003 366165 6814719 040/-60 38 AC NSI CH19AC004 366176 6814736 040/-60 36 AC 8 12 4 0.75 CH19AC005 366190 6814752 040/-60 44 AC 32 36 4 1.70 CH19AC006 366200 6814770 040/-60 34 AC 32 34 2 0.37 BOH sample CH19AC007 366255 6814706 040/-60 30 AC 4 12 8 0.78 incl. 4m@1.2g/tAu from 4m CH19AC008 366266 6814720 040/-60 42 AC 0 NSI CH19AC009 366274 6814736 040/-60 42 AC 0 NSI CH19AC010 366287 6814754 040/-60 36 AC 24 36 12 1.31 BOH sample CH19AC011 366298 6814772 040/-60 40 AC 8 12 4 0.48 CH19AC012 366313 6814784 040/-60 42 AC 28 32 4 0.90 CH19AC013 366329 6814549 040/-60 20 AC 0 NSI CH19AC014 366339 6814557 040/-60 16 AC 0 NSI CH19AC015 366347 6814566 040/-60 22 AC 16 20 4 0.29 CH19AC016 366352 6814576 040/-60 23 AC 0 NSI CH19AC017 366357 6814586 040/-60 34 AC 0 NSI CH19AC018 366372 6814602 040/-60 56 AC 32 56 24 1.64 incl. 8m @ 3.5g/t Au from 48m to EOH CH19AC019 366385 6814619 040/-60 48 AC 8 28 20 1.42 CH19AC020 366403 6814638 040/-60 41 AC 4 8 4 0.26 CH19AC021 366419 6814656 040/-60 46 AC 24 28 4 0.97 CH19AC022 366432 6814674 040/-60 36 AC 0 NSI CH19AC023 366447 6814690 040/-60 29 AC 0 NSI CH19AC024 366453 6814700 040/-60 29 AC 0 NSI Black BC19AC001 364296 6813944 063/-60 47 AC 0 NSI Chief BC19AC002 364318 6813955 063/-60 38 AC 0 NSI South BC19AC003 364335 6813966 063/-60 56 AC 40 44 4 0.50 BC19AC004 364359 6813974 063/-60 51 AC 20 24 4 2.16 BC19AC005 364381 6813984 063/-60 66 AC 12 16 4 0.43 BC19AC006 364201 6814116 063/-60 45 AC 0 NSI BC19AC007 364216 6814130 063/-60 50 AC 0 NSI BC19AC008 364238 6814145 063/-60 51 AC 0 NSI BC19AC009 364261 6814155 063/-60 60 AC 48 52 4 0.75 BC19AC010 364289 6814170 063/-60 62 AC 0 NSI BC19AC011 364316 6814181 063/-60 60 AC 56 60 4 0.25 BOH sample BC19AC012 364344 6814191 063/-60 63 AC 0 NSI Lewis LE19AC001 363676 6814399 225/-60 50 AC 24 28 4 2.10 East LE19AC002 363648 6814370 225/-60 67 AC 0 NSI LE19AC003 363618 6814346 225/-60 64 AC 0 NSI LE19AC004 363592 6814316 225/-60 49 AC 0 NSI LE19AC005 363564 6814287 225/-60 44 AC 16 20 4 0.43 LE19AC006 363760 6814258 225/-60 33 AC 28 33 5 0.56 BOH sample LE19AC007 363730 6814231 225/-60 57 AC 4 57 53 1.27 BOH sample. Incl. 4m@7.8g/t Au from 24m LE19AC008 363704 6814202 225/-60 57 AC 16 20 4 0.36 36 40 4 0.33 LE19AC009 363791 6814172 225/-60 37 AC 8 12 4 0.63 24 37 13 1.03 BOH sample LE19AC010 363761 6814143 225/-60 37 AC 32 36 4 0.31 LE19AC011 363678 6813949 225/-60 48 AC 0 NSI LE19AC012 363704 6813976 225/-60 39 AC 8 12 4 11.6 Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 8 Depth Hole From To Width Grade Prospect Hole Id East North Azi/Dip (g/t Comment (m) Type (m) (m) (m) Au) 24 28 4 0.76 LE19AC013 363734 6814000 225/-60 50 AC NSI LE19AC014 363760 6814031 225/-60 38 AC 28 38 10 0.29 BOH intercept LE19AC015 363786 6814057 225/-60 50 AC 4 8 4 0.48 32 36 4 0.41 LE19AC016 363825 6814094 225/-60 42 AC NSI LE19AC017 363859 6813982 225/-60 19 AC NSI LE19AC018 363843 6813958 225/-60 12 AC NSI LE19AC019 363874 6813918 225/-60 26 AC NSI LE19AC020 363847 6813889 225/-60 20 AC 4 20 16 0.33 BOH intercept LE19AC021 363820 6813860 225/-60 11 AC 0 8 8 0.30 LE19AC022 363790 6813832 225/-60 19 AC 0 4 4 0.54 LE19AC023 363760 6813802 225/-60 42 AC 4 8 4 0.51 LE19AC024 363733 6813773 225/-60 31 AC NSI LE19AC025 363903 6813832 225/-60 6 AC NSI LE19AC026 363875 6813805 225/-60 12 AC 0 4 4 0.42 LE19AC027 363846 6813777 225/-60 18 AC NSI LE19AC028 363960 6813667 225/-60 9 AC NSI LE19AC029 363931 6813634 225/-60 11 AC NSI LE19AC030 364017 6813494 225/-60 9 AC NSI LE19AC031 363991 6813464 225/-60 18 AC NSI LE19AC032 363960 6813437 225/-60 27 AC 12 24 12 0.39 LE19AC033 363931 6813409 225/-60 23 AC 0 4 4 0.28 LE19AC034 363904 6813378 225/-60 39 AC 8 36 28 0.67 LE19AC035 363879 6813347 225/-60 60 AC NSI LE19AC036 363904 6813269 225/-60 51 AC 0 32 32 1.10 LE19AC037 363932 6813293 225/-60 35 AC NSI LE19AC038 363961 6813323 225/-60 39 AC 4 16 12 0.58 LE19AC039 363989 6813352 225/-60 35 AC 4 12 8 0.28 28 35 7 1.53 BOH intercept LE19AC040 364017 6813380 225/-60 51 AC 0 4 4 0.42 LE19AC041 364046 6813409 225/-60 20 AC NSI LE19AC042 363934 6813184 225/-60 30 AC 28 30 2 0.37 LE19AC043 363961 6813209 225/-60 31 AC NSI LE19AC044 363989 6813238 225/-60 45 AC 8 24 16 1.33 LE19AC045 364016 6813266 225/-60 25 AC 16 25 9 0.35 LE19AC046 364046 6813291 225/-60 27 AC 0 4 4 0.30 LE19AC047 364073 6813320 225/-60 45 AC NSI Comedy CK19AC001 363494 6816136 180/-60 33 AC NSI King CK19AC002 363499 6816124 180/-60 32 AC 16 20 4 0.35 CK19AC003 363501 6816111 180/-60 30 AC NSI CK19AC004 363500 6816090 180/-60 29 AC NSI CK19AC005 363500 6816082 180/-60 28 AC NSI CK19AC006 363499 6816065 180/-60 27 AC 16 20 4 0.44 CK19AC007 363498 6816057 180/-60 39 AC NSI CK19AC008 363500 6816038 180/-60 36 AC NSI CK19AC009 363497 6816022 180/-60 36 AC NSI CK19AC010 363495 6816000 180/-60 40 AC NSI CK19AC011 363498 6815983 180/-60 41 AC NSI CK19AC012 363499 6815964 180/-60 37 AC NSI CK19AC013 363500 6815946 180/-60 28 AC NSI CK19AC014 363502 6815935 180/-60 22 AC NSI Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 9 Depth Hole From To Width Grade Prospect Hole Id East North Azi/Dip (g/t Comment (m) Type (m) (m) (m) Au) CK19AC015 363503 6815926 180/-60 19 AC NSI CK19AC016 363501 6815915 180/-60 25 AC 20 25 5 0.32 BOH intercept CK19AC017 363501 6815900 180/-60 15 AC NSI CK19AC018 363499 6815882 180/-60 30 AC NSI CK19AC019 363499 6815867 180/-60 22 AC NSI CK19AC020 363501 6815857 180/-60 30 AC NSI CK19AC021 363502 6815844 180/-60 30 AC NSI CK19AC022 363501 6815832 180/-60 34 AC NSI CK19AC023 363498 6815812 180/-60 59 AC NSI CK19AC024 363501 6815785 180/-60 67 AC 0 8 8 0.49 24 28 4 0.29 CK19AC025 363500 6815754 180/-60 55 AC NSI CK19AC026 363607 6816022 180/-60 27 AC NSI CK19AC027 363602 6816007 180/-60 24 AC NSI CK19AC028 363600 6815996 180/-60 21 AC NSI CK19AC029 363602 6815990 180/-60 33 AC NSI CK19AC030 363602 6815973 180/-60 24 AC NSI CK19AC031 363601 6815961 180/-60 21 AC NSI CK19AC032 363604 6815949 180/-60 30 AC 16 20 4 0.50 CK19AC033 363608 6815940 180/-60 27 AC NSI CK19AC034 363605 6815921 180/-60 30 AC 20 24 4 0.27 CK19AC035 363605 6815910 180/-60 30 AC NSI CK19AC036 363602 6815894 180/-60 36 AC NSI CK19AC037 363601 6815873 180/-60 24 AC 20 24 4 8.31 BOH intercept CK19AC038 363599 6815865 180/-60 33 AC NSI CK19AC039 363598 6815848 180/-60 33 AC NSI CK19AC040 363597 6815832 180/-60 36 AC 4 8 4 1.70 CK19AC041 363599 6815815 180/-60 38 AC NSI CK19AC042 363601 6815799 180/-60 41 AC NSI CK19AC043 363599 6815779 180/-60 33 AC NSI CK19AC044 363597 6815762 180/-60 33 AC NSI CK19AC045 363599 6815746 180/-60 38 AC NSI CK19AC046 363599 6815727 180/-60 31 AC NSI CK19AC047 363601 6815712 180/-60 41 AC NSI CK19AC048 363602 6815696 180/-60 30 AC NSI CK19AC049 363603 6815685 180/-60 24 AC NSI CK19AC050 363601 6815666 180/-60 22 AC NSI CK19AC051 363601 6815657 180/-60 23 AC NSI CK19AC052 363603 6815637 180/-60 34 AC 24 28 4 1.60 CK19AC053 363600 6815611 180/-60 43 AC 36 43 7 0.56 BOH intercept CK19AC054 363604 6815592 180/-60 41 AC 36 40 4 1.57 CK19AC055 363602 6815572 180/-60 48 AC 8 12 4 0.49 16 20 4 1.23 28 40 12 1.23 CK19AC056 363601 6815547 180/-60 45 AC 8 16 8 3.00 32 36 4 0.26 CK19AC057 363701 6815938 180/-60 27 AC NSI CK19AC058 363698 6815926 180/-60 27 AC 4 8 4 0.38 CK19AC059 363698 6815916 180/-60 27 AC NSI CK19AC060 363697 6815904 180/-60 27 AC NSI CK19AC061 363697 6815884 180/-60 27 AC NSI CK19AC062 363698 6815872 180/-60 24 AC NSI Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 10 Depth Hole From To Width Grade Prospect Hole Id East North Azi/Dip (g/t Comment (m) Type (m) (m) (m) Au) CK19AC063 363698 6815862 180/-60 26 AC NSI CK19AC064 363697 6815847 180/-60 24 AC NSI CK19AC065 363697 6815831 180/-60 21 AC 0 4 4 0.38 CK19AC066 363697 6815820 180/-60 21 AC NSI CK19AC067 363696 6815807 180/-60 24 AC NSI CK19AC068 363692 6815800 180/-60 32 AC NSI CK19AC069 363695 6815783 180/-60 37 AC 4 8 4 0.77 CK19AC070 363700 6815766 180/-60 30 AC 4 16 12 14.9 Incl. 8m @ 21.9g/t Au CK19AC071 363701 6815750 180/-60 24 AC NSI CK19AC072 363700 6815735 180/-60 37 AC NSI CK19AC073 363701 6815718 180/-60 35 AC 24 28 4 0.28 CK19AC074 363699 6815702 180/-60 20 AC NSI CK19AC075 363699 6815676 180/-60 21 AC NSI CK19AC076 363700 6815659 180/-60 13 AC NSI CK19AC077 363699 6815640 180/-60 8 AC NSI CK19AC078 363698 6815624 180/-60 9 AC NSI CK19AC079 363700 6815601 180/-60 45 AC 20 24 4 0.28 40 44 4 0.45 CK19AC080 363702 6815576 180/-60 45 AC NSI CK19AC081 363698 6815557 180/-60 39 AC 28 32 4 0.58 CK19AC082 363701 6815539 180/-60 38 AC 20 24 4 0.26 CK19AC083 363697 6815521 180/-60 36 AC 8 20 12 0.33 CK19AC084 363701 6815499 180/-60 39 AC 24 36 12 0.83 CK19AC085 363700 6815481 180/-60 57 AC 24 32 8 0.52 CK19AC086 363702 6815458 180/-60 55 AC NSI CK19AC087 363701 6815434 180/-60 53 AC NSI CK19AC088 363701 6815406 180/-60 69 AC 48 52 4 0.5 CK19AC089 363701 6815374 180/-60 63 AC NSI CK19AC090 363799 6815866 180/-60 27 AC NSI CK19AC091 363797 6815855 180/-60 37 AC NSI CK19AC092 363795 6815839 180/-60 24 AC NSI CK19AC093 363795 6815824 180/-60 20 AC NSI CK19AC094 363796 6815810 180/-60 20 AC NSI CK19AC095 363796 6815794 180/-60 27 AC NSI CK19AC096 363797 6815782 180/-60 29 AC NSI CK19AC097 363797 6815765 180/-60 51 AC 20 28 8 0.26 CK19AC098 363798 6815741 180/-60 27 AC NSI CK19AC099 363799 6815729 180/-60 18 AC NSI CK19AC100 363801 6815718 180/-60 15 AC NSI CK19AC101 363799 6815710 180/-60 15 AC NSI CK19AC102 363802 6815697 180/-60 12 AC NSI CK19AC103 363797 6815678 180/-60 20 AC 4 8 4 0.35 CK19AC104 363797 6815689 180/-60 23 AC NSI CK19AC105 363800 6815664 180/-60 25 AC 0 8 8 1.82 CK19AC106 363798 6815654 180/-60 21 AC 0 4 4 0.71 CK19AC107 363800 6815642 180/-60 21 AC 0 12 12 0.33 CK19AC108 363800 6815630 180/-60 24 AC 8 16 8 0.72 CK19AC109 363796 6815618 180/-60 27 AC 0 12 12 0.37 20 24 4 2.49 CK19AC110 363797 6815603 180/-60 39 AC 20 24 4 1.34 CK19AC111 363798 6815590 180/-60 28 AC 0 8 8 0.89 CK19AC112 363799 6815574 180/-60 30 AC 0 4 4 0.28 Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 11 Depth Hole From To Width Grade Prospect Hole Id East North Azi/Dip (g/t Comment (m) Type (m) (m) (m) Au) CK19AC113 363800 6815559 180/-60 30 AC 0 20 20 2.30 incl. 4m @ 7.2g/t CK19AC114 363800 6815546 180/-60 33 AC 4 16 12 2.74 incl. 4m @ 5.1g/t 24 28 4 0.44 CK19AC115 363799 6815530 180/-60 26 AC 8 16 8 1.43 CK19AC116 363800 6815516 180/-60 30 AC NSI CK19AC117 363800 6815498 180/-60 29 AC 28 29 1 0.35 BOH intercept CK19AC118 363802 6815486 180/-60 35 AC NSI CK19AC119 363801 6815471 180/-60 29 AC 16 20 4 0.42 CK19AC120 363800 6815458 180/-60 53 AC 36 40 4 1.45 CK19AC121 363800 6815428 180/-60 51 AC 4 8 4 0.69 16 20 4 0.29 32 36 4 0.31 CK19AC122 363799 6815410 180/-60 59 AC 44 48 4 0.54 CK19AC123 363796 6815386 180/-60 34 AC 20 24 4 1.66 32 34 2 0.44 BOH intercept CK19AC124 363799 6815372 180/-60 60 AC 20 24 4 0.28 CK19AC125 363801 6815348 180/-60 69 AC 4 8 4 0.31 CK19AC126 363800 6815317 180/-60 66 AC 8 12 4 1.00 56 60 4 0.27 CK19AC127 363805 6815289 180/-60 57 AC NSI Snowdens SW19RC001 364633 6815980 065/-60 60 RC 38 39 1 3.93 Well SW19RC002 364726 6816054 065/-60 66 RC NSI SW19RC003 364842 6816098 065/-60 72 RC 29 30 1 0.84 SW19RC004 364542 6816158 065/-60 66 RC 39 42 3 1.70 SW19RC005 364631 6816201 065/-60 72 RC NSI SW19RC006 364734 6816276 065/-60 66 RC NSI SW19RC007 364448 6816332 065/-60 60 RC 22 23 1 0.84 SW19RC008 364531 6816381 065/-60 72 RC NSI SW19RC009 364655 6816434 065/-60 72 RC 32 33 1 0.54 SW19RC010 364346 6816517 065/-60 72 RC 34 35 1 0.77 SW19RC011 364429 6816559 065/-60 72 RC NSI SW19RC012 364562 6816628 065/-60 70 RC 42 44 2 1.23 SW19RC013 364804 6815665 065/-60 60 RC 34 37 3 1.15 Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 12 Table 3. Drill hole details for Lewis West Prospect Hole Id East North Azi/Dip Depth Hole From To Width Grade Comment (m) Type (m) (m) (m) (g/t Au) Lewis West LW19AC001 362988 6813252 225/-60 11 AC NSI LW19AC002 362973 6813237 225/-60 11 AC NSI LW19AC003 362961 6813226 225/-60 21 AC NSI LW19AC004 362952 6813215 225/-60 21 AC NSI LW19AC005 362945 6813207 225/-60 15 AC NSI LW19AC006 362938 6813201 225/-60 14 AC NSI LW19AC007 362922 6813187 225/-60 17 AC NSI LW19AC008 362906 6813179 225/-60 10 AC NSI LW19AC009 362897 6813163 225/-60 18 AC NSI LW19AC010 362883 6813149 225/-60 9 AC 4 8 4 0.26 LW19AC011 362869 6813135 225/-60 9 AC 0 8 8 0.40 LW19AC012 362852 6813120 225/-60 12 AC 0 16 16 0.38 LW19AC013 362839 6813106 225/-60 20 AC 0 16 16 0.35 LW19AC014 362826 6813088 225/-60 20 AC 0 16 16 0.30 LW19AC015 362815 6813078 225/-60 17 AC 0 12 12 0.31 LW19AC016 362795 6813068 225/-60 9 AC NSI LW19AC017 362782 6813051 225/-60 12 AC 4 8 4 0.60 LW19AC018 362769 6813036 225/-60 15 AC NSI LW19AC019 362755 6813022 225/-60 18 AC NSI LW19AC020 362741 6813006 225/-60 15 AC NSI LW19AC021 362730 6812994 225/-60 15 AC NSI LW19AC022 362722 6812988 225/-60 9 AC NSI LW19AC023 362884 6813377 225/-60 12 AC NSI LW19AC024 362874 6813365 225/-60 9 AC 0 8 8 0.36 LW19AC025 362861 6813354 225/-60 11 AC 4 11 7 0.31 BOH intercept LW19AC026 362843 6813339 225/-60 15 AC 0 4 4 0.26 LW19AC027 362833 6813328 225/-60 12 AC NSI LW19AC028 362822 6813313 225/-60 20 AC 0 4 4 0.32 LW19AC029 362807 6813301 225/-60 23 AC 20 22 2 0.36 BOH intercept LW19AC030 362794 6813289 225/-60 23 AC 12 16 4 0.27 LW19AC031 362783 6813274 225/-60 12 AC 8 12 4 0.93 BOH intercept LW19AC032 362771 6813261 225/-60 9 AC NSI LW19AC033 362757 6813247 225/-60 15 AC 0 4 4 0.68 LW19AC034 362747 6813237 225/-60 15 AC NSI LW19AC035 362734 6813225 225/-60 14 AC NSI LW19AC036 362722 6813213 225/-60 16 AC NSI LW19AC037 362710 6813201 225/-60 21 AC NSI LW19AC038 362701 6813191 225/-60 16 AC NSI LW19AC039 362687 6813180 225/-60 16 AC NSI LW19AC040 362673 6813166 225/-60 14 AC NSI LW19AC041 362661 6813153 225/-60 17 AC NSI LW19AC042 362652 6813143 225/-60 18 AC NSI LW19AC043 362642 6813131 225/-60 15 AC NSI Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 13 Appendix A JORC 2012 TABLE 1 REPORT Cardinia Gold Project - Section 1 & 2 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria  JORC Code explanation Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse Commentary Diamond Historic (pre-2014) diamond core (DD) sampling utilised half core or quarter core sample intervals; typically varying from 0.3m to 1.4m in length. 1m sample intervals were favoured and sample boundaries principally coincided with geological contacts. Recent (2014-2018) diamond core (DD) samples, either HQ3 or NQ2 in size diameter, were either cut in half longitudinally or further cut into quarters, using a powered diamond core drop saw centered over a cradle holding core in place. Core sample intervals varied from 0.2 to 1.25m in length but were predominantly aligned to 1m intervals or with sample boundaries which respected geological contacts. 2019 diamond core samples, either HQ3 or NQ2 in size diameter, were either cut in half longitudinally or a third longitudinally, using an automated Corewise core saw Core was placed in boats, holding core in place. Core sample intervals varied from 0.3 to 1.3m in length but were predominantly aligned to 1m intervals or with sample boundaries which respected geological contacts. RC Historic reverse circulation (RC) drill samples were collected over 1m downhole intervals beneath a cyclone and typically riffle split to obtain a sub-sample (typically 3-4kg). 1m sub-samples were typically collected in pre-numbered calico bags and 1m sample rejects were commonly stored at the drill site. 3m or 4m composited interval samples were often collected by using a scoop (dry samples) or spear (wet samples). If composite samples returned anomalous results once assayed, the single metre sub-samples of the anomalous composite intervals were retrieved and submitted for individual gold analysis. Recent reverse circulation (RC) drill samples were collected by passing through a cyclone, a sample collection box, and riffle or cone splitter. All RC sub-samples were collected over one metre downhole intervals and averaged 3-4kg. 2019 RC drilling samples were collected in 1m downhole intervals by passing through a cyclone, a collection box and then dropping through a cone splitter. All RC sub-samples were collected over one metre downhole intervals and averaged 3-4kg. AC/RAB Air core (AC) and rotary air blast (RAB) were typically collected at 1 metre intervals and placed on the ground with 3-4kg sub- samples collected using a scoop or spear. Three metre or four metre composited interval samples were often collected by using a scoop (dry samples) or spear (wet samples). If composite samples returned anomalous results once assayed, the single metre sub-samples of the anomalous composite intervals were retrieved and submitted for individual gold analysis. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 14 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Assay Methodology Historic sample analysis typically included a number of commercial laboratories with preparation as per the following method, oven drying (90-110°C), crushing (<-2mm to <-6mm), pulverizing (<-75μm to <-105μm), and riffle split to obtain a 30, 40, or 50gram catchweight for gold analysis. Fire Assay fusion, with AAS finish was the common method of analysis however, on occasion, initial assaying may have been carried out via Aqua Regia digest and AAS/ICP finish. Anomalous samples were subsequently re-assayed by Fire Assay fusion and AAS/ICP finish. Recent sample analysis typically included oven drying (105-110°C), crushing (<-6mm & <-2mm), pulverising (P90% <-75μm) and sample splitting to a representative 50gram catchweight sample for gold only analysis using Fire Assay fusion with AAS finish. Multi element analysis was also conducted on approximately 10% of samples, predominantly through ore zones. This was conducted via a 4-acid digest with ICP-MS/OES determination for a 48 element suite. Rock Chips All rock chip samples are taken using a pick. The samples are taken from outcrop where possible. Samples are also taken from in situ float material or waste rock around historic workings, where outcrop is not present. Care is taken to ensure all samples are representative of the medium being sampled. For example, if a 1m sediment unit is being sampled, a channel sample will be taken across the entire unit. All recent drilling, sample collection and sample handling procedures were conducted and/or supervised by KIN geology personnel to high level industry standards. QA/QC procedures were implemented during each drilling program to industry standards. Drilling carried out since 1986 and up to the most recent drill programs completed by KIN Mining was obtained from a combination of reverse circulation (RC), diamond core (DD), air core (AC), and rotary air blast (RAB) drilling. Data prior to 1986 is limited due to lack of exploration. Diamond Historic DD was carried out using industry standard 'Q' wireline techniques, with the core retrieved from the inner tubes and placed in core trays. Core sizes include NQ/NQ3 (Ø 45-48mm) and HQ/HQ3 (Ø 61-64mm). At the end of each core run, the driller placed core blocks in the tray, marked with hole number and depth. Core recovery was usually measured for each core run and recorded onto the geologist's drill logs. 2017 - 2018 DD was carried out by contractor Orbit Drilling Pty Ltd ("Orbit Drilling") with a Mitsubishi truck-mounted Hydco 1200H 8x4 drill rig, using industry standard 'Q' wireline techniques. 2019 DD was carried out by Topdrill Pty Ltd with a Sandvick DE840 mounted on a Mercedes Benz 4144 Actros 8x8 Carrier. The rig is fitted with Sandvik DA555 hands free diamond drilling rod handler and Austex hands free hydraulic breakout. Drill core is retrieved from the inner tubes and placed in plastic core trays and each core run depth recorded onto core marker blocks and placed at the end of each run in the tray. Core sizes include NQ2 (Ø 47mm) and HQ3 (Ø 64mm). Recent DD core recovery and orientation was obtained for each core run where possible, using electronic core orientation tools (e.g. Reflex EZ-ACT) and the 'bottom of core' marked accordingly. 2017 -18 drilling was measured at regular downhole intervals, typically at 10-15m from surface and then every 30m to bottom of hole, using electronic multi-shot downhole survey tools (i.e. Reflex EZ-TRAC or Camteq Proshot). Independent programs of downhole deviation surveying were also carried out to validate previous surveys. These programs utilised either electronic Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 15 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. continuous logging survey tool (AusLog A698 deviation tool) or gyroscopic survey equipment. 2019 DD was surveyed at regular downhole intervals (every 30m with an additional end-of-hole survey) using electronic gyroscopic survey equipment. RC Historic RC drilling used conventional reverse circulation drilling techniques, utilising a cross-over sub, or face-sampling hammers with bit shrouds. Drill bit sizes typically ranged between 110-140mm. 2017-18 RC drilling was carried out by Orbit Drilling's truck-mounted Hydco 350RC 8x8 Actross drill rigs with 350psi/1250cfm air compressor, with auxiliary and booster air compressors (when required). Drilling utilised mostly downhole face-sampling hammer bits (Ø 140mm), with occasional use of blade bits for highly oxidized and soft formations. The majority of drilling retrieved dry samples, with the occasional use of the auxiliary and booster air compressors beneath the water table, to maintain dry sample return as much as possible. RC drillhole deviations were surveyed downhole, typically carried out inside a non-magnetic stainless steel (s/s) rod located above the hammer, using electronic multi-shot downhole tool (e.g. Reflex EZ- TRAC). In some instances, drillholes were surveyed later in open hole. Independent programs of downhole deviation surveying were also carried out to validate previous surveys. These programs utilised either electronic continuous logging survey tool (AusLog A698 deviation tool) or gyroscopic survey equipment. 2019 RC drilling was carried out by Swick Mining Services truck-mounted Swick version Schramm 685 RC Drill Rig (Rod Handler Rotary Cone Splitter) with support air truck and dust suppression equipment. Drilling utilised downhole face-sampling hammer bits (Ø 140mm). The majority of drilling retrieved dry samples, with the occasional use of the auxiliary and booster air compressors beneath the water table, to maintain dry sample return as much as possible. 2019 RC was surveyed at regular downhole intervals (every 30m with an additional end-of-hole survey) using electronic gyroscopic survey equipment. AC/RAB AC drilling was conducted utilising suitable rigs with appropriate compressors (eg 250psi/600cfm). AC holes were drilled using 'blade' or 'wing' bits, until the bit was unable to penetrate ('blade refusal'), often near the fresh rock interface. Hammer bits were used only when it was deemed necessary to penetrate further into the fresh rock profile or through notable "hard boundaries" in the regolith profile. No downhole surveying is noted to have been undertaken on AC drillholes. Historic RAB drilling was carried out using small air compressors (eg 250psi/600cfm) and drill rods fitted with a percussion hammer or blade bit, with the sample return collected at the drillhole collar using a stuffing box and cyclone collection techniques. Drillhole sizes generally range between 75-110mm. No downhole surveying is noted to have been undertaken on RAB drillholes. Diamond Historic core recovery was recorded in drill logs for most of the diamond drilling programs since 1985. A review of historical reports indicates that core recovery was generally good (>80%) with lesser recoveries recorded in zones of broken ground and/or areas of mineralisation. Overall recoveries are considered acceptable for resource estimation. Recent core recovery data was recorded for each run by measuring total length of core retrieved against the downhole interval actually drilled and stored in the database. KIN representatives continuously monitor core recovery and core presentation quality as drilling is conducted and issues or discrepancies are rectified promptly to maintain industry best standards. Core Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 16 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. recoveries averaged >95%, even when difficult ground conditions were being encountered. When poor ground conditions were anticipated, a triple tube drilling configuration was utilised to maximize core recovery RC/AC/RAB Historic sample recovery information for RC, AC, and RAB drilling is limited. Recent RC and AC drilling samples are preserved as best as possible during the drilling process. At the end of each 1 metre downhole interval, the driller stops advancing, retracts from the bottom of hole, and waits for the sample to clear from the bottom of the hole through to the sample collector box fitted beneath the cyclone. The sample is then released from the sample collector box and passed through either a 3-tiered riffle splitter or cone splitter fitted beneath the sample box. Drilling prior to 2018 utilised riffle split collection whereas sample collection via a cone splitter was conducted for drilling undertaken since March 2018; cyclone cleaning processes remained the same. Sample reject is collected in plastic bags, and a 3-4kgsub-sample is collected in pre-marked calico bags for analysis. Once the samples have been collected, the cyclone, sample collector box and riffle splitter are flushed with compressed air, and the splitter cleaned by the off-sider using a compressed air hose at both the end of each 6 metre drill rod and then extensively cleaned at the completion of each hole. This process is maintained throughout the entire drilling program to maximise drill sample recovery and to maintain a high level of representivity of the material being drilled. RC drill sample recoveries are not recorded in the database however a review by Carras Mining Pty Ltd (CM) in 2017, of RC drill samples stored in the field, and ongoing observations of RC drill rigs in operation by KIN representatives, suggests that RC sample recoveries were mostly consistent and typically very good (>90%). Collected samples are deemed reliable and representative of drilled material and no material discrepancy, that would impede a mineral resource estimate, exists between collected RC primary and sub-samples. Logging data coded in the database, prior to 2014, illustrates at least four different lithological code systems, a legacy of numerous past operators (Hunter, MPI, Metana, CIM, MEGM, Pacmin, SOG, and Navigator). Correlation between codes is difficult to establish however, based on historical reports, drill hole logging procedures appear consistent with normal industry practices of the time. KIN has attempted to validate historical logging data and to standardize the logging code system by incorporating the SOG and Navigator logging codes into one. Diamond Historical diamond core logging was recorded into drill logs for most of the diamond drilling programs since 1985. A review of historical reports indicates that logging noted core recovery, fractures per metre and RQD, lithology, alteration, texture, mineralisation, weathering, and other features. Core was then marked up for cutting and sampling. Navigator's procedure for logging of diamond core included firstly marking of the bottom of the core (for successful core orientations), then recording of core recovery, fractures per metre and RQD, lithology, alteration, texture, mineralisation, weathering, and other features. Core was then marked up for cutting and sampling. Navigator DD logging is predominantly to geological contacts. Navigator logging information was entered directly into hand held digital data loggers and transferred directly to the database, after validation, to minimize data entry errors. Drill core photographs, for drilling prior to 2014, are available only for diamond drillholes completed by Navigator. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 17 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary KIN DD logging is carried out on site once geology personnel retrieve core trays from the drill rig site. Core is collected from the rig daily. The entire length of every hole is logged. Recorded data includes lithology, alteration, structure, texture, mineralisation, sulphide content, weathering and other features. Drillhole collar coordinates, azimuth, dip, depth and sampling intervals are also recorded. KIN DD logging is to geological contacts. Qualitative logging includes classification and description of lithology, weathering, oxidation, colour, texture and grain size. Quantitative logging includes percentages of identified minerals, veining, and structural measurements (using a kenometer tool). In addition, logging of diamond drilling includes geotechnical data, RQD and core recoveries. Drill core is photographed at the Cardinia site, prior to any cutting and/or sampling, and then stored in this location. Photographs are available for every diamond drillhole completed by KIN and a selection of various RC chip trays. SG data is also collected. All information collected is entered directly into laptop computers or tablets, validated in the field, and then transferred to the database. The level of logging detail is considered appropriate for exploration and to support appropriate mineral resource estimation, mining studies, and metallurgical studies. Diamond drillholes completed for geotechnical purposes were independently logged for structural data by geotechnical consultants. RC/AC/RAB Historical RC, AC, and RAB logging (including Navigator) was entered on a metre by metre basis. Logging consisted of lithology, alteration, texture, mineralisation, weathering, and other features For the majority of historical drilling (pre-2004) the entire length of each drillhole have been logged from surface to 'end of hole'. KIN RC and AC logging of was carried out in the field and logging has predominantly been undertaken on a metre by metre basis. KIN logging is inclusive of the entire length of each RC or AC drillhole from surface to 'end of hole'. Recorded data includes lithology, alteration, structure, texture, mineralisation, sulphide content, weathering and other features. Drillhole collar coordinates, azimuth, dip, depth and sampling intervals are also recorded. Qualitative logging includes classification and description of lithology, weathering, oxidation, colour, texture and grain size. Quantitative logging includes identification and percentages of mineralogy, sulphides, mineralisation, and veining. Photographs are available for a selection of recent KIN RC drillholes. All information collected is entered directly into laptop computers or tablets, validated in the field, and then transferred to the database. The level of logging detail is considered appropriate for exploration and to support appropriate mineral resource estimation, mining studies, and metallurgical studies. Rock Chips All rock chip samples are inspected by the sampling geologist and logged for lithology, alteration, mineralisation, veining, and structural fabric. This is a combination of qualitative and quantitative data. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 18 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Sub-sampling techniques and If core, whether cut or sawn and sample preparation whether quarter, half or all core taken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Commentary Diamond Historic diamond drill core (NQ/NQ3 or HQ/HQ3) samples collected for analysis were longitudinally cut in half, and occasionally in quarters for the larger (HQ/HQ3) diameter holes, using a powered diamond core drop saw centered over a cradle holding the core in place. Half core or quarter core sample intervals typically varied from 0.3m to 1.4m in length. 1m sample intervals were favoured and are the most common method of sampling, however sample boundaries do principally coincide with geological contacts. The remaining core was retained in core trays. 2017-18 diamond drill core samples collected for analysis were longitudinally cut in half, with some samples cut into quarters, using a powered diamond core drop saw blade centered over a cradle holding the core in place. Core sample intervals varied from 0.2 to 1.25m in length but were predominantly aligned to 1m intervals or with sample boundaries which respected geological contacts. The remaining core was retained in their respective core trays and stored in KIN's yard for future reference. All KIN diamond drill core is securely stored at the KIN Leonora Yard. 2019 diamond drill core samples collected for analysis were longitudinally cut in half, with some samples cut into thirds, using an automated Corewise powered diamond core saw with the blade centered over a boat holding the core in place. Core sample intervals varied from 0.2 to 1.25m in length but were predominantly aligned to 1m intervals or with sample boundaries which respected geological contacts. The remaining core was retained in their respective core trays and stored in KIN's yard for future reference. All KIN diamond drill core is securely stored at the Cardinia coreyard. All sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation procedures conducted and/or supervised by KIN geology personnel are to standard industry practice. Sub-sampling and sample preparation techniques used are considered to maximise representivity of drilled material. QA/QC procedures implemented during each drilling program are to industry standard practice. Samples sizes are considered appropriate for this style of gold mineralisation and as an industry accepted method for evaluation of gold deposits in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. RC/AC/RAB Historic sampling was predominantly conducted by collecting 1m samples from beneath a cyclone and either retaining these primary samples or passing through a riffle splitter to obtain a 3-4kgsub-sample for analysis. First pass sampling often involved collecting composite samples by using a scoop (dry samples) or spear/tube (wet samples) to obtain 3m or 4m composited intervals, with the single metre split samples being retained at the drill site as spoil or in sample bags. If composite sample assays returned anomalous results, the single metre samples for this composite were retrieved and submitted for analysis. RC/AC/RAB sampling procedures are believed to be consistent with the normal industry practices at the time. Samples obtained from conventional RC drilling techniques with cross-over subs often suffered from down hole contamination, especially beneath the water table. Samples obtained from RC drilling techniques using the face sampling hammer suffered less from down hole contamination and were more likely to be kept dry beneath the water table, particularly if auxiliary and booster air compressors were used. These samples are considered to be representative. The vast majority of Reverse Circulation (RC) drill samples were collected at 1m downhole intervals from beneath a cyclone and then riffle split to obtain a sub-sample (typically 3-4kg). After splitting, 1m sub-samples were typically collected in pre- numbered calico bags, and the 1m sample rejects were commonly stored at the drill site in marked plastic bags, for future reference. First pass sampling often involved collecting composite samples by using a scoop (dry samples) or spear/tube (wet samples) to obtain 3m or 4m composited intervals, with the single metre split sub-samples being retained at the drill site. If the composite sample assays returned anomalous results, single metre sub-samples for the anomalous composite intervals were Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 19 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. retrieved and submitted for analysis. Navigator included standards, fields duplicate splits (since 2009), and blanks within each drill sample batch, at a ratio of 1 for every 20 samples, with the number of standards being inserted at a ratio of 1 for every 50 samples. Recent RC sub-samples were collected over 1 metre downhole intervals and retained in pre-marked calico bags, after passing through a cyclone and either a riffle splitter, prior to March 2018, or cone splitter, after March 2018. The majority of RC sub- samples consistently averaged 3-4kg. Sample reject from the riffle splitter were retained and stored in plastic bags, and located near each drillhole site. When drilling beneath the water table, the majority of sample returns were kept dry by the use of the auxiliary and booster air compressors. Very few wet samples were collected through the splitter, and the small number of wet or damp samples is not considered material for resource estimation work. KIN RC and AC drill programs utilise field duplicates, at regular intervals at a ratio of 1:25, and assay results indicate that there is reasonable analytical repeatability; considering the presence of nuggety gold. All sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation procedures conducted and/or supervised by KIN geology personnel are to standard industry practice. Sub-sampling and sample preparation techniques used are considered to maximise representivity of drilled material. QA/QC procedures implemented during each drilling program are to industry standard practice. Samples sizes are considered appropriate for this style of gold mineralisation and as an industry accepted method for evaluation of gold deposits in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. No duplicates are taken for rock chip sampling. Sample sizes are approximately 3kg, this is considered appropriate for the material being sampled. Numerous assay laboratories and various sample preparation and assay techniques have been used since 1981. Historical reporting and descriptions of laboratory sample preparation, assaying procedures, and quality control protocols for the samples from the various drilling programs are variable in their descriptions and completeness. Assay data obtained prior to 2001 is incomplete and the nature of results could not be accurately quantified due to the combinations of various laboratories and analytical methodologies utilised. Since 1993, the majority of samples submitted to the various laboratories were typically prepared for analysis firstly by oven drying, crushing and pulverizing to a nominal 85% passing 75µm. In the initial exploration stages, Aqua Regia digest with AAS/ICP finish, was generally used as a first pass detection method, with follow up analysis by Fire Assay fusion and AAS/ICP finish. This was a common practice at the time. Mineralised intervals were subsequently Fire Assayed (using 30, 40 or 50 gram catchweights) with AAS/ICP finish. Approximately 15-20% of the sampled AC holes may have been subject to Aqua Regia digest methods only, however AC samples were predominantly within the oxide profile, where aqua regia results would not be significantly different to results from fire assay methods. Limited information is available regarding check assays for drilling programs prior to 2004. During 2004-2014, Navigator utilised six different commercial laboratories during their drilling programs, however Kalgoorlie Assay Laboratories conducted the majority of assaying for diamond, RC, and AC samples using Fire Assay fusion on 40 gram catchweights with AAS/ICP finish. Since 2009 Navigator regularly included field duplicates and Certified Reference Material (CRM), standards and blanks, with their Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 20 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary sample batch submissions to laboratories at average ratio of 1 in 20 samples. Sample assay repeatability and blank and CRM standard assay results were typically within acceptable limits. KIN sample analysis from 2014 to 2018 was conducted by SGS Australia Pty Ltd ("SGS") Kalgoorlie and Perth laboratories. Sample preparation included oven drying (105°C), crushing (<6mm), pulverising (P90% passing 75µm) and riffle split to obtain a 50 gram catchweight. Analysis for gold only was carried out by Fire Assay fusion technique with AAS finish (SGS Lab Code FAA505).  KIN regularly insert blanks and CRM standards in each sample batch at a ratio of 1:50. This allows for at least one blank and one CRM standard to be included in each of the laboratory's fire assay batch of 50 samples. Field duplicates are typically collected at a ratio of 1:50 samples and test sample assay repeatability. Blanks and CRM standards assay result performance is predominantly within acceptable limits for this style of gold mineralisation.  KIN requests laboratory pulp grind and crush checks at a ratio of 1:50 or less since May 2018 in order to better qualify sample preparation and evaluate laboratory performance. Samples have generally illustrated appropriate crush and grind size percentages since the addition of this component to the sample analysis procedure.  SGS include laboratory blanks and CRM standards as part of their internal QA/QC for sample preparation and analysis, as well as regular assay repeats. Sample pulp assay repeatability, and internal blank and CRM standards assay results are typically within acceptable limits. From late 2018 samples have been analysed by Intertek Genalysis, with sample preparation either at their Kalgoorlie prep laboratory or the Perth Laboratory located in Maddington. Sample preparation included oven drying (105°C), crushing (<6mm), pulverising (P90% passing 75µm) and split to obtain a 50 gram catchweight. Analysis for gold only was carried out by Fire Assay fusion technique with AAS finish.  KIN regularly insert blanks and CRM standards in each sample batch at a ratio of 1:25. Kin accepts that this ratio of QAQC is industry standard. Field duplicates are typically collected at a ratio of 1:25 samples and test sample assay repeatability. Blanks and CRM standards assay result performance is predominantly within acceptable limits for this style of gold mineralisation.  KIN requests laboratory pulp grind and crush checks at a ratio of 1:50 or less since May 2018 in order to better qualify sample preparation and evaluate laboratory performance. Samples have generally illustrated appropriate crush and grind size percentages since the addition of this component to the sample analysis procedure.  Genalysis include laboratory blanks and CRM standards as part of their internal QA/QC for sample preparation and analysis, as well as regular assay repeats. Sample pulp assay repeatability, and internal blank and CRM standards assay results are typically within acceptable limits. The nature and quality of the assaying and laboratory procedures used are considered to be satisfactory and appropriate for use in mineral resource estimations. Fire Assay fusion is considered to be a total extraction technique. The majority of assay data used for the mineral resource estimations were obtained by the Fire Assay technique with AAS or ICP finish. AAS and ICP methods of detection are both considered to be suitable and appropriate methods of detection for this style of mineralisation Aqua Regia is considered a partial extraction technique, where gold encapsulated in refractory sulphides or some silicate minerals may not be fully dissolved, resulting in partial reporting of gold content. No other analysis techniques have been used to determine gold assays. Ongoing QAQC monitoring program identified one particular CRM returning spurious results. Further analysis demonstrated that Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 21 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary the standard was compromised and was subsequently removed and destroyed. A replacement CRM of similar grade was substituted into the QAQC program. KIN continues to both develop and reinforce best practice QAQC methods for all drilling operations and the treatment and analysis of samples. Regular laboratory site visits and audits have been introduced since April 2018 and will be conducted on a quarterly basis. This measure will ensure that all aspects of KIN QAQC practices are adhered to and align with industry best practice. All rock chip samples have been submitted to Intertek Genalysis (Perth) for analysis by 50g Fire assay, with multi-element analysis via a 4-acid digest for a 48-element suite. Sample preparation included oven drying (105°C), crushing (<6mm), pulverising (P90% passing 75µm). Blanks and standards are inserted by the lab at a minimum rate of 1 in 50. Lab repeats are performed for samples with particularly high gold values. Due to the nature and intended uses of this data, this QAQC procedure is intentionally less rigorous than that used for drilling samples. Verification of sampling and The verification of significant Verification of sampling, assay techniques, and results prior to 2004 is limited due to the legacy of the involvement of various assaying intersections by either independent or companies, personnel, drilling equipment, sampling protocols and analytical techniques at different laboratories. alternative company personnel. During 2009, a selection of significant intersections had been verified by Navigator's company geologists and an independent The use of twinned holes. consultant McDonald Speijers ("MS"). MS were able to validate 92% of the assay records in 50 randomly selected check holes, and only 6 assay discrepancies were detected (< 0.2%), only 2 of those were considered significant. MS concluded that the very small Documentation of primary data, data proportion of discrepancies indicated that the assay database was probably reliable at that time. entry procedures, data verification, data In 2009, Runge Ltd ("Runge") completed a mineral resource estimate report for the Cardinia Project area, including the Helens, storage (physical and electronic) Rangoon, Kyte and Bruno_Lewis deposits. Runge's database verification included basic visual validation in Surpac and field protocols. verification of drillhole positions in February 2009. Runge did not report any significant issues with the database. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Since 2014, significant drill intersections have been verified by KIN company geologists during the course of the drilling programs. During 2017, Carras Mining Pty Ltd ("CM") carried out an independent data verification. 38,098 assay records for KIN 2014-2017 drilling programs were verified by comparing laboratory assay reports against the database. 6 errors were found, which are not considered material and which represented only 0.03% of all database records verified for KIN 2014-2017 drilling programs No adjustments, averaging or calibrations are made to any of the assay data recorded in the database. QA/QC protocol is considered industry standard with standard reference material submitted on a routine basis. Recent (2014-2018) RC and diamond drilling by KIN included twinning of some historical holes within the Helens and Rangoon resource areas. There is no significant material difference between historical drilling information and KIN drilling information. Areas without twinned holes illustrate a drill density that is considered sufficient to enable comparison with surrounding historic information. No material difference of a negative nature exists between historical drilling information and KIN drilling information. KIN diamond holes drilled for metallurgical and geotechnical test work illustrate assay results with adequate correlation to both nearby historical and recent drilling results. No adjustment or calibration has been made to assay data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to Several local grids were established and used by previous project owners. During the 1990s, SOG transformed the surface survey locate drill holes (collar and down-hole data firstly to AMG and subsequently to MGA (GDA94 zone51). Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 22 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Navigator recognised errors in the collar co-ordinates resulting from transformations and as a result, a significant number of holes were resurveyed and a new MGA grid transformation generated. Historical collars have been validated against the original local grid co-ordinates and independently transformed to MGA co-ordinates and checked against the database. Navigator's MGA coordinates were checked against the surveyor's reports. Drilling was carried out using these various local grids. Since 2004, All Navigators drill hole collars were surveyed on completion of drilling in the Australian MGA94, Zone51 grid using RTK-DGPS equipment by licensed surveyors, with more than 80% of the pickups carried out by independent contractors. Almost all the diamond and at least 70% of Navigator RC holes were downhole surveyed. Pre-Navigator, single shot survey cameras were used, with typical survey intervals of 30-40 metres. Recent KIN drill hole collars are located and recorded in the field by a contract surveyor using RTK-DGPS (with a horizontal and vertical accuracy of ±50mm). Location data was collected in the GDA94 Zone51 grid coordinate system. Downhole surveying was predominantly carried out by the drilling contractor which, prior to late 2018, was Orbit Drilling Pty Ltd. This was conducted using a downhole electronic single shot magnetic tool. (Relfex EZ-shot), which is industry standard practice. This is considered sufficiently accurate except where significant magnetic interference is encountered. The magnetic field is recorded on every survey and flagged when likely to interfere with the reading. These surveys are downgraded in the database. In addition, if the downhole survey tool is located within 15 metres of the surface, there is risk of influence from the drill rig affecting the azimuth readings. This was observed for the survey readings, which include total magnetic intensity (TMI) measurements, where TMI is spurious for readings taken at downhole depths less than 20 metres. These spurious readings are included in the database, but are not used. Downhole surveying in 2019 has been conducted by the drilling contractors (Topdrill Pty Ltd and Swick Mining Services Pty Ltd) utilizing downhole electronic gyroscopic survey tools. These are considered very accurate and not susceptible to magnetic interference. No further surveying required to check drill hole deviation. A small selection of drillhole collars, which do not have DGPS collar surveys, were picked up with a handheld GPS and individually appraised in regards to their location prior to modelling; the position of these collars is deemed appropriate for the resource estimation work. Considering the history of grid transformations and surviving documentation, there might be some residual risk of error in the MGA co-ordinates for old drillholes, however this is not considered to be material for the resource estimation. Azimuth data was historically recorded relative to magnetic north. Much of the historical drilling data was recorded relative to magnetic north. Variation in magnetic declination for the Cardinia Project area is calculated at +0.823° East (1985) to +1.301° East (2017), with a maximum variation of +1.575° in 2005. The difference between true north and magnetic north, and the annual variation in magnetic declination since 1985 is not significant, therefore magnetic north measurements have been used, where true north data is unavailable, for all survey data used in resource estimation processes. The accuracy of drill hole collars and downhole data are located with sufficient accuracy for use in resource estimation work. For rock chip samples, locations are recorded at the time of sampling using a handheld GPS in the GDA94 Zone51 grid coordinate system. Drill hole spacing patterns vary considerably throughout the Cardinia Gold Project area and are deposit specific, depending on the nature and style of mineralisation being tested. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 23 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary Exploration Results. Drill hole spacing within the resource areas is sufficient to establish an acceptable degree of geological and grade continuity and is Whether the data spacing and appropriate for both the mineral resource estimation and the resource classifications applied. distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. Orientation of data in relation to Whether the orientation of sampling The Cardinia greenstone sequence displays a NNW to NW trend. Drilling and sampling programs were carried out to obtain geological structure achieves unbiased sampling of possible unbiased locations of drill sample data, generally orthogonal to the strike of mineralisation. structures and the extent to which this is At Helens mineralisation is structurally controlled in sub-vertical shear zones, with supergene components of varying lateral known, considering the deposit type. extensiveness present in the oxide profile. If the relationship between the drilling The vast majority of historical drilling, pre-Navigator(pre-2004), and KIN drilling is orientated at -60°/245° (WSW) and -60°/065° (ENE). orientation and the orientation of key At Bruno-Lewis and Kyte, mineralisaton is either stratigraphy parallel (trending NNW, steep to moderately W-dipping) or cross- mineralised structures is considered to cutting and dipping shallowly to the NE (striking NW). The vast majority of the drilling is therefore predominantly orientated at - have introduced a sampling bias, this 60°/225-250° or -60°/090°. Grade Control drillholes were drilled vertically. Since late 2018, Kin's drilling has been largely oriented should be assessed and reported if to 070° to target contact lodes and 225-250° to target the NE-dipping potassic lodes. material. The chance of sample bias introduced by sample orientation is considered minimal. No orientation sampling bias has been identified in data thus far. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. No sample security details are available for pre-Navigator(pre-2004) drill or field samples. Navigator drill samples (2004-2014) were collected in pre-numbered calico bags at the drill rig site. Samples were then collected by company personnel from the field and transported to the secure Navigator yard in Leonora. Samples were then batch processed (drillhole and sample numbers logged into the database) and then packed into 'bulkabag sacks'. The bulkabags were tied off and stored securely in the Navigator yard until being transported to the selected laboratory. There was no perceived opportunity for the samples to be compromised from collection of samples at the drill site to delivery to the laboratory. 2017 -18 KIN RC drill samples were collected in pre-numbered calico bags at the drill rig site. The samples were then batch processed (drillhole and sample numbers encoded onto a hardcopy sample register) in the field, and then transported and stacked into 'bulkabag sacks' at the secure KIN yard location in Leonora. Bulkabags were tied off and stored securely in the yard until being transported to the laboratory. 2019-20 RC and AC drill samples were collected in pre-numbered calico bags at the drill rig site. The samples were then batch processed (drillhole and sample numbers encoded onto a hardcopy sample register) in the field, and then transported and stacked into 'bulkabag sacks' at the Cardinia office. 2017-18 KIN DD samples were obtained by KIN personnel in pre-numbered calico bags at the KIN yard location in Leonora. Samples were then stacked into 'bulkabag sacks' at the yard location and stored securely until being transported to the Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 24 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. laboratory. 2019-20 samples were obtained by KIN personnel in pre-numbered calico bags at the core yard located at the Cardinia office. Samples were then stacked into 'bulkabag sacks' at the yard location and stored securely until being transported to the laboratory. Transport contractors are utilised to transport samples to the laboratory. No perceived opportunity for samples to be compromised from collection of samples at the drill site, to delivery to the laboratory, where they were stored in their secure compound, and made ready for processing is deemed likely to have occurred. On receipt of the samples, the laboratory independently checked the sample submission form to verify samples received and readied the samples for sample preparation. SGS and Genalysis sample security protocols are of industry standard and deemed acceptable for resource estimation work. Historic drilling and sampling methods and QA/QC are regarded as not being as thoroughly documented compared to current standards. Inhouse reviews of various available historical company reports of drilling and sampling techniques indicates that these were most likely conducted to industry best practice and standards of the day. Independent geological consultants Runge Ltd completed a review of the Cardinia Project database, drilling and sampling protocols, and so forth in 2009. The Runge report highlighted issues with bulk density and QA/QC analysis within the supplied database. Identified issues were subsequently addressed by Navigator and KIN. Carras Mining Pty Ltd (CM), an independent geological consultant, reviewed and carried out an audit on the field operations and database in 2017. Drilling and sampling methodologies observed during the site visits were to industry standard. No issues were identified for the supplied databases which could be considered material to a mineral resource estimation. During the review, Carras Mining logged the oxidation profiles (base of complete oxidation and top of fresh rock) for each of the deposit areas, based on visual inspection of selected RC drill chips from KIN's recent drilling programs, and a combination of historical and KIN drillhole logging. Final adjustments were made with input from KIN geologists. The oxidation profiles were used to assign bulk densities and metallurgical recoveries to the 2017 resource models. Past bulk density test work has been inconsistent with incorrect methods employed, to derive specific gravity or in-situ bulk density, rather than dry bulk density. Navigator (2009) and recent KIN (2017) bulk density test work was carried out using the water immersion method on oven dried, coated samples to derive dry bulk densities for different rock types and oxidation profiles. This information has been incorporated into the database for resource estimation work. CM conducted site visits during 2017 to the laboratory to validate the methodology. Drilling, sampling methodologies, and assay techniques used in these drilling programs are considered to be appropriate and to mineral exploration industry standards of the day. Laboratory site visits and audits were introduced in April 2018 and are conducted on a quarterly basis. This measure ensures that all aspects of KIN QAQC practices are adhered to and align with industry best practice. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 25 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land Type, reference name/number, location and ownership tenure statusincluding agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Cardinia Project, 35-40km NE of Leonora is managed, explored and maintained by KIN, and constitute a portion of KIN's Leonora Gold Project (LGP), which is located within the Shire of Leonora in the Mt Margaret Mineral Field of the North Eastern Goldfields. The Helens and Rangoon area includes granted mining tenements M37/316 and M37/317, The tenements are held in the name of Navigator Mining Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KIN. The Bruno-Lewis and Kyte areas includes granted mining tenements M37/86, M37/227, M37/277, M37/300, M37/428 and M37/646. The tenements are held in the name of Navigator Mining Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KIN. The following royalty payment may be applicable to the areas within the Cardinia Project's Bruno and Lewis areas that comprise the deposits being reported on: 1. Gloucester Coal Ltd (formerly CIM Resources Ltd and Centenary International Mining Ltd) in respect of M37/86 - 1% of the quarterly gross value of sales for gold ounces produced, in excess of 10,000 ounces. There are no known native title interests, historical sites, wilderness areas, national park or environmental impediments over the outlined current resource areas, and there are no current impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration done by other Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. At Cardinia, from 1980-1985, Townson Holdings Pty Ltd ("Townson") mined a small open pit over selected parties historical workings at the Rangoon prospect. Localised instances of drilling relating to this mining event are not recorded and are considered insubstantial and immaterial for resource modelling. Companies involved in the collection of the majority of the gold exploration data since 1985 and prior to 2014 include: Thames Mining NL ("Thames") 1985; Mt Eden Gold Mines (Aust) NL (also Tarmoola Aust Pty Ltd "MEGM") 1986- 2003; Centenary International Mining Ltd ("CIM") 1986-1988,1991-1992; Metana Minerals NL ("Metana") 1986-1989; Sons of Gwalia Ltd ("SOG") 1989, 1992-2004; Pacmin Mining Corporation ("Pacmin") 1998- 2001, and Navigator Resources Ltd ("Navigator") 2004-2014. In 2009 Navigator commissioned Runge Limited ("Runge") to complete a Mineral Resource estimate for the Bruno, Lewis, Kyte, Helens and Rangoon deposits. Runge reported a JORC 2004 compliant Mineral Resource estimate, at a cut-off grade of 0.7g/t Au, totaling 1.45Mt @ 1.3 g/t au (61,700 oz Au) for Helens and Rangoon, and totaling 4.34Mt @ 1.2 g/t au (169,700 oz Au) for Bruno, Lewis and Kyte. A trial pit (Bruno) was mined by Navigator in 2010, and a 'test parcel' of ore was extracted and transported firstly to Sons of Gwalia's processing plant in Leonora, and finally to Navigator's processing plant located at Bronzewing, where approximately 100,000 tonnes were processed at an average head grade of 2.33 g/t au (7,493 oz Au). Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The Cardinia Project area is located in the central part of the Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt, which extends for some 600km on a NNW trend across the Archean Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. The regional geology comprises a suite of NNE-North trending greenstones positioned within the Mertondale Shear Zone (MSZ) a splay limb of the Kilkenny Lineament. The MSZ denotes the contact Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 26 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:  easting and northing of the drill hole collar  elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar  dip and azimuth of the hole  down hole length and interception depth  hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. between Archaean felsic volcanoclastics and sediment sequences in the west and Archaean mafic volcanics in the east. Proterozoic dolerite dykes and Archaean felsic porphyries have intruded the sheared mafic/felsic volcanoclastic/sedimentary sequence. Locally within the Cardinia Project area, the stratigraphy consists of intermediate, mafic and felsic volcanic and intrusive lithologies and locally derived epiclastic sediments, which strike NNW, dipping steep-to- moderately to the west. Structural foliation of the areas stratigraphy predominantly dips steeply to the east but localised inflections are common and structural orientation can vary between moderately (50-75°) easterly to moderately westerly dipping. Mineralisation at Helens is controlled by a cross-cutting fault, hosted predominantly in mafic rock units, adjacent to the felsic volcanic/sediment contacts. The ore zones are associated with increased shearing, intense alteration and disseminated sulphides. Minor supergene enrichment occurs locally within mineralised shears throughout the regolith profile. Mineralisation at Bruno-Lewis, Lewis East and Lewis West is largely controlled by the stratigraphic contact between basalt and felsic volcanics. Gold is associated with significant sulphide mineralisation in the sediments and volcaniclastics between the 2 volcanic units. Gold Is also hosted within shallowly NE-dipping lodes, associated with increased potassic-sericite alteration and quartz stockwork veining. These lodes also host the mineralisation at Kyte. Substantial supergene mineralisation sits above both styles of mineralisation. Mineralisation at Comedy King is controlled by the NE trending Lewis Fault structure. Gold is associated with significant sulphide mineralisation in the felsic volcaniclastics units. Gold Is also hosted within shallowly N to NE-dipping lodes, associated with increased potassic-sericite alteration and quartz stockwork veining Material drilling information for exploration results has previously been publicly reported in numerous announcements to the ASX by Navigator (2004-2014) and KIN since 2014. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 27 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging When exploration results have been reported for the resource areas, the intercepts are reported as techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg weighted average grades over intercept lengths defined by geology or lower cut-off grades, without high cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material grade cuts applied. Where aggregate intercepts incorporated short lengths of high grade results, these and should be stated. results were included in the reports. Since 2014, KIN have reported RC drilling intersections with low cut off grades of >= 0.5 g/t Au and a Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high maximum of 2m of internal dilution at a grade of <0.5g/t Au. grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the There is no reporting of metal equivalent values. procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship between These relationships are particularly important in the reporting The orientation, true width, and geometry of mineralised zones have been primarily determined by mineralisation widths and of Exploration Results. interpretation of historical drilling and continued investigation and verification of KIN drilling. intercept lengths If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill Drill intercepts are reported as downhole widths not true widths. Accompanying dialogue to reported intersections describes the attitude of mineralisation. hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of Appropriate maps and sections are included in the main body of this report. intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be Other substantive exploration data reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock Public reporting of exploration results by KIN and past tenement holders and explorers for the resource areas are considered balanced. Representative widths typically included a combination of both low and high grade assay results. All meaningful and material information relating to this mineral resource estimate is or has been previously reported. Since 2018, a campaign of determining Bulk Densities has been undertaken. The water displacement method is used on drill samples selected by the logging geologist. These measurements are entered into the logging software interface and loaded to the Datashed database. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 28 Criteria  JORC Code explanation Commentary characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for Further work lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. KIN intend to continue exploration and drilling activities at in the described area, with the intention to increase the project's resources. Kin Mining NL - Broad Zones of New Gold Mineralisation at Lewis East and Lewis West 29 Attachments Original document

