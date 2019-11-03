Kin Mining NL : CGP Exploration Update

ASX Announcement Kin Mining NL 4th November 2019 342 Scarborough Beach Road Osborne Park WA 6017 ASX: KIN P +61 9 9242 2227 E info@kinmining.com.au kinmining.com.au CARDINIA GOLD PROJECT EXPLORATION UPDATE Highlights: Spectacular high grade results from rock chip sampling around historic workings at Cardinia, including 895g/t and 277g/t gold.

Ironstone and sulphidic sediment samples produced grades of 28.7g/t, 15.1g/t, 9.6g/t and 8.9g/t gold.

Further grades of 56.5g/t, 27.0g/t, 22.8g/t and 21.2g/t gold produced from sulphidic quartz vein and breccia samples.

All samples taken from within 5km of the Cardinia plant in areas with little previous drilling.

Rock chip sampling program may be followed by geophysical surveying to assist in refining new, gold-rich VMS targets for drill testing. Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN or Company) is pleased to provide assay results from rock chip sampling conducted around the Cardinia area of the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in October. Spectacular grades were produced from samples taken close to historic workings, outside the existing Mineral Resources previously defined at the CGP. A total of 87 samples were collected, with 25% (22 samples) returning values greater than 5g/t gold. The results highlight the prospectivity of areas largely untested by drilling within 5km of the proposed CGP processing plant (Figure 1). The rock chip sampling program is part of Kin's exploration strategy following the release of the Pre- Feasibility Study (PFS) for the CGP (refer ASX announcement 30 August 2019). It involves the use of surface sampling and geophysical surveying to identify and prioritise drill targets, including in areas under shallow cover. The objective of the exploration strategy is to identify new, higher value deposits with potential for inclusion in the CGP mine plan, replacing material currently scheduled to be trucked from the Mertondale area from year three. Two dominant mineralisation styles were sampled across the Cardinia area in October, confirming the gold rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) geological model developed by the Kin geology team. Notably, a number of high grade gold assays were produced from ironstone, sulphidic sediment, and chert located on the contacts of mafic and felsic rocks (28.7g/t, 15.1g/t, 9.6g/t and 8.9g/t gold). Refer Table 1 and Figure 2. These samples showed VMS style mineralisation assays including silver (up to 5.86g/t), copper (up to 0.08%), bismuth (up to 100ppm), antimony (up to 103ppm), tungsten (up to 463ppm) and zinc (up

to 0.14%). The results highlight the area's prospectivity for gold-rich VMS deposits, particularly around the Snowden Well (Figure 2) and Eagle prospects. Additionally, high grade gold assays were produced from quartz vein and breccia samples at Comedy King (895g/t and 277g/t), Nevertire (27g/t), Black Chief South (22.8g/t), Golden Dolerite (21.2 g/t and 11.3g/t) and Eagle (56.5g/t and 9.5g/t). Refer Table 2. These samples also displayed a characteristic VMS mineralisation signature with high levels of silver (up to 39.6g/t), bismuth (up to 202ppm), copper (up to 0.24%), lead (up to 0.2%), antimony (up to 195ppm), tellurium (up to 79ppm) and zinc (up to 0.35%). The veins and breccias are interpreted to represent feeder zones beneath VMS horizons and later epithermal veining, similar to that seen at Bruno-Lewis. Notably, all 87 samples were collected within 5km of the location of the Cardinia processing plant site. This emphasises the opportunity to define additional high grade deposits within a short haulage distance of the proposed Cardinia development (Figure 1). Kin Managing Director Andrew Munckton said: "We are building on the understanding that the Cardinia area is a mineralised system in the VMS style. "The now widespread areas of high grade gold mineralisation, across a number of stratigraphic positions, enriched in base metals and other indicator minerals such as bismuth, antimony, tellurium and tungsten has led us to believe that we are dealing with a significant, gold-rich VMS mineralised system in the Cardinia area. "This is a very encouraging step in our objective of identifying new deposits to enhance the mine plan for the Cardinia Gold Project. Gold-rich VMS deposits are highly sought after as they represent one of the highest margin deposit styles available" Next Steps The trial geophysical survey program currently underway at Cardinia is testing the applicability of Electro-Magnetics (EM) and Induced Polarisation (IP) to detect sulphide mineralisation associated with high grade gold mineralisation at both the Bruno-Lewis and Helens deposits. Field work from the trial program is now complete with data being processed and interpreted by Southern Geoscience. Further EM and IP surveys and follow up drilling programs across targets highlighted by the rock chip program will be considered following the outcomes of the trial geophysical survey.

Figure 1. Cardinia geology showing locations of the Rock Chip samples collected. .

Rock Chip Assays - Ironstone, Sulphides and Chert Sample ID Easting Northing RL Sample Description Selected Elements (all values in ppm) Au Ag As Cu Bi Pb Sb Te W Zn Eagle K091519 361796 6812814 411 Ironstone 0.98 2.77 514 774 1.56 11 15.3 <0.2 1.5 1242 K091520 361795 6812813 411 Ferruginous Sediment 4.15 1.25 527 421 1.09 18 31.8 <0.2 1.2 1343 K091521 361796 6812818 414 Altered Sediment 4.39 0.96 480 140 1.16 6 16.7 0.2 0.8 703 K091522 361807 6812801 413 Laminated sediment 0.19 0.37 112 142 0.15 9 9.1 0.2 0.2 36 K091524 361858 6812638 414 Goethitic mullock 0.11 0.39 345 355 0.37 21 8.4 <0.2 2.9 598 K091525 361849 6812660 413 Brecciated Sediment 0.24 0.48 184 172 5.9 49 103 0.3 1.9 1023 K091526 361859 6812618 415 Chert 0.02 0.32 64 88 0.12 11 21.7 <0.2 0.2 122 K091527 361952 6812443 411 Goethitic Sediment 0.09 0.15 196 278 0.43 5 3.8 <0.2 0.4 310 K091528 361969 6812422 410 Ferruginous mullock 0.23 0.2 489 140 1.51 21 11 <0.2 1.8 872 K091530 362019 6812150 410 Ferruginous sediment 4.86 0.81 705 891 2.61 517 45.4 0.3 0.8 478 K091533 361784 6812887 407 Sediment mullock 0.17 1.02 142 114 0.85 9 5.7 <0.2 1.9 202 K091534 361795 6812834 406 Goethitic sediment 9.57 1.71 788 283 4.53 26 58.5 0.5 2.4 1408 Comedy King K091541 363771 6815601 418 Sulphidic sediment 1.63 2.09 236 143 0.52 53 21.8 0.5 17.8 608 K091542 363759 6815602 419 Sulhidic sediment 1.02 1.19 907 295 1.31 211 25.9 1.2 13.9 1012 K091545 363662 6815804 421 Ferruginous Sediment 0.33 0.41 179 96 0.72 87 45.5 0.4 10.4 247 K091546 363663 6815801 421 Ironstone & Quartz 3.44 0.13 40 43 2.37 9 3.8 1.2 13.7 163 K091552 364015 6816084 431 Ferruginous sediment 0.08 0.45 222 219 0.59 18 26.7 0.3 135 499 K091553 364037 6816039 430 Ferruginous sediment 0.19 0.6 161 250 1.69 11 25.2 0.8 16 110 K091554 364213 6815624 421 Ferruginous sediment 0.22 0.31 32 308 1.08 3 1.7 <0.2 2.1 917 K091555 364225 6815605 420 Ferruginous sediment 7.39 0.34 19 542 0.29 3 2.2 0.2 14.1 611 K091556 363917 6816318 422 Ironstone 0.07 0.22 25 72 0.4 8 3.7 0.5 3 234 Snowden Well K091557 364233 6816879 419 Banded Chert 0.08 0.14 52 49 0.07 1 1.3 <0.2 1.4 29 K091558 364247 6816863 419 Banded Chert 0.37 0.42 163 278 1.25 17 8.1 0.8 54.5 467 K091559 364540 6816261 422 Chert/Ironstone 15.1 0.21 200 356 0.69 11 7.9 3.5 12.8 63 K091560 364586 6816371 419 Ironstone Mullock 7.27 1.32 142 301 0.2 16 6.4 2.5 22.5 125 K091561 364774 6816295 426 Ferruginous sediment 28.7 0.43 202 238 0.42 8 3.9 1.5 14.7 144 K091562 364750 6816334 425 Banded Chert 1.00 0.35 110 330 1.11 16 4.3 1.5 55.6 118 K091563 364831 6815673 424 Ironstone mullock 0.32 0.67 94 214 0.29 19 5.9 0.4 25 507 K091564 364842 6815677 423 Ironstone mullock 2.08 0.99 970 689 0.66 176 18.5 11.1 11.2 221 K091590 364596 6816664 425 Sulphidic sediment 3.11 0.36 108 466 0.43 42 7 0.4 7.5 266 K091591 364594 6816669 427 Banded Chert 3.17 0.63 103 81 0.57 13 5.2 0.6 10.4 70 K091592 364578 6816695 427 Banded Chert 3.48 1.26 118 319 0.54 17 9.3 1.2 2.4 263 Rangoon K091565 365398 6816709 427 Pyrite‐rich Chert 2.33 1.7 40 71 0.1 30 5.2 <0.2 1.2 55 K091567 365403 6816719 425 Pyrite‐rich Chert 5.74 1.57 140 218 1.15 100 23.8 2.4 9.7 309 Nevertire K091570 363001 6815357 405 Ironstone Mullock 0.03 <0.05 56 30 1.44 1 4.6 0.6 4.3 12 K091574 363112 6815297 409 Sulphidic sediment 0.21 0.79 1043 439 5.3 5 5.9 2.5 5.7 13 K091575 363113 6815295 409 Sulphidic sediment 0.07 0.38 865 704 0.94 5 15.2 6.2 181 92 K091583 363189 6815461 418 Quartz & Ironstone 0.21 0.3 196 66 3.29 9 33.3 2.4 463 101 Fiona K091596 366023 6815309 419 Quartz & Ironstone 0.26 0.21 35 69 0.04 5 1.9 <0.2 1.9 69 K091597 365631 6815349 420 Ironstone Mullock 0.06 0.14 167 230 0.16 35 7 0.6 29.3 269 Lewis South K091598 363661 6812688 411 Ironstone Mullock 8.87 5.86 2310 674 99.63 51 21.3 0.5 5.4 726 Black Chief South K091603 364540 6814239 417 Ironstone Mullock 0.21 0.22 60 127 0.86 15 4.1 0.3 9 237 K091604 364588 6814140 418 Ironstone Mullock 0.32 0.39 410 457 12.65 23 9.6 0.7 13.4 609 Table 1. Samples taken that represent the VHMS style mineralisation. Gold values greater than 5g/t are in bold, other element values in bold considered strongly anomalous.

Figure 2. Rock Chip samples from the Snowden Well area. This area has been highlighted as particularly prospective for VMS mineralisation, due to the presence of a number of mineralised chert and ironstone units on the contacts of the bimodal volcanic sequence.

