KIN MINING NL    KIN   AU000000KIN8

KIN MINING NL

(KIN)
Kin Mining NL : CGP Exploration Update

0
11/03/2019 | 08:13pm EST

ASX Announcement

Kin Mining NL

4th November 2019

342 Scarborough Beach Road

Osborne Park WA 6017

ASX: KIN

P +61 9 9242 2227

E info@kinmining.com.au

kinmining.com.au

CARDINIA GOLD PROJECT EXPLORATION UPDATE

Highlights:

  • Spectacular high grade results from rock chip sampling around historic workings at Cardinia, including 895g/t and 277g/t gold.
  • Ironstone and sulphidic sediment samples produced grades of 28.7g/t, 15.1g/t, 9.6g/t and 8.9g/t gold.
  • Further grades of 56.5g/t, 27.0g/t, 22.8g/t and 21.2g/t gold produced from sulphidic quartz vein and breccia samples.
  • All samples taken from within 5km of the Cardinia plant in areas with little previous drilling.
  • Rock chip sampling program may be followed by geophysical surveying to assist in refining new, gold-rich VMS targets for drill testing.

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN or Company) is pleased to provide assay results from rock chip sampling conducted around the Cardinia area of the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in October. Spectacular grades were produced from samples taken close to historic workings, outside the existing Mineral Resources previously defined at the CGP. A total of 87 samples were collected, with 25% (22 samples) returning values greater than 5g/t gold. The results highlight the prospectivity of areas largely untested by drilling within 5km of the proposed CGP processing plant (Figure 1).

The rock chip sampling program is part of Kin's exploration strategy following the release of the Pre- Feasibility Study (PFS) for the CGP (refer ASX announcement 30 August 2019). It involves the use of surface sampling and geophysical surveying to identify and prioritise drill targets, including in areas under shallow cover. The objective of the exploration strategy is to identify new, higher value deposits with potential for inclusion in the CGP mine plan, replacing material currently scheduled to be trucked from the Mertondale area from year three.

Two dominant mineralisation styles were sampled across the Cardinia area in October, confirming the gold rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) geological model developed by the Kin geology team.

Notably, a number of high grade gold assays were produced from ironstone, sulphidic sediment, and chert located on the contacts of mafic and felsic rocks (28.7g/t, 15.1g/t, 9.6g/t and 8.9g/t gold). Refer Table 1 and Figure 2.

These samples showed VMS style mineralisation assays including silver (up to 5.86g/t), copper (up to 0.08%), bismuth (up to 100ppm), antimony (up to 103ppm), tungsten (up to 463ppm) and zinc (up

to 0.14%). The results highlight the area's prospectivity for gold-rich VMS deposits, particularly around the Snowden Well (Figure 2) and Eagle prospects.

Additionally, high grade gold assays were produced from quartz vein and breccia samples at Comedy King (895g/t and 277g/t), Nevertire (27g/t), Black Chief South (22.8g/t), Golden Dolerite (21.2 g/t and 11.3g/t) and Eagle (56.5g/t and 9.5g/t). Refer Table 2.

These samples also displayed a characteristic VMS mineralisation signature with high levels of silver (up to 39.6g/t), bismuth (up to 202ppm), copper (up to 0.24%), lead (up to 0.2%), antimony (up to 195ppm), tellurium (up to 79ppm) and zinc (up to 0.35%). The veins and breccias are interpreted to represent feeder zones beneath VMS horizons and later epithermal veining, similar to that seen at Bruno-Lewis.

Notably, all 87 samples were collected within 5km of the location of the Cardinia processing plant site. This emphasises the opportunity to define additional high grade deposits within a short haulage distance of the proposed Cardinia development (Figure 1).

Kin Managing Director Andrew Munckton said: "We are building on the understanding that the Cardinia area is a mineralised system in the VMS style.

"The now widespread areas of high grade gold mineralisation, across a number of stratigraphic positions, enriched in base metals and other indicator minerals such as bismuth, antimony, tellurium and tungsten has led us to believe that we are dealing with a significant, gold-rich VMS mineralised system in the Cardinia area.

"This is a very encouraging step in our objective of identifying new deposits to enhance the mine plan for the Cardinia Gold Project. Gold-rich VMS deposits are highly sought after as they represent one of the highest margin deposit styles available"

Next Steps

The trial geophysical survey program currently underway at Cardinia is testing the applicability of Electro-Magnetics (EM) and Induced Polarisation (IP) to detect sulphide mineralisation associated with high grade gold mineralisation at both the Bruno-Lewis and Helens deposits.

Field work from the trial program is now complete with data being processed and interpreted by Southern Geoscience.

Further EM and IP surveys and follow up drilling programs across targets highlighted by the rock chip program will be considered following the outcomes of the trial geophysical survey.

Figure 1. Cardinia geology showing locations of the Rock Chip samples collected.

.

Rock Chip Assays - Ironstone, Sulphides and Chert

Sample ID

Easting

Northing

RL

Sample Description

Selected Elements (all values in ppm)

Au

Ag

As

Cu

Bi

Pb

Sb

Te

W

Zn

Eagle

K091519

361796

6812814

411

Ironstone

0.98

2.77

514

774

1.56

11

15.3

<0.2

1.5

1242

K091520

361795

6812813

411

Ferruginous Sediment

4.15

1.25

527

421

1.09

18

31.8

<0.2

1.2

1343

K091521

361796

6812818

414

Altered Sediment

4.39

0.96

480

140

1.16

6

16.7

0.2

0.8

703

K091522

361807

6812801

413

Laminated sediment

0.19

0.37

112

142

0.15

9

9.1

0.2

0.2

36

K091524

361858

6812638

414

Goethitic mullock

0.11

0.39

345

355

0.37

21

8.4

<0.2

2.9

598

K091525

361849

6812660

413

Brecciated Sediment

0.24

0.48

184

172

5.9

49

103

0.3

1.9

1023

K091526

361859

6812618

415

Chert

0.02

0.32

64

88

0.12

11

21.7

<0.2

0.2

122

K091527

361952

6812443

411

Goethitic Sediment

0.09

0.15

196

278

0.43

5

3.8

<0.2

0.4

310

K091528

361969

6812422

410

Ferruginous mullock

0.23

0.2

489

140

1.51

21

11

<0.2

1.8

872

K091530

362019

6812150

410

Ferruginous sediment

4.86

0.81

705

891

2.61

517

45.4

0.3

0.8

478

K091533

361784

6812887

407

Sediment mullock

0.17

1.02

142

114

0.85

9

5.7

<0.2

1.9

202

K091534

361795

6812834

406

Goethitic sediment

9.57

1.71

788

283

4.53

26

58.5

0.5

2.4

1408

Comedy King

K091541

363771

6815601

418

Sulphidic sediment

1.63

2.09

236

143

0.52

53

21.8

0.5

17.8

608

K091542

363759

6815602

419

Sulhidic sediment

1.02

1.19

907

295

1.31

211

25.9

1.2

13.9

1012

K091545

363662

6815804

421

Ferruginous Sediment

0.33

0.41

179

96

0.72

87

45.5

0.4

10.4

247

K091546

363663

6815801

421

Ironstone & Quartz

3.44

0.13

40

43

2.37

9

3.8

1.2

13.7

163

K091552

364015

6816084

431

Ferruginous sediment

0.08

0.45

222

219

0.59

18

26.7

0.3

135

499

K091553

364037

6816039

430

Ferruginous sediment

0.19

0.6

161

250

1.69

11

25.2

0.8

16

110

K091554

364213

6815624

421

Ferruginous sediment

0.22

0.31

32

308

1.08

3

1.7

<0.2

2.1

917

K091555

364225

6815605

420

Ferruginous sediment

7.39

0.34

19

542

0.29

3

2.2

0.2

14.1

611

K091556

363917

6816318

422

Ironstone

0.07

0.22

25

72

0.4

8

3.7

0.5

3

234

Snowden Well

K091557

364233

6816879

419

Banded Chert

0.08

0.14

52

49

0.07

1

1.3

<0.2

1.4

29

K091558

364247

6816863

419

Banded Chert

0.37

0.42

163

278

1.25

17

8.1

0.8

54.5

467

K091559

364540

6816261

422

Chert/Ironstone

15.1

0.21

200

356

0.69

11

7.9

3.5

12.8

63

K091560

364586

6816371

419

Ironstone Mullock

7.27

1.32

142

301

0.2

16

6.4

2.5

22.5

125

K091561

364774

6816295

426

Ferruginous sediment

28.7

0.43

202

238

0.42

8

3.9

1.5

14.7

144

K091562

364750

6816334

425

Banded Chert

1.00

0.35

110

330

1.11

16

4.3

1.5

55.6

118

K091563

364831

6815673

424

Ironstone mullock

0.32

0.67

94

214

0.29

19

5.9

0.4

25

507

K091564

364842

6815677

423

Ironstone mullock

2.08

0.99

970

689

0.66

176

18.5

11.1

11.2

221

K091590

364596

6816664

425

Sulphidic sediment

3.11

0.36

108

466

0.43

42

7

0.4

7.5

266

K091591

364594

6816669

427

Banded Chert

3.17

0.63

103

81

0.57

13

5.2

0.6

10.4

70

K091592

364578

6816695

427

Banded Chert

3.48

1.26

118

319

0.54

17

9.3

1.2

2.4

263

Rangoon

K091565

365398

6816709

427

Pyrite‐rich Chert

2.33

1.7

40

71

0.1

30

5.2

<0.2

1.2

55

K091567

365403

6816719

425

Pyrite‐rich Chert

5.74

1.57

140

218

1.15

100

23.8

2.4

9.7

309

Nevertire

K091570

363001

6815357

405

Ironstone Mullock

0.03

<0.05

56

30

1.44

1

4.6

0.6

4.3

12

K091574

363112

6815297

409

Sulphidic sediment

0.21

0.79

1043

439

5.3

5

5.9

2.5

5.7

13

K091575

363113

6815295

409

Sulphidic sediment

0.07

0.38

865

704

0.94

5

15.2

6.2

181

92

K091583

363189

6815461

418

Quartz & Ironstone

0.21

0.3

196

66

3.29

9

33.3

2.4

463

101

Fiona

K091596

366023

6815309

419

Quartz & Ironstone

0.26

0.21

35

69

0.04

5

1.9

<0.2

1.9

69

K091597

365631

6815349

420

Ironstone Mullock

0.06

0.14

167

230

0.16

35

7

0.6

29.3

269

Lewis South

K091598

363661

6812688

411

Ironstone Mullock

8.87

5.86

2310

674

99.63

51

21.3

0.5

5.4

726

Black Chief South

K091603

364540

6814239

417

Ironstone Mullock

0.21

0.22

60

127

0.86

15

4.1

0.3

9

237

K091604

364588

6814140

418

Ironstone Mullock

0.32

0.39

410

457

12.65

23

9.6

0.7

13.4

609

Table 1. Samples taken that represent the VHMS style mineralisation. Gold values greater than 5g/t are in bold, other element values in bold considered strongly anomalous.

Figure 2. Rock Chip samples from the Snowden Well area. This area has been highlighted as particularly prospective for VMS mineralisation, due to the presence of a number of mineralised chert and ironstone units on the contacts of the bimodal volcanic sequence.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 01:12:09 UTC
