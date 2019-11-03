Kin Mining NL : CGP Exploration Update

|
CARDINIA GOLD PROJECT EXPLORATION UPDATE
Highlights:
-
Spectacular high grade results from rock chip sampling around historic workings at Cardinia, including 895g/t and 277g/t gold.
-
Ironstone and sulphidic sediment samples produced grades of 28.7g/t, 15.1g/t, 9.6g/t and 8.9g/t gold.
-
Further grades of 56.5g/t, 27.0g/t, 22.8g/t and 21.2g/t gold produced from sulphidic quartz vein and breccia samples.
-
All samples taken from within 5km of the Cardinia plant in areas with little previous drilling.
-
Rock chip sampling program may be followed by geophysical surveying to assist in refining new, gold-rich VMS targets for drill testing.
Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN or Company) is pleased to provide assay results from rock chip sampling conducted around the Cardinia area of the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in October. Spectacular grades were produced from samples taken close to historic workings, outside the existing Mineral Resources previously defined at the CGP. A total of 87 samples were collected, with 25% (22 samples) returning values greater than 5g/t gold. The results highlight the prospectivity of areas largely untested by drilling within 5km of the proposed CGP processing plant (Figure 1).
The rock chip sampling program is part of Kin's exploration strategy following the release of the Pre- Feasibility Study (PFS) for the CGP (refer ASX announcement 30 August 2019). It involves the use of surface sampling and geophysical surveying to identify and prioritise drill targets, including in areas under shallow cover. The objective of the exploration strategy is to identify new, higher value deposits with potential for inclusion in the CGP mine plan, replacing material currently scheduled to be trucked from the Mertondale area from year three.
Two dominant mineralisation styles were sampled across the Cardinia area in October, confirming the gold rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) geological model developed by the Kin geology team.
Notably, a number of high grade gold assays were produced from ironstone, sulphidic sediment, and chert located on the contacts of mafic and felsic rocks (28.7g/t, 15.1g/t, 9.6g/t and 8.9g/t gold). Refer Table 1 and Figure 2.
These samples showed VMS style mineralisation assays including silver (up to 5.86g/t), copper (up to 0.08%), bismuth (up to 100ppm), antimony (up to 103ppm), tungsten (up to 463ppm) and zinc (up
to 0.14%). The results highlight the area's prospectivity for gold-rich VMS deposits, particularly around the Snowden Well (Figure 2) and Eagle prospects.
Additionally, high grade gold assays were produced from quartz vein and breccia samples at Comedy King (895g/t and 277g/t), Nevertire (27g/t), Black Chief South (22.8g/t), Golden Dolerite (21.2 g/t and 11.3g/t) and Eagle (56.5g/t and 9.5g/t). Refer Table 2.
These samples also displayed a characteristic VMS mineralisation signature with high levels of silver (up to 39.6g/t), bismuth (up to 202ppm), copper (up to 0.24%), lead (up to 0.2%), antimony (up to 195ppm), tellurium (up to 79ppm) and zinc (up to 0.35%). The veins and breccias are interpreted to represent feeder zones beneath VMS horizons and later epithermal veining, similar to that seen at Bruno-Lewis.
Notably, all 87 samples were collected within 5km of the location of the Cardinia processing plant site. This emphasises the opportunity to define additional high grade deposits within a short haulage distance of the proposed Cardinia development (Figure 1).
Kin Managing Director Andrew Munckton said: "We are building on the understanding that the Cardinia area is a mineralised system in the VMS style.
"The now widespread areas of high grade gold mineralisation, across a number of stratigraphic positions, enriched in base metals and other indicator minerals such as bismuth, antimony, tellurium and tungsten has led us to believe that we are dealing with a significant, gold-rich VMS mineralised system in the Cardinia area.
"This is a very encouraging step in our objective of identifying new deposits to enhance the mine plan for the Cardinia Gold Project. Gold-rich VMS deposits are highly sought after as they represent one of the highest margin deposit styles available"
Next Steps
The trial geophysical survey program currently underway at Cardinia is testing the applicability of Electro-Magnetics (EM) and Induced Polarisation (IP) to detect sulphide mineralisation associated with high grade gold mineralisation at both the Bruno-Lewis and Helens deposits.
Field work from the trial program is now complete with data being processed and interpreted by Southern Geoscience.
Further EM and IP surveys and follow up drilling programs across targets highlighted by the rock chip program will be considered following the outcomes of the trial geophysical survey.
Figure 1. Cardinia geology showing locations of the Rock Chip samples collected.
.
Rock Chip Assays - Ironstone, Sulphides and Chert
|
Sample ID
|
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Sample Description
|
|
|
Selected Elements (all values in ppm)
|
|
|
|
Au
|
Ag
|
As
|
Cu
|
Bi
|
Pb
|
Sb
|
Te
|
W
|
Zn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eagle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K091519
|
|
361796
|
6812814
|
411
|
Ironstone
|
0.98
|
2.77
|
514
|
774
|
1.56
|
11
|
15.3
|
<0.2
|
1.5
|
1242
|
K091520
|
|
361795
|
6812813
|
411
|
Ferruginous Sediment
|
4.15
|
1.25
|
527
|
421
|
1.09
|
18
|
31.8
|
<0.2
|
1.2
|
1343
|
K091521
|
|
361796
|
6812818
|
414
|
Altered Sediment
|
4.39
|
0.96
|
480
|
140
|
1.16
|
6
|
16.7
|
0.2
|
0.8
|
703
|
K091522
|
|
361807
|
6812801
|
413
|
Laminated sediment
|
0.19
|
0.37
|
112
|
142
|
0.15
|
9
|
9.1
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
36
|
K091524
|
|
361858
|
6812638
|
414
|
Goethitic mullock
|
0.11
|
0.39
|
345
|
355
|
0.37
|
21
|
8.4
|
<0.2
|
2.9
|
598
|
K091525
|
|
361849
|
6812660
|
413
|
Brecciated Sediment
|
0.24
|
0.48
|
184
|
172
|
5.9
|
49
|
103
|
0.3
|
1.9
|
1023
|
K091526
|
|
361859
|
6812618
|
415
|
Chert
|
0.02
|
0.32
|
64
|
88
|
0.12
|
11
|
21.7
|
<0.2
|
0.2
|
122
|
K091527
|
|
361952
|
6812443
|
411
|
Goethitic Sediment
|
0.09
|
0.15
|
196
|
278
|
0.43
|
5
|
3.8
|
<0.2
|
0.4
|
310
|
K091528
|
|
361969
|
6812422
|
410
|
Ferruginous mullock
|
0.23
|
0.2
|
489
|
140
|
1.51
|
21
|
11
|
<0.2
|
1.8
|
872
|
K091530
|
|
362019
|
6812150
|
410
|
Ferruginous sediment
|
4.86
|
0.81
|
705
|
891
|
2.61
|
517
|
45.4
|
0.3
|
0.8
|
478
|
K091533
|
|
361784
|
6812887
|
407
|
Sediment mullock
|
0.17
|
1.02
|
142
|
114
|
0.85
|
9
|
5.7
|
<0.2
|
1.9
|
202
|
K091534
|
|
361795
|
6812834
|
406
|
Goethitic sediment
|
9.57
|
1.71
|
788
|
283
|
4.53
|
26
|
58.5
|
0.5
|
2.4
|
1408
|
Comedy King
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K091541
|
|
363771
|
6815601
|
418
|
Sulphidic sediment
|
1.63
|
2.09
|
236
|
143
|
0.52
|
53
|
21.8
|
0.5
|
17.8
|
608
|
K091542
|
|
363759
|
6815602
|
419
|
Sulhidic sediment
|
1.02
|
1.19
|
907
|
295
|
1.31
|
211
|
25.9
|
1.2
|
13.9
|
1012
|
K091545
|
|
363662
|
6815804
|
421
|
Ferruginous Sediment
|
0.33
|
0.41
|
179
|
96
|
0.72
|
87
|
45.5
|
0.4
|
10.4
|
247
|
K091546
|
|
363663
|
6815801
|
421
|
Ironstone & Quartz
|
3.44
|
0.13
|
40
|
43
|
2.37
|
9
|
3.8
|
1.2
|
13.7
|
163
|
K091552
|
|
364015
|
6816084
|
431
|
Ferruginous sediment
|
0.08
|
0.45
|
222
|
219
|
0.59
|
18
|
26.7
|
0.3
|
135
|
499
|
K091553
|
|
364037
|
6816039
|
430
|
Ferruginous sediment
|
0.19
|
0.6
|
161
|
250
|
1.69
|
11
|
25.2
|
0.8
|
16
|
110
|
K091554
|
|
364213
|
6815624
|
421
|
Ferruginous sediment
|
0.22
|
0.31
|
32
|
308
|
1.08
|
3
|
1.7
|
<0.2
|
2.1
|
917
|
K091555
|
|
364225
|
6815605
|
420
|
Ferruginous sediment
|
7.39
|
0.34
|
19
|
542
|
0.29
|
3
|
2.2
|
0.2
|
14.1
|
611
|
K091556
|
|
363917
|
6816318
|
422
|
Ironstone
|
0.07
|
0.22
|
25
|
72
|
0.4
|
8
|
3.7
|
0.5
|
3
|
234
|
Snowden Well
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K091557
|
|
364233
|
6816879
|
419
|
Banded Chert
|
0.08
|
0.14
|
52
|
49
|
0.07
|
1
|
1.3
|
<0.2
|
1.4
|
29
|
K091558
|
|
364247
|
6816863
|
419
|
Banded Chert
|
0.37
|
0.42
|
163
|
278
|
1.25
|
17
|
8.1
|
0.8
|
54.5
|
467
|
K091559
|
|
364540
|
6816261
|
422
|
Chert/Ironstone
|
15.1
|
0.21
|
200
|
356
|
0.69
|
11
|
7.9
|
3.5
|
12.8
|
63
|
K091560
|
|
364586
|
6816371
|
419
|
Ironstone Mullock
|
7.27
|
1.32
|
142
|
301
|
0.2
|
16
|
6.4
|
2.5
|
22.5
|
125
|
K091561
|
|
364774
|
6816295
|
426
|
Ferruginous sediment
|
28.7
|
0.43
|
202
|
238
|
0.42
|
8
|
3.9
|
1.5
|
14.7
|
144
|
K091562
|
|
364750
|
6816334
|
425
|
Banded Chert
|
1.00
|
0.35
|
110
|
330
|
1.11
|
16
|
4.3
|
1.5
|
55.6
|
118
|
K091563
|
|
364831
|
6815673
|
424
|
Ironstone mullock
|
0.32
|
0.67
|
94
|
214
|
0.29
|
19
|
5.9
|
0.4
|
25
|
507
|
K091564
|
|
364842
|
6815677
|
423
|
Ironstone mullock
|
2.08
|
0.99
|
970
|
689
|
0.66
|
176
|
18.5
|
11.1
|
11.2
|
221
|
K091590
|
|
364596
|
6816664
|
425
|
Sulphidic sediment
|
3.11
|
0.36
|
108
|
466
|
0.43
|
42
|
7
|
0.4
|
7.5
|
266
|
K091591
|
|
364594
|
6816669
|
427
|
Banded Chert
|
3.17
|
0.63
|
103
|
81
|
0.57
|
13
|
5.2
|
0.6
|
10.4
|
70
|
K091592
|
|
364578
|
6816695
|
427
|
Banded Chert
|
3.48
|
1.26
|
118
|
319
|
0.54
|
17
|
9.3
|
1.2
|
2.4
|
263
|
Rangoon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K091565
|
|
365398
|
6816709
|
427
|
Pyrite‐rich Chert
|
2.33
|
1.7
|
40
|
71
|
0.1
|
30
|
5.2
|
<0.2
|
1.2
|
55
|
K091567
|
|
365403
|
6816719
|
425
|
Pyrite‐rich Chert
|
5.74
|
1.57
|
140
|
218
|
1.15
|
100
|
23.8
|
2.4
|
9.7
|
309
|
Nevertire
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K091570
|
|
363001
|
6815357
|
405
|
Ironstone Mullock
|
0.03
|
<0.05
|
56
|
30
|
1.44
|
1
|
4.6
|
0.6
|
4.3
|
12
|
K091574
|
|
363112
|
6815297
|
409
|
Sulphidic sediment
|
0.21
|
0.79
|
1043
|
439
|
5.3
|
5
|
5.9
|
2.5
|
5.7
|
13
|
K091575
|
|
363113
|
6815295
|
409
|
Sulphidic sediment
|
0.07
|
0.38
|
865
|
704
|
0.94
|
5
|
15.2
|
6.2
|
181
|
92
|
K091583
|
|
363189
|
6815461
|
418
|
Quartz & Ironstone
|
0.21
|
0.3
|
196
|
66
|
3.29
|
9
|
33.3
|
2.4
|
463
|
101
|
Fiona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K091596
|
|
366023
|
6815309
|
419
|
Quartz & Ironstone
|
0.26
|
0.21
|
35
|
69
|
0.04
|
5
|
1.9
|
<0.2
|
1.9
|
69
|
K091597
|
|
365631
|
6815349
|
420
|
Ironstone Mullock
|
0.06
|
0.14
|
167
|
230
|
0.16
|
35
|
7
|
0.6
|
29.3
|
269
|
Lewis South
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K091598
|
|
363661
|
6812688
|
411
|
Ironstone Mullock
|
8.87
|
5.86
|
2310
|
674
|
99.63
|
51
|
21.3
|
0.5
|
5.4
|
726
|
Black Chief South
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K091603
|
|
364540
|
6814239
|
417
|
Ironstone Mullock
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
60
|
127
|
0.86
|
15
|
4.1
|
0.3
|
9
|
237
|
K091604
|
|
364588
|
6814140
|
418
|
Ironstone Mullock
|
0.32
|
0.39
|
410
|
457
|
12.65
|
23
|
9.6
|
0.7
|
13.4
|
609
Table 1. Samples taken that represent the VHMS style mineralisation. Gold values greater than 5g/t are in bold, other element values in bold considered strongly anomalous.
Figure 2. Rock Chip samples from the Snowden Well area. This area has been highlighted as particularly prospective for VMS mineralisation, due to the presence of a number of mineralised chert and ironstone units on the contacts of the bimodal volcanic sequence.
