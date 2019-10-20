Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Kin Mining NL    KIN   AU000000KIN8

KIN MINING NL

(KIN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.035 AUD   --.--%
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Option Holders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Notification to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kin Mining NL : Cleansing Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

info@kinmining.com.au |Tel: 08 9242 2227 |ACN: 150 597 541 342 Scarborough Beach Road, Osborne Park WA 6017

21 October 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Placement Cleansing Statement

Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) Of The Corporations Act 2001 (CTH)

Kin Mining NL ("Company") gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") as modified by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC").

The Company confirms that it has today issued 24,205,701 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of A$0.035 per share (Placement Shares). The Placement Shares were issued to sophisticated and institutional investors in accordance with the capital raising announcement to the ASX on 18 October 2019.

Notice given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

As a disclosing entity, the Company is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations. As the Placement Shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, as at the date of this notice, the Company confirms it has complied with:

  1. The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
  2. Section 674 of the Corporations Act.

The Company also confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

An Appendix 3B reflecting the revised capital structure following the Rights Issue has been released prior to this announcement on 21 October 2019.

If you have any questions in relation to the placement, please do not hesitate to contact the Company on (08) 9242 2227.

For and on behalf of the Company by

Stephen Jones

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 23:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIN MINING NL
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Notification to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Option Holders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : S708AA Notice
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Appendix 3B
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Cleansing Notice
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Shareholders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Offer Document Rights issue
PU
10/17KIN MINING NL : Placement and Rights Issue to Raise $3.1M
PU
10/15KIN MINING NL : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/15KIN MINING NL : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
More news
Chart KIN MINING NL
Duration : Period :
Kin Mining NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew T. Munckton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Giuseppe Paolo Graziano Chairman
Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian B. H. Dawes Non-Executive Director
Hansjörg Plaggemars Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN MINING NL-58.82%12
BHP GROUP1.84%113 633
RIO TINTO PLC6.21%86 051
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.70%30 287
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.45%19 347
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-26.85%9 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group