Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Kin Mining NL    KIN   AU000000KIN8

KIN MINING NL

(KIN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.035 AUD   --.--%
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Option Holders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Notification to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kin Mining NL : Letter to Option Holders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

info@kinmining.com.au |Tel: 08 9242 2227 |ACN: 150 597 541 342 Scarborough Beach Road, Osborne Park WA 6017

21 October 2019

Dear Option Holder

Non-Renounceable Rights Issue of Shares

On 18 October 2019, the directors of Kin Mining NL ("Company") announced a one (1) for eight (8) pro rata non-renounceable rights issue ("Rights Issue") to shareholders.

The Rights Issue will be offered to existing eligible shareholders on the basis of one new share ("New Share") for every eight (8) shares held at the record date ("Record Date"), at an issue price of $0.035 per share, to raise up to approximately A$2.2 million before costs.

The Company is making the Offer available to eligible shareholders, being persons who are registered as shareholders of the Company on the Record Date and have a registered address in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Germany and Singapore. In addition the Company has appointed Euroz Securities Limited as the Company's foreign shareholder nominee to subscribe for the New Shares which Non-Resident Shareholders would be entitled to if they were eligible to participate in the Offer, then sell the Nominee Shares and remit the net proceeds from the sale of the Nominee Shares (if any) to the Non-Resident Shareholders in proportion to their respective shareholdings.

Based on the Company's current issued capital the Rights Issue will result in up to 63,447,130 New Shares being issued, increasing the total issued share capital on completion of the Rights Issue, assuming it is fully subscribed, to 571,024,168 shares.

The Company has set 5.00pm WST on 25 October 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Rights Issue.

Under the terms of the options you currently hold, there is no entitlement to participate in the Rights Issue, unless you convert your options and are entered onto the register as a shareholder on or before the Record Date.

If you wish to participate in the Rights Issue, it will be necessary for you to exercise all or part of your options, and the shares issued on the exercise of those options must have been allotted to you before the Record Date. If you wish to do so, you should complete a Notice of Exercise of Options and lodge that notice with the Company, together with your payment for the number of shares you wish to take up on or before the Record Date of 25 October 2019.

If you wish to clarify any taxation consequences relating to the exercise of your options, please consult with your professional advisers.

If you do not wish to participate in the Rights Issue in respect of your options, you do not need to take any action.

If you require further information please contact the company on (08) 9242 2227 during normal business hours.

Yours faithfully

Stephen Jones

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 23:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIN MINING NL
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Notification to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Option Holders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : S708AA Notice
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Appendix 3B
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Cleansing Notice
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Shareholders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Offer Document Rights issue
PU
10/17KIN MINING NL : Placement and Rights Issue to Raise $3.1M
PU
10/15KIN MINING NL : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/15KIN MINING NL : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
More news
Chart KIN MINING NL
Duration : Period :
Kin Mining NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew T. Munckton Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Giuseppe Paolo Graziano Chairman
Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian B. H. Dawes Non-Executive Director
Hansjörg Plaggemars Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIN MINING NL-58.82%12
BHP GROUP1.84%113 633
RIO TINTO PLC6.21%86 051
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.70%30 287
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.45%19 347
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-26.85%9 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group