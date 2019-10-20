Kin Mining NL : Letter to Shareholders

info@kinmining.com.au |Tel: 08 9242 2227 |ACN: 150 597 541 342 Scarborough Beach Road, Osborne Park WA 6017

21 October 2019

Dear Shareholder

PRO-RATANON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE

We are writing to you as a registered holder of shares in Kin Mining NL (Company).

As announced to ASX on Friday, 18th October 2019, the Company is undertaking a pro rata non­renounceable offer of ordinary fully paid shares (Shares) to eligible shareholders. The offer is on the basis of one (1) new share (New Shares) for every eight (8) Shares held by eligible shareholders of the Company as at 5.00pm WST on Friday, 25th October 2019 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.035 per Share, to raise approximately A$2.2 million (offer).

The Company is making the Offer available to eligible shareholders, being persons who are registered as shareholders of the Company on the Record Date and have a registered address in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Germany and Singapore. In calculating entitlements under the Offer, fractions will be rounded up to the nearest whole number. Shareholders who, at the Record Date, do not have an address registered in either Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Germany or Singapore will not be eligible to participate in the Offer. However, the Company has appointed Euroz Securities Limited as the Company's foreign shareholder nominee to subscribe for the New Shares which Non-Resident Shareholders would be entitled to if they were eligible to participate in the Offer, then sell the Nominee Shares and remit the net proceeds from the sale of the Nominee Shares (if any) to the Non-Resident Shareholders in proportion to their respective shareholdings.

New Shares issued pursuant to the Offer will rank equally to existing Shares currently on issue. The Company has applied for official quotation of the New Shares.

An Offer Document in relation to the Offer has been lodged with ASX setting out the timetable for the Offer, as shown below. A copy of the Offer Document is available on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au(ASX code: KIN) and on the Company's website at www.kinmining.com.au.

Use of Proceeds

Proceeds from the Offer will be applied to exploration and target generation, project holding costs as well as provide for the expenses of the offer and working capital.

Capital Structure

The capital structure of the Company following completion of the Offer is summarised below: