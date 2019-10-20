Log in
KIN MINING NL

(KIN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.035 AUD
0.035 AUD   --.--%
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Option Holders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Notification to Ineligible Shareholders
PU
07:31pKIN MINING NL : Letter to Shareholders
PU
Kin Mining NL : Letter to Shareholders

10/20/2019

info@kinmining.com.au |Tel: 08 9242 2227 |ACN: 150 597 541 342 Scarborough Beach Road, Osborne Park WA 6017

21 October 2019

Dear Shareholder

PRO-RATANON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE

We are writing to you as a registered holder of shares in Kin Mining NL (Company).

As announced to ASX on Friday, 18th October 2019, the Company is undertaking a pro rata non­renounceable offer of ordinary fully paid shares (Shares) to eligible shareholders. The offer is on the basis of one (1) new share (New Shares) for every eight (8) Shares held by eligible shareholders of the Company as at 5.00pm WST on Friday, 25th October 2019 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.035 per Share, to raise approximately A$2.2 million (offer).

The Company is making the Offer available to eligible shareholders, being persons who are registered as shareholders of the Company on the Record Date and have a registered address in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Germany and Singapore. In calculating entitlements under the Offer, fractions will be rounded up to the nearest whole number. Shareholders who, at the Record Date, do not have an address registered in either Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Germany or Singapore will not be eligible to participate in the Offer. However, the Company has appointed Euroz Securities Limited as the Company's foreign shareholder nominee to subscribe for the New Shares which Non-Resident Shareholders would be entitled to if they were eligible to participate in the Offer, then sell the Nominee Shares and remit the net proceeds from the sale of the Nominee Shares (if any) to the Non-Resident Shareholders in proportion to their respective shareholdings.

New Shares issued pursuant to the Offer will rank equally to existing Shares currently on issue. The Company has applied for official quotation of the New Shares.

An Offer Document in relation to the Offer has been lodged with ASX setting out the timetable for the Offer, as shown below. A copy of the Offer Document is available on the ASX website at www.asx.com.au(ASX code: KIN) and on the Company's website at www.kinmining.com.au.

Use of Proceeds

Proceeds from the Offer will be applied to exploration and target generation, project holding costs as well as provide for the expenses of the offer and working capital.

Capital Structure

The capital structure of the Company following completion of the Offer is summarised below:

Shares

Numbers

Shares on Issue at date of the Offer1

507,577,038

New Shares offered under the Offer2

63,447,130

Total Shares on issue at completion of the Offer1

571,024,168

Options

Numbers

Options Currently on issue at date of the Offer

25,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.2700 on or before 10 April 2020

5,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.7500 on or before 15 September 2020

9,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.0000 on or before 15 September 2021

6,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $1.2500 on or before 15 September 2022

4,000,000

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.36 on or before 15 January 2020

1,000,000

Options offered under the Offer

Nil

Total Options on issue at completion of the Offer

25,000,000

Notes:

  1. The number of Shares on issue assumes that no Options currently on issue are exercised prior to the Record Date.
  2. The number of New Shares issued assumes that the Offer is fully subscribed and that no Options currently on issue are exercised prior to the Record Date.

Timetable

The Offer is proposed to be conducted according to the following timetable:

Event

Date

Announcement of Offer

18 October 2019

Appendix 3B and cleansing notice lodged with ASX

21 October 2019

Offer Document lodged with ASX

21 October 2019

Letter to Option Holders and Shareholders

21 October 2019

S708AA 2 (f) Notice

21 October 2019

"Ex" Date

24 October 2019

Record Date to determine Entitlement to New Shares

25 October 2019

Dispatch of Offer Document and Application Form and announcement that

28 October 2019

dispatch completed.

Offer opens for receipt of Applications

28 October 2019

Closing Date for Applications and payment in full

8

November 2019

New Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis

11

November 2019

ASX notified of under subscriptions

11

November 2019

Dispatch date of holding statements, New Shares entered into the holders'

13

November 2019

security holdings

Trading commences for New Shares on a normal basis

14

November 2019

Note: Subject to the Listing Rules and other applicable laws, the Directors reserve the right to vary these dates.

As soon as practicable following the Record Date, the Company will dispatch an Offer Document together with a personalised Application Form to eligible shareholders. If you are eligible and wish to participate in the Offer, you will need to complete this personalised Application Form and return it with the appropriate application monies to the Company's share registry before 5.00pm (WST) on the anticipated closing date of Friday 8 November 2019.

The Offer Document includes details of the Offer and the risks associated with investing in the Company. It is recommended that you read the Offer Document carefully and, if you are interested in participating in the Offer, seek independent professional advice.

For further information please contact the Company on (08) 9242 2227 during normal business hours.

Stephen Jones

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 23:30:05 UTC
