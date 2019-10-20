Kin Mining NL : Offer Document Rights issue 0 10/20/2019 | 07:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Non Renounceable Rights Issue Offer Document Kin Mining NL ACN 150 597 541 For a pro rata non-renounceable rights issue to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one New Share for every eight Shares held on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.035 per New Share to raise approximately $2.2 million. The Offer is partly underwritten by Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft. IF YOU ARE AN ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDER, THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT THAT REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. THIS OFFER DOCUMENT SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY BEFORE DECIDING WHETHER TO APPLY FOR THE NEW SHARES. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR DO NOT UNDERSTAND THE OFFER DOCUMENT YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR PROFESSIONAL ADVISER This Offer Document is not a prospectus and it does not contain all of the information that an investor may require in order to make an informed decision regarding the New Shares offered. The New Shares offered by this Offer Document should be considered speculative. IMPORTANT NOTICES General

This Offer Document is for the offer of New Shares to Eligible Shareholders and issued in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act (as modified by ASIC Class Order 08/35), which enables certain entities to offer shares for issue without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

This Offer Document was lodged with ASX on 21 October 2019. ASX takes no responsibility for the content of this Offer Document.

Neither this Offer Document nor the Application Form are required to be lodged with ASIC and a prospectus will not be prepared.

This Offer Document is not a prospectus and does not contain all of the information that a prospective investor may require in order to make an informed decision regarding the New Shares offered, or all of the information which would otherwise be required under Australian law or any other law.

Investors should read this Offer Document in conjunction with their own knowledge of the Company, publicly available information, disclosures and announcements about the Company which can be obtained from ASIC and ASX (available from its website www.asx.com.au) , and advice from their professional advisers. The contents of any website are not incorporated into, nor constitute part of this Offer Document. In particular, important consideration should be given to the risk factors (see section 6 of this Offer Document) that could affect the performance of the Company before making an investment decision.

The information in this Offer Document does not constitute a securities recommendation or financial product advice.

Investors should note that the past Share price performance of the Company provides no guidance to its future Share price performance. Application

By returning an Application Form or lodging an Application Form with your stockbroker or otherwise arranging for payment for your New Shares through BPAY® in accordance with the instructions on the Application Form, you acknowledge that you have received and read this Offer Document, you have acted in accordance with the terms of the Offer and you agree to all of the terms and conditions as detailed in this Offer Document.

This Offer Document, the Offer and the contracts formed on acceptance of the Applications are governed by the law applicable in Western Australia. Each Applicant submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Western Australia. Offering Restrictions

This Offer Document does not constitute an offer in any place in which, or to any person to whom it would not be lawful to make such an offer. Refer to section 3.11 for treatment of overseas shareholders.

The distribution of this Offer Document outside of Australia and New Zealand may be restricted by law. If a person comes into possession of this Offer Document, you should observe all such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws. In particular, this Offer Document or any copy of it must not be taken into or distributed or released in the United States or distributed or released to any person in the United States or to the account of any person acting for the account or benefit of persons in the United States. Future performance and forward looking statements

Neither the Company nor any other person warrants or guarantees the future performance of the New Shares or any return on any investment made pursuant to the Offer. Page 1 Forward looking statements in this Offer Document are based on the Company's current expectations about future events. These are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are often outside the control of the Company and its Directors and could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward looking statements (see Key Risks in section 6 of this Offer Document). Disclaimer

This Offer Document has been prepared by the Company. No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this Offer Document which is not contained in the Offer Document. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied upon.

The Underwriter, its related bodies corporate, directors, employees, representatives or agents: have not, authorised, permitted or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, dispatch or provision of this Offer Document; do not make, or purport to make, any statement in this Offer Document, and there is no statement in this Offer Document which is based on any statement by the Underwriter; and to the maximum extent permitted by law, expressly disclaim all liability in respect of, make no representations regarding, and take no responsibility for, any part of this Offer Document. Privacy

As a Shareholder, the Company and its Share Registry currently hold certain personal information. Further information may be provided upon completion of the Application Form. The Company uses such information to assess your application, facilitate distribution payments, for corporate communications and services to you as a Shareholder, and for administrative purposes. Information may also be provided to regulatory bodies, persons inspecting the register, bidders for securities in the context of takeovers, authorised securities brokers, print service providers, mail houses and the Share Registry.

To access, correct and update your personal information please contact the Company or its Share Registry. Defined terms

Certain terms and abbreviations in this Offer Document are defined in the glossary of terms in section 8. Page 2 2 CHAIRMAN'S LETTER Dear Kin Mining shareholder On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN), I am pleased to present to you the accompanying offer document in relation to a non-renounceable rights issue to raise up to A$2.2 million (before costs). I ask that you consider this document carefully and in its entirety. In summary, Kin shareholders are being offered the opportunity to subscribe for 1 new ordinary Kin share for every 8 Kin shares held at the record date of 25 October 2019. The new shares are being offered at a price of $0.035, representing an 8% discount to the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price of Kin shares and a 10% discount to the 10-day Volume Weighted Average Price before the announcement of the rights issue on 18 October 2019. Pleasingly, the Company has received confirmation from three substantial shareholders that they intend to fully participate in the Offer. Collectively these shareholders hold 42% of Kin's total Shares on issue. In a further sign of strong support for the Company, Kin's largest Shareholder Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (Delphi) has agreed to underwrite the remaining portion of the Offer giving the Company certainty over all of the New Shares offered under the Offer. This show of support is welcomed by the Company. The capital raising will provide the Company with sufficient working capital to complete the next phase of exploration at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) which is expected to include regional geophysical surveying to generate targets for the next round of resource extension and new discovery drilling. Furthermore, it will enable Kin to continue its ongoing review of regional consolidation opportunities and project development assessment. The continued market pressure on the Kin Share price in the short-term is as disappointing to your Board as we know it is to our Shareholders. Your Company has a substantial gold endowment of over 840,000 ounces and is located in a strategic mining province. The Company firmly believes that this inventory will be increased with more drilling but already represents a baseload feed for the processing plant in this region that will unlock the value in other nearby deposits that are yet to be developed to the level of the Kin deposits. Your Board continues to believe that the CGP holds significant value that is not being reflected in the current Share price. We are asking shareholders for their continued support. I intend to take up my entitlement in full. On behalf of the Company I thank you for your continued support. Yours sincerely Joe Graziano, Chairman, Kin Mining NL Page 3 3 SUMMARY OF THE OFFER Investment Overview

In August 2019 Kin released the results of the pre-feasibility study (PFS) into development of the Cardinia Gold Project ( Project ). The PFS demonstrated a technically and financially viable project at the assumed gold price of A$2000 per ounce. The deposits available to Kin at the Cardinia area are relatively low grade but generally low stripping ratio, high recovery and have AISC estimates in the mid A$1200 to A$1300 range. In contrast the Mertondale deposits are slightly higher in average grade but have AISC estimates in the high A$1600 to A$1700 range.

The Company's pathway to production is therefore compromised by the relatively high cost, low return Mertondale area deposits.

The simplest pathway to production where Kin retains 100% control of its assets is to define further mineralisation with a margin similar to or better than the Cardinia area deposits, in effect displacing the Mertondale deposits from the initial years of development.

The Kin landholding is extensive between Cardinia and Mertondale. Much of this area lies under shallow alluvial sheetwash and has undergone only very limited modern exploration. This area was also avoided by the historical prospectors of the time as the techniques available to them were unable to detect mineralisation even through shallow cover. In addition, there were easier pickings in areas of sub-crop around Cardinia.

New geological interpretations of the land holding indicate significant potential exists for high grade VMS and epithermal style gold mineralisation in the area. This improved understanding of the geology is a direct result of the extensive drilling and thorough geological examination of the drill cores associated with the Bruno-Lewis and Helens deposits undertaken in 2018 and 2019 as part of the CGP PFS. Re-working known deposits is unlikely to yield the discovery that Kin requires to set the Project on the pathway to development.

Modern geophysical and geochemical techniques applied systematically to the covered area between Cardinia and Mertondale now hold the key to unlocking the significant potential of this area. The Offer

The Company is offering a non-renounceable pro rata rights issue of New Shares on the basis of one New Shares for every eight Existing Shares held, at an issue price of $0.035 per New Share to Eligible Shareholders who are registered on the Company's share register at 5.00pm

WST on 25 October 2019 ( Record Date ). The number of New Shares to which you are entitled (your Entitlement ) is shown on the accompanying Application Form. Underwriting

Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (Underwriter ) has agreed to subscribe for, or secure subscriptions for, New Shares not subscribed for under the Offer up to a maximum amount of 36,538,410 New Shares. Page 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

