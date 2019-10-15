Kin Mining NL : Quarterly Activities Report

PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY

The PFS for the CGP was released on 30 August 2019 (refer to ASX announcement Pre-FeasibilityStudy and Updated Ore Reserve for CGP) as a technically sound development asset with considerable untested exploration potential and significant leverage to the strong Australian dollar gold price.

The CGP is situated in the heart of an active mining district that hosts several multi-million ounce operating gold mines including Sons of Gwalia, Wallaby, Sunrise Dam, Mt Morgans, Thunderbox and Darlot. The district is well serviced by infrastructure including a network of high quality roads, gas pipelines, communication infrastructure, an airstrip with regular services to Perth and close proximity to an established mining workforce and supply network.

The CGP is comprised of a 414km2 tenement position in the Minerie Greenstone Belt which captures more than 45km of the Minerie Formation (Figure 1). The Kin tenement holding is divided into the central Cardinia region, the southern Raeside region and the northern Mertondale region.

The PFS is based on an Ore Reserve Estimate of 7.9Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 283koz and a Production Estimate of 11.4Mt @ 1.09g/t Au for 398koz which delivers a forecast 368koz of recovered gold (Table 1). The CGP is a valuable asset, which contains Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources of 18.2Mt @ 1.44g/t gold for 841,000oz of contained gold and significant near mine and regional exploration upside.

All resources are within a 30km radius of the proposed centrally located Cardinia process plant. Of this total, 66% or 11.7Mt @ 1.47g/t gold for 553koz is in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and 34% or 6.6Mt @ 1.36g/t for 289koz is in the Inferred Mineral Resource category.

KEY PROJECT PARAMETERS

Table 1 summarises the key CGP 2019 PFS parameters which include Ore Reserves, the proportion of Inferred Mineral Resource used in the Mine Plan, capital costs, production summary and project financials.

Table 1. Key Project Parameters