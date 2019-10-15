Kin Mining NL : Quarterly Activities Report

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT - for the period ending 30 September 2019
Highlights:
Cardinia Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study:
Pre-FeasibilityStudy update confirms the CGP as a technically sound project underpinned by robust cost estimates and conservative assumptions:
Pre-taxNPV8%$66.8M and an IRR of 17% (before corporate costs) at $2,000/oz gold price o Pre-tax NPV8%$118.0M and an IRR of 29% (before corporate costs) at $2,200/oz gold price o LOM revenue of $736.2M and surplus operating cash-flow of $128.4M at $2,000/oz gold price o LOM revenue of $809.8M and surplus operating cash-flow of $199.8M at $2,200/oz gold price o Payback period of 44 months from production start based on a A$2,000/oz gold price o Payback period of 29 months from production start based on a A$2,200/oz gold price o Pre-production capital cost of $76.9M o LOM All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,442/oz o Probable Ore Reserve Estimate of 283koz (7.9Mt @ 1.1g/t)
Processing 11.4Mt at 1.09g/t Au (398koz) to deliver 368koz of recovered gold over Life of Mine (LOM)
Initial LOM of8.2 years which has clear potential to increase further with additional exploration
Development based on two open pit mining centres at Cardinia and Mertondale which feed a1.5Mtpa conventional CIL processing plant located at Cardinia
PFS Exploration and Development Strategy:
Investigating opportunities to materially improve forecast returns and surplus cashflow by displacing lower margin ore trucked from Mertondale to Cardinia with higher value processing plant feed in year three
Potential for accretive regional consolidation to support this objective also being actively considered, along with any strategic options which generate additional value to Kin shareholders
Resumption of exploration within the 414km2 tenement package being evaluated with a focus on the application of geophysical surveying to refine drill targets in the 60% of the tenement package located under shallow, transported cover with minimal previous exploration
PFS review underway to identify potential cost-saving measures from forecast capital and operating costs
Corporate:
Non-ExecutiveDirector Giuseppe (Joe) Graziano appointed Chairman
Highly credentialed mining executives Hansjoerg Plaggemans and Nicholas Anderson joined the Board as Non-Executive Directors following the resignation of Jeremy Kirkwood and Trevor Dixon
Kin Mining NL (Kin or Company) (ASX:KIN) is pleased to report on its activities for the period ending 30 September 2019 at its flagship 100% owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP or the Project) in Western Australia. During the quarter the Company completed its updated Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the CGP. The PFS demonstrates positive project returns for an 8+ year mine life producing an average 51koz gold per annum for the first five years.
Kin Mining NL - Quarterly Activities Report
Figure 1. Location, Production Estimate and Pit Locations of the Cardinia Gold Project
PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY
The PFS for the CGP was released on 30 August 2019 (refer to ASX announcement Pre-FeasibilityStudy and Updated Ore Reserve for CGP) as a technically sound development asset with considerable untested exploration potential and significant leverage to the strong Australian dollar gold price.
The CGP is situated in the heart of an active mining district that hosts several multi-million ounce operating gold mines including Sons of Gwalia, Wallaby, Sunrise Dam, Mt Morgans, Thunderbox and Darlot. The district is well serviced by infrastructure including a network of high quality roads, gas pipelines, communication infrastructure, an airstrip with regular services to Perth and close proximity to an established mining workforce and supply network.
The CGP is comprised of a 414km2 tenement position in the Minerie Greenstone Belt which captures more than 45km of the Minerie Formation (Figure 1). The Kin tenement holding is divided into the central Cardinia region, the southern Raeside region and the northern Mertondale region.
The PFS is based on an Ore Reserve Estimate of 7.9Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 283koz and a Production Estimate of 11.4Mt @ 1.09g/t Au for 398koz which delivers a forecast 368koz of recovered gold (Table 1). The CGP is a valuable asset, which contains Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources of 18.2Mt @ 1.44g/t gold for 841,000oz of contained gold and significant near mine and regional exploration upside.
All resources are within a 30km radius of the proposed centrally located Cardinia process plant. Of this total, 66% or 11.7Mt @ 1.47g/t gold for 553koz is in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and 34% or 6.6Mt @ 1.36g/t for 289koz is in the Inferred Mineral Resource category.
KEY PROJECT PARAMETERS
Table 1 summarises the key CGP 2019 PFS parameters which include Ore Reserves, the proportion of Inferred Mineral Resource used in the Mine Plan, capital costs, production summary and project financials.
Table 1. Key Project Parameters
CGP MINERAL RESOURCES
Tonnage
Grade
Ounces
Measured Mineral Resources1
0.4Mt
1.04g/t
12,000
Indicated Mineral Resources1
11.3Mt
1.49g/t
541,000
Inferred Mineral Resources1
6.6Mt
1.36g/t
289,000
Total Mineral Resources
18.2Mt
1.44g/t
841,000
MATERIAL IN MINE PLAN
Proved and Probable Ore Reserve
7.9Mt
1.10g/t
(70%)
Inferred Mineral Resource
3.5Mt
1.08g/t
(30%)
Total (may vary due to rounding)
11.4Mt
1.09g/t
(100%)
CAPITAL COSTS
1.5Mtpa Processing Plant (including Lawlers relocation and refurbishment)
Infrastructure Capital (Borefield, Roads & TSF "Lift 1", Camp, Communications)
Pre-Production Mining & Mine Establishment (Personnel, First Fill & Spares, Prestrip)
Sub-Total(Pre-production Capital)
Mining Haul Roads (post commissioning)
Tailings Storage Facility Construction (post commissioning)
$44.26M
$26.57M
$6.02M
$76.85M
$5.30M
$6.02M
Plant and Infrastructure Sustaining Capital
$11.30M
Sub-Total (Sustaining Capital)
$22.62M
TOTAL CAPITAL (LOM)
$99.47M
PRODUCTION SUMMARY
Key Outcome
Life of Mine Production
8.2 years
LOM Open Pit Strip Ratio (Waste:Ore)
5.2:1
Nominal Processing Rate
1.5Mtpa
LOM Processing Recovery
92.4%
Total Recovered Gold
368koz.
PROJECT ECONOMICS
Base Case gold price (A$)
$2,000/oz
$2,200/oz
Exchange Rate (US$:A$)
0.70
0.70
Life of Mine Revenue (A$)
$736.2M
$809.8M
C1 Cash Costs2
$1,284/oz
$1,284/oz
Adjusted Operating Costs3
$1,349/oz
$1,349/oz
All-In-Sustaining Costs4
$1,442/oz
$1,442/oz
Pre-Tax Operating Cash Surplus
$128.4M
$199.8M
Net Present Value (NPV8%)
$66.8M
$118.0M
Internal Rate of Return (IRR)
17%
29%
Cut-offgrade 0.5 g/t Au
C1 Cash Costs (C1) includes all mining, surface haulage, processing, refining, by-product credits and onsite overhead costs 3 Adjusted Operating Costs (AOC) includes C1 costs plus royalties 4 All-In-Sustaining Costs (AISC) includes AOC plus closure costs and sustaining capital, but excludes head office corporate costs and Tax
Totals may vary due to rounding
GEOLOGY
Gold deposits in the CGP occur in three main mining centres - Cardinia, Mertondale and Raeside. Cardinia and Mertondale are located within the Minerie Greenstone Belt while the Raeside deposits occur in the Malcolm Greenstone Belt.
The CGP has approximately 45km of strike of the Minerie greenstone and is composed of four bi-modal, felsic- mafic volcanic flows. Gold mineralisation occurs in a number of styles: low sulphidation epithermal deposits, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and orogenic style gold deposits. All mineralisation styles result in zones of supergene enrichment within the oxide profile above each deposit.
CAPITAL COST
Kin and its specialist consultants have derived the processing capital cost estimate (± 20% nominal accuracy) to provide cost estimates suitable for use in assessing the economics of the project and to provide the initial estimates of capital expenditure.
The PFS has determined the CGP can produce an average of 45kozpa for eight years (average 51kozpa for the first five years) with a maximum production of 54koz in year five. The LOM AISC estimate for the CGP is A$1,442/oz. Project cashflow is expected to result in a payback period of 56 months. Gold production and sales commence in month 13 and conclude in month 111 in the absence of further mine life extensions.
The pre-production capital cost is estimated at $76.9M. LOM capital cost is estimated at $99.5M (Table 2) which includes the sustaining capital costs of the plant and infrastructure, subsequent lifts to the TSF, satellite pit dewatering and construction of haul roads as the Mertondale pits are developed.
Table 2. LOM Capital Cost Estimate Summary
CAPITAL COSTS
1.5Mtpa Processing Plant (including Lawlers relocation and refurbishment)
Pre-Production Mining & Mine Establishment (Personnel, First Fill & Spares, Prestrip)
$6.02M
Sub-Total(Pre-production Capital)
$76.85M
Mining Haul Roads (post commissioning)
$5.30M
Tailings Storage Facility Construction (post commissioning)
$6.02M
Plant and Infrastructure Sustaining Capital
$11.30M
Sub-Total (Sustaining Capital)
$22.62M
TOTAL CAPITAL (LOM)
$99.47M
Totals vary due to rounding.
OPERATING COSTS
The key operating cost estimates have been prepared by Entech Mining, Como Engineering and the Kin Project team. The mining costs (prepared by Entech Mining) have been estimated from first principles built from a "zero based budget" and 2019 pricing. The LOM average AISC is $1,442/oz. The operating costs over the LOM is summarised in Table 3.
Table 3. Operating LOM Cost Estimate
Item
LOM Cost ($M)
LOM Cost/oz
LOM Cost/Ore t
OP Mining
$258.1
$701.27
$22.63
Surface Haulage
$7.6
$20.73
$0.67
Processing
$186.2
$505.82
$16.33
Refining
$0.3
$0.85
$0.03
Silver Credits
($3.3)
($8.99)
($0.29)
Royalties
$23.9
$64.85
$2.09
Onsite Overheads
$23.8
$64.75
$2.09
Closure Costs
$11.7
$31.70
$1.02
Sustaining Capital Costs
$22.6
$61.44
$1.98
Total
$530.9
$1,442.44
$46.56
Totals vary due to rounding.
PROCESS PLANT
The proposed CGP plant incorporates a two-stage crushing circuit feeding the 2.5MW and 0.6MW ball mills (combined capacity of 3.1MW), with gold extracted by gravity and CIL processes. The Lawlers processing plant is in generally good condition and comes with a large inventory of spares and infrastructure. The 2019 PFS contemplates deconstruction and relocation of the Lawlers plant components to the centrally located Cardinia mining centre with construction of the infrastructure and processing plant estimated by Como Engineers to take 12 months.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.