KIN MINING NL    KIN   AU000000KIN8

KIN MINING NL

(KIN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/10
0.04 AUD   +2.56%
10/15 KIN MINING NL : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
10/15KIN MINING NL : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
06/19KIN MINING NL : - Placement Cleansing Statement
AQ
Kin Mining NL : Quarterly Cashflow Report

10/15/2019 | 10:58pm EDT

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Name of entity

Kin Mining NL

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

30 150 597 541

30 September 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Full Year

$A'000

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(1,192)

(1,192)

(b)

development

(c)

production

(d)

staff costs

(370)

(370)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(124)

(124)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

4

4

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6

Income taxes paid

1.7

Research and development refunds

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

Other

(4)

(4)

Receipts from gold sales

Net GST (paid)/refunded

34

34

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,652)

(1,652)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(29)

(29)

(b) tenements (see item 10)

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

    1. investments
    2. other non‐current assets
  2. Proceeds from the disposal of:
    1. property, plant and equipment
    2. tenements (see item 10)
    3. investments
    4. other non‐current assets
  4. Cash flows from loans to other entities
  5. Dividends received (see note 3)
  6. Other (provide details if material)
  7. Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

  1. Proceeds from issues of shares
  2. Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
  3. Proceeds from exercise of share options
  4. Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
  5. Proceeds from borrowings
  6. Repayment of borrowings
  7. Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
  8. Dividends paid
  9. Other (provide details if material)
  10. Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

Current quarter

Full Year

$A'000

$A'000

(29)

(29)

-

-

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  1. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
  2. Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
  3. Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
  4. Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
  5. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  6. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Full Year

$A'000

$A'000

(1,681)

(1,681)

3,148

3,148

(1,652)

(1,652)

(29)

(29)

1,467

1,467

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

1,467

3,148

5.2

Call deposits

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,467

3,148

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in

148

item 1.2

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties

included in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

  • 6.1 ‐ Directors' fees and salaries and entitlements in normal course of trading and consulting fees paid to Directors' and related parties

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in

item 1.2

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties

included in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

8. Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

at quarter end

quarter end

$A'000

$A'000

31,000

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as

well.

Loan facility from Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP of A$35M is secured by a General Security Deed and carries an interest rate of 8% plus the greater of US 12month LIBOR or 1%. During 2018, the company repaid the first tranche of the facility that was previously borrowed. Following the repayments, all Credit Facility covenants and the majority of secured positions have been removed. The general security and covenants will be reinstated in the event that Kin seeks to recommence drawdowns on the Credit Facility (subject to further due diligence by Sprott).

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

1,000

9.2

Development

9.3

Production

9.4

Staff costs

300

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

120

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

1,420

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

10.

Changes in

Tenement

Nature of interest

Interest

Interest

tenements

reference

at

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

beginning

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

of quarter

  1. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
  2. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

M40/346

Granted 2/07/2019

0%

100%

P40/1263

Converted to M40/346

0%

0%

M37/1345

Tenement Application

0%

0%

P39/5164

Expired 15/8/19

100%

0%

P39/5165

Expired 15/8/19

100%

0%

Compliance statement

  • This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 02:57:02 UTC
