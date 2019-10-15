Kin Mining NL : Quarterly Cashflow Report

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Rule 5.5
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly report
Name of entity
Kin Mining NL
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
30 150 597 541
30 September 2019
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Full Year
$A'000
$A'000
1. Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
‐
‐
1.2 Payments for
(a)
exploration & evaluation
(1,192)
(1,192)
(b)
development
‐
‐
(c)
production
‐
‐
(d)
staff costs
(370)
(370)
(e) administration and corporate costs
(124)
(124)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
‐
‐
1.4
Interest received
4
4
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
‐
‐
1.6
Income taxes paid
‐
‐
1.7
Research and development refunds
‐
‐
1.8 Other (provide details if material)
‐
Other
(4)
(4)
‐ Receipts from gold sales
‐
‐
‐
Net GST (paid)/refunded
34
34
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(1,652)
(1,652)
activities
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire:
(a) property, plant and equipment
(29)
(29)
(b) tenements (see item 10)
‐
‐
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
investments
other non‐current assets
Proceeds from the disposal of:
property, plant and equipment
tenements (see item 10)
investments
other non‐current assets
Cash flows from loans to other entities
Dividends received (see note 3)
Other (provide details if material)
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issues of shares
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
Proceeds from exercise of share options
Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
Proceeds from borrowings
Repayment of borrowings
Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
Dividends paid
Other (provide details if material)
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
Current quarter
Full Year
$A'000
$A'000
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(29)
(29)
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐‐
-
-
‐‐
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
Current quarter
Full Year
$A'000
$A'000
(1,681)
(1,681)
3,148
3,148
(1,652)
(1,652)
(29)
(29)
‐
‐
‐
‐
1,467
1,467
Current quarter
Previous quarter
$A'000
$A'000
5.1
Bank balances
1,467
3,148
5.2
Call deposits
‐
‐
5.3
Bank overdrafts
‐
‐
5.4
Other (provide details)
‐
‐
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
1,467
3,148
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in
148
item 1.2
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties
‐
included in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
6.1 ‐ Directors' fees and salaries and entitlements in normal course of trading and consulting fees paid to Directors' and related parties
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
7.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in
‐
item 1.2
7.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties
‐
included in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
Loan facilities
Credit standby arrangements
Other (please specify)
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
at quarter end
quarter end
$A'000
$A'000
31,000
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as
well.
Loan facility from Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP of A$35M is secured by a General Security Deed and carries an interest rate of 8% plus the greater of US 12month LIBOR or 1%. During 2018, the company repaid the first tranche of the facility that was previously borrowed. Following the repayments, all Credit Facility covenants and the majority of secured positions have been removed. The general security and covenants will be reinstated in the event that Kin seeks to recommence drawdowns on the Credit Facility (subject to further due diligence by Sprott).
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
1,000
9.2
Development
‐
9.3
Production
‐
9.4
Staff costs
300
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
120
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
1,420
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
10.
Changes in
Tenement
Nature of interest
Interest
Interest
tenements
reference
at
at end of
(items 2.1(b) and
and
beginning
quarter
2.2(b) above)
location
of quarter
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
M40/346
Granted 2/07/2019
0%
100%
P40/1263
Converted to M40/346
0%
0%
M37/1345
Tenement Application
0%
0%
P39/5164
Expired 15/8/19
100%
0%
P39/5165
Expired 15/8/19
100%
0%
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which
