Kin Mining NL : Reissued Offer Document

NON RENOUCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE

REISSSUED OFFER DOCUMENT

Highlights:

Company updates disclosures regarding the level of potential "control" for parties following the completion of the Rights Issue

Structure and timing of the Rights Issue remains unchanged

Underwritten pro-rata1-for-8non-renounceable Rights Issue priced at $0.035 per share to raise gross proceeds of $2.2M

pro-rata1-for-8non-renounceable Rights Issue priced at $0.035 per share to raise gross proceeds of $2.2M Commitments received from Kin's three largest shareholders (which together hold 42%) to subscribe for their full entitlements

Major shareholder Delphi UA to underwrite the balance of the Rights Issue

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN or Company) provides an updated version of the Non Renounceable Rights Issue Offer Document (Offer Document).

The updated Offer Document provides additional information on the allocation policy for shortfall shares in section 3.8, the process to distribute the proceeds of the sale of any nominee Shares to Non-Qualifying Foreign Shareholders in section 3.11 and additional disclosure of the options on issue in section 4.4.

The updated Offer Document also provides additional disclosure of the effects of the rights issue on the level of voting power under various scenarios with regard to the major shareholders (section 4.8), the Underwriter (sections 3.3 and 4.6), and the Company's Directors (section 4.10).

The terms of the Offer have not changed. The Offer remains an underwritten pro-rata1-for-8 non- renounceable Entitlement Offer priced at $0.035 per share to raise gross proceeds of $2.2M and commitments have been received from Kin's largest three largest shareholders (who together hold 42% of the issued share capital) to subscribe for their full entitlements. Major shareholders Delphi UA has agreed to underwrite the balance of the rights issue.

The Company encourages all shareholders to consider the Offer Document and other announcements of the Company carefully. The Offer Document scheduled to be dispatched on Monday 28 October 2019.

Please feel free to call the Company Secretary on (08) 9242 2227 if you have any questions.

Kin Mining NL - Updated Offer Document