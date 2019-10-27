Kin Mining NL : Reissued Offer Document

Company updates disclosures regarding the level of potential "control" for parties following the completion of the Rights Issue
Structure and timing of the Rights Issue remains unchanged
Underwritten pro-rata1-for-8non-renounceable Rights Issue priced at $0.035 per share to raise gross proceeds of $2.2M
Commitments received from Kin's three largest shareholders (which together hold 42%) to subscribe for their full entitlements
Major shareholder Delphi UA to underwrite the balance of the Rights Issue
Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN or Company) provides an updated version of the Non Renounceable Rights Issue Offer Document (Offer Document).
The updated Offer Document provides additional information on the allocation policy for shortfall shares in section 3.8, the process to distribute the proceeds of the sale of any nominee Shares to Non-Qualifying Foreign Shareholders in section 3.11 and additional disclosure of the options on issue in section 4.4.
The updated Offer Document also provides additional disclosure of the effects of the rights issue on the level of voting power under various scenarios with regard to the major shareholders (section 4.8), the Underwriter (sections 3.3 and 4.6), and the Company's Directors (section 4.10).
The terms of the Offer have not changed. The Offer remains an underwritten pro-rata1-for-8 non- renounceable Entitlement Offer priced at $0.035 per share to raise gross proceeds of $2.2M and commitments have been received from Kin's largest three largest shareholders (who together hold 42% of the issued share capital) to subscribe for their full entitlements. Major shareholders Delphi UA has agreed to underwrite the balance of the rights issue.
The Company encourages all shareholders to consider the Offer Document and other announcements of the Company carefully. The Offer Document scheduled to be dispatched on Monday 28 October 2019.
Please feel free to call the Company Secretary on (08) 9242 2227 if you have any questions.
For further information, please contact:
Investor enquiries
Media enquiries
Andrew Munckton
Michael Vaughan
Managing Director, Kin Mining NL
Fivemark Partners
+61 8 9242 2227
+61 422 602 720
About Kin Mining NL
Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is a West Australian based gold development and exploration company. Kin's key focus is its 100% owned Leonora Gold Project (LGP) located in the highly prospective North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The LGP has an 841koz1 gold Mineral Resource defined in both supergene and deeper primary mineralisation with considerable potential to grow this resource with further drilling.
1 The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Announcement of 9 July 2019 "Bruno‐Lewis Mineral Resource Update", and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Non Renounceable Rights Issue Offer Document
Kin Mining NL
ACN 150 597 541
For a pro rata non-renounceable rights issue to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one New Share for every eight Shares held on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.035 per New Share to raise approximately $2.2 million.
The Offer is partly underwritten by Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft.
