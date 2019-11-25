Kin Mining NL : Response to ASX 3Y Enquiry

342 Scarborough Beach Rd,

Osbourne Park

Western Australia 6017

25 November 2019

Madeleine Green

Senior Advisor, Listings Compliance (Perth)

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Re: APPENDIX 3Y - CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE QUERY

We refer to your letter dated 21 November 2019, in relation to the Appendix 3Y's lodged by the Company on

21 November 2019, and respond to the questions raised in your letter as follows:

1. Please explain why the Appendix 3Ys were lodged late.

For each director, the change in director's interest related to the take up of their entitlement pursuant to the non-renounceable entitlement issue offer dated 21 October 2019. Allotment of the securities occurred on 13 November 2019.

The company inadvertently failed to lodge the Appendix 3Y's with ASX to reflect the resulting change in directors' interests on the correct date being 20 November 2019.

2. What arrangements does the Company have in place with its directors to ensure that it is able to meet its disclosure obligations under listing rule 3.19A?

The Directors of the Company are fully aware of and understand their obligations under listing rule 3.19A and section 205G of the Corporations Act.

The Company has a standard "Consent to Act as a Director" form which incorporates all the initial requirements to satisfy both Corporations Act and ASX listing rule requirements. The form also incorporates an obligation in relation to ongoing notification of any changes to reportable information. In addition, the company has a standard letter agreement that includes the requirements set out in attachment 1 of Guidance Note 22 of the ASX listing rules. The Company's Corporate Governance Manual incorporates these disclosure obligations.

3. If the current arrangements are inadequate or not being enforced, what additional steps does the Company intend to take to ensure compliance with listing rule 3.19B?

The company believes that the arrangements in place are adequate to ensure compliance with listing rule 3.19B, with the non-disclosure having been an internal administrative oversight, however the notification received from ASX has been circulated to all directors and they have been reminded of their obligations under listing rule 3.19A and section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Yours faithfully,

Stephen Jones

Company Secretary

