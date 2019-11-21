Kin Mining NL : Results of AGM

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD AT QUEST EAST PERTH

176 ADELAIDE TERRACE, EAST PERTH WA Thursday, 29 November 2018 at 11:00am

Kin Mining N.L. (ASX: KIN) hereby advise that all resolutions detailed in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 21 October 2019 and put forward at the meeting held on Thursday 21 November 2019 were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) we advise details of the Resolutions and valid Proxies received in respect of each Resolution. Please refer to the attached schedule.

For further information please contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9242 2227.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact: Investor enquiries Media enquiries Andrew Munckton Michael Vaughan Managing Director, Kin Mining NL Fivemark Partners +61 8 9242 2227 +61 422 602 720

About Kin Mining NL

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is a West Australian based gold development and exploration company. Kin's key focus is its 100% owned Leonora Gold Project (LGP) located in the highly prospective North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The LGP has an 841koz1 gold Mineral Resource defined in both supergene and deeper primary mineralisation with considerable potential to grow this resource with further drilling.

The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Announcement of 9 July 2019 "Bruno ‐ Lewis Mineral Resource Update", and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

