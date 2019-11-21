Log in
KIN MINING NL

(KIN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/20
0.038 AUD   -2.56%
01:36aKIN MINING NL : Results of AGM
PU
01:36aKIN MINING NL : MD Presentation to AGM
PU
11/20KIN MINING NL : Change in Directors Interests 3Y
PU
Kin Mining NL : Results of AGM

21 November 2019

ASX Announcement

21 November 2019

ASX: KIN

Kin Mining NL

342 Scarborough Beach Road

Osborne Park WA 6017

  • +61 9 9242 2227 E info@kinmining.com.au

kinmining.com.au

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD AT QUEST EAST PERTH

176 ADELAIDE TERRACE, EAST PERTH WA Thursday, 29 November 2018 at 11:00am

Kin Mining N.L. (ASX: KIN) hereby advise that all resolutions detailed in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 21 October 2019 and put forward at the meeting held on Thursday 21 November 2019 were passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) we advise details of the Resolutions and valid Proxies received in respect of each Resolution. Please refer to the attached schedule.

For further information please contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9242 2227.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Investor enquiries

Media enquiries

Andrew Munckton

Michael Vaughan

Managing Director, Kin Mining NL

Fivemark Partners

+61 8 9242 2227

+61 422 602 720

About Kin Mining NL

Kin Mining NL (ASX: KIN) is a West Australian based gold development and exploration company. Kin's key focus is its 100% owned Leonora Gold Project (LGP) located in the highly prospective North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. The LGP has an 841koz1 gold Mineral Resource defined in both supergene and deeper primary mineralisation with considerable potential to grow this resource with further drilling.

  • The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the ASX Announcement of 9 July 2019 "BrunoLewis Mineral Resource Update", and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Kin Mining NL - Results of Annual General Meeting

KIN MINING NL

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PROXY RESULTS

Thursday, 21 November 2019

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy votes (as at proxy close)

Resolution

For

Against

Chairman

Abstain

Other

No Instruction

Excluded

Total

Instruction

from Voting

Discretion

Resolution 1

205,328,239

8,930,206

419,603

65,500

-

-

11,177,654

225,921,202

ADOPTION

OF

REMUNERATION

REPORT

Resolution 2

ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

221,681,060

3,784,214

412,928

43,000

-

-

-

225,921,202

(MR NICHOLAS ANDERSON)

Resolution 3

ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

222,048,858

3,416,416

412,928

43,000

-

-

-

225,921,202

(MR HANSJOERG PLAGGEMARS)

Resolution 4

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

215,984,398

8,617,514

412,928

-

-

-

906,362

225,921,202

(MR BRIAN DAWES)

Resolution 5

RATIFICATION OF SHARE PLACEMENT

112,484,380

697,214

412,928

-

-

-

112,326,680

225,921,202

(42,000,000 shares)

Resolution 6

RATIFICATION OF SHARE PLACEMENT

112,484,380

654,214

412,928

43,000

-

-

112,326,680

225,921,202

(24,205,701 shares)

Resolution 7

GRANT OF PERFORMANCE

159,002,484

55,285,136

412,928

43,000

-

-

11,177,654

225,921,202

RIGHTS TO MD

Resolution 8

221,797,560

3,494,916

437,928

190,798

-

-

-

225,921,202

APPROVAL

OF

ADDITIONAL 10%

PLACEMENT CAPACITY

Kin Mining NL - Results of Annual General Meeting

Disclaimer

Kin Mining NL published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 06:35:09 UTC
