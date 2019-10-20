Kin Mining NL : S708AA Notice

info@kinmining.com.au |Tel: 08 9242 2227 |ACN: 150 597 541 342 Scarborough Beach Road, Osborne Park WA 6017

21 October 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Notice under section 708AA (2)(f) of the Corporations Act

This notice is given by Kin Mining NL ("Company") under section 708AA (2) (f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act"), as notionally modified by Australian Securities and Investments Commission Class Order 08/35 ("CO 08/35").

On the 18th October 2019 the Company announced that it is undertaking a non-renounceable rights issue

("Rights Issue") of one fully paid ordinary share ("New Shares") in the Company for every eight ordinary fully paid shares held at the record date to eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.035 per New Share.

Pursuant to the Rights Issue, the Company will offer 63,447,130 New Shares at an issue price of $0.035 each to raise $2,220,650 before costs.

Further details regarding the Rights Issue are set out in that announcement and also in the offer document that will be dispatched to all shareholders in accordance with the timetable as announced on 28 October 2019.

For the purpose of section 708AA(7) of the Corporations Act, the Company advises as follows: