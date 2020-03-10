Kin Yat : FORM OF PROXY FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

KIN YAT HOLDINGS LIMITED

建 溢 集 團 有 限 公 司

website: http://www.kinyat.com.hk

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 638)

FORM OF PROXY FOR SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

HK$0.10 each in the share capital of Kin Yat Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), hereby appoint (Note 3) the Chairman of the meeting/ (name)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us behalf at the special general meeting of the Company (the ''SGM'') (or at any adjournment thereof) to be held at Studio Room, 4/F., pentahotel Hong Kong, Kowloon, 19 Luk Hop Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Monday, 30 March 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions (with or without amendment) set out in notice convening the SGM and at the SGM (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolution as hereunder indicated and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fits.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION For (Note 4) Against (Note 4)

To approve, confirm and ratify the sale and purchase agreement (the '' S&P Agreement '' , as defined in the circular of the Company dated 11 March 2020 (the '' Circular '' )) and the memorandum agreement (the '' Memorandum Agreement '' , as defined in the Circular) and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the implementation thereof; and To authorise any one director of the Company (or any two directors of the Company or one director and the secretary of the Company, in the case of execution of documents under seal) for and on behalf of the Company to execute all such other documents, instruments and agreements and to do all such acts or things deemed by him/her to be incidental to, ancillary to or in connection with the matters contemplated in the S&P Agreement and the Memorandum A g r e e m e n t a n d th e t r a n s a c t io n s c o n t e m p l a t e d t h e r e u n d e r a n d t h e implementation thereof including the affixing of seal thereon.

Signature(s) (Note 6)

Date

