Kin Yat : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - PROGRESS OF THE RESUMPTION OF FACTORY PRODUCTION AND MANUFACTURE OF FACE MASKS

The Group will continue to actively devote its efforts to facilitate the prevention and control of the Epidemic and to ensure the health and safety of the Group's employees. Nevertheless, the Epidemic is expected to lead to some degree of adverse impact on our operation and the operating environment in the PRC in the short-run such as the delayed resumption of factory production after the Chinese New Year holiday and the reduced workforce mobility within the country. The Company is committed to mitigating such adverse impact although the Company believes that effective measures can only be devised when the situation is stabilised.
As an interim response to the situation and in view of the serious shortage of medical equipment supplies in the PRC including but not limited to medical protective face masks and the demand for the Group's internal employee use, the Group is in the process of embarking on the production of medical protective face masks in the PRC, at this first stage, by utilising its existing production resources, transforming the current clean room production facilities, purchasing mask assembly production equipment and collaborating with the local governments to expedite the validation process as much as possible before production can begin. Subject to delivery of the relevant production lines, the Group expects to achieve a daily production capacity of approximately 264,000 to 720,000 pieces of masks in the near future. The Group may also consider to produce medical protective clothing at the later stage.
As the Epidemic continues to develop which may have further adverse impact on the operation of the Group and the relevant mask production business requires to be approved by the relevant government authority in the PRC, shareholders and potential investors should accordingly exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
