Kincora Copper : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

09/26/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Vancouver, BC - September 26th, 2019 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Kincora') (TSXV:KCC) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders which was held at 7.30am on September 26th, 2019, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The AGM was held concurrent with the 17th annual Discover Mongolia conference and the presentation provided by the Company is available at: www.kincoracopper.com/investors/presentations

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated September 6th, 2019, excluding the Deemed Re-pricing of Stock Options, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting with 55.4% of shareholder proxies returned. Details of the AGM are provided below.

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved retaining the number of directors at five.

Election of Directors

Shareholders voted in favour of Kincora's management's nominees to the board of directors: Jonathan (Sam) Spring, Ray Nadarajah, John Holliday, Lewis Marks and Cameron McRae.

Auditor Re-Appointed

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte ('DMCL') LLP was re-appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next AGM or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor's remuneration.

Stock Option Plan

Shareholders re-approved the 10% rolling stock option plan.

Deemed Re-pricing of Stock Options

Shareholders voted against the deemed re-pricing of directors' stock options.

One-Off Share Award to President and CEO

Shareholders voted in favour of the one-off share award to President and CEO, Jonathan Spring.

Updated shares for service agreements

Shareholders voted in favour of the updated shares for service agreements for directors and key senior management.

Disclaimer

Kincora Copper Limited published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 23:37:03 UTC
