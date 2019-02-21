Log in
Kincora Copper : issues Shares for Services

02/21/2019 | 08:55pm EST

Vancouver, February 21st, 2019 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Kincora') (TSXV:KCC) Further to its news release of February 6, 2019, the Company has issued a total of 787,500 shares at a demand price of 0.12 cents per share as partial consideration for the services rendered by certain directors, officers and other service providers for the quarter ending December 31, 2018. The services shares are to be subject to a four-month hold period.

The Company's original shares-for-services plan was approved by written consent from disinterested shareholders and approved by the TSX Venture Exchange as announced Nov. 14, 2016. The plan seeks to provide competitive packages to retain and attract key executives, align all senior executives/directors to the creation of value for shareholders, and minimize the cash overheads of the Company.

Post the issuance, Kincora has 71,439,659 issued shares, 8,976,799 warrants and 3,578,380 stock options outstanding.

Disclaimer

Kincora Copper Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 01:54:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Spring President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Cameron McRae Chairman
Anthony Jackson Chief Financial Officer
John Holliday Independent Non-Executive Director
Ray Nadarajah Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINCORA COPPER LTD0.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD10.84%130 367
BHP GROUP PLC8.96%130 367
RIO TINTO17.91%98 932
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.99%98 932
ANGLO AMERICAN11.11%37 069
