Kincora Copper : issues Shares for Services

Vancouver, February 21st, 2019 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Kincora') (TSXV:KCC) Further to its news release of February 6, 2019, the Company has issued a total of 787,500 shares at a demand price of 0.12 cents per share as partial consideration for the services rendered by certain directors, officers and other service providers for the quarter ending December 31, 2018. The services shares are to be subject to a four-month hold period.

The Company's original shares-for-services plan was approved by written consent from disinterested shareholders and approved by the TSX Venture Exchange as announced Nov. 14, 2016. The plan seeks to provide competitive packages to retain and attract key executives, align all senior executives/directors to the creation of value for shareholders, and minimize the cash overheads of the Company.

Post the issuance, Kincora has 71,439,659 issued shares, 8,976,799 warrants and 3,578,380 stock options outstanding.