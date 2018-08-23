Log in
KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD
Construction of Canadian oil pipeline delayed: minister

08/23/2018
FILE PHOTO: A workman walks past steel pipe to be used in the pipeline construction of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project at a stockpile site in Kamloops

(Reuters) - Canada's resource minister said on Wednesday that construction on the Trans Mountain project had been delayed, but he did not provide an update on when the expansion of the oil pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia's coast would be complete.

The Canadian government agreed in May to buy the pipeline and project from Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd for C$4.5 billion ($3.5 billion), in an effort to ensure its expansion went ahead. It is currently scheduled to be in service by December 2020.

"Yes, there’s a delay because of - the construction was stopped for a couple of months, but this is a project that is moving forward and will continue to move forward until it’s done,” Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi told reporters outside a Cabinet meeting in Nanaimo, British Columbia.

Canada's energy regulator gave the go-ahead last week for construction of a large portion of the expansion. Preliminary work on the route has started but pipeline crews are not expected until the spring of 2019.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Nanaimo, British Columbia; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 649 M
EBIT 2018 230 M
Net income 2018 142 M
Debt 2018 2 140 M
Yield 2018 3,97%
P/E ratio 2018 26,84
P/E ratio 2019 49,74
EV / Sales 2018 12,3x
EV / Sales 2019 14,4x
Capitalization 5 831 M
Chart KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD
Duration : Period :
Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Kean Non-Independent Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ian D. Anderson President
Hugh Harden Vice President-Operations
Dax A. Sanders Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Director
Kimberly Allen Dang Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD-0.29%4 470
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.10.75%63 103
ENBRIDGE INC-3.86%61 557
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-5.92%40 035
KINDER MORGAN INC-0.89%39 635
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-0.23%36 910
