KINDER MORGAN, INC.

(KMI)
Kinder Morgan : Announces Second Quarter '20 Earnings Webcast

07/08/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release second quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

What: Kinder Morgan Second Quarter ’20 Earnings Results Webcast

When: July 22, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts

How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-517-308-9180 and entering the passcode 2916330.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on August 23, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-0134 and enter passcode 3051.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Our mission is to provide energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses. Our vision is delivering energy to improve lives and create a better world. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 278 M - -
Net income 2020 1 204 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 7,18%
Capitalization 33 176 M 33 176 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,41x
Nbr of Employees 11 086
Free-Float 86,2%
