Kinder Morgan : Annual Meeting of Stockholders 0 05/13/2020 | 06:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 13, 2020 Disclosure Forward looking statements / non-GAAP financial measures General - The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be all‐inclusive or to contain all information that prospective investors may require. Prospective investors are encouraged to conduct their own analysis and review of information contained in this presentation as well as important additional information through the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.kindermorgan.com. Forward-LookingStatements - This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and include statements accompanied by or using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "forecast," "strategy," "outlook," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "to," "will," "shall," and "long-term". In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future actions, conditions or events, including long term demand for our assets and services, future operating results or the ability to generate revenues, income or cash flow or to pay dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There is no assurance that any of the actions, events or results of the forward-looking statements will occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition. Because of these uncertainties, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward- looking statement. We disclaim any obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. Future actions, conditions or events and future results of operations may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Many of the factors that will determine these results are beyond our ability to control or predict. These statements are necessarily based upon various assumptions involving judgments with respect to the future, including, among others, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; commodity prices; the timing and extent of changes in the supply of and demand for the products we transport and handle; national, international, regional and local economic, competitive, political and regulatory conditions and developments; the timing and success of business development efforts; the timing, cost, and success of expansion projects; technological developments; condition of capital and credit markets; inflation rates; interest rates; the political and economic stability of oil-producing nations; energy markets; federal, state or local income tax legislation; weather conditions; environmental conditions; business, regulatory and legal decisions; terrorism; cyber-attacks; and other uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. These factors include the risks and uncertainties described in this presentation and in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC (including under the headings "Risk Factors," "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere). These reports are available through the SEC's EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website at www.kindermorgan.com. GAAP - Unless otherwise stated, all historical and estimated future financial and other information and the financial statements included in this presentation have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP- In addition to using financial measures prescribed by GAAP, we use non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") financial measures in this presentation. Descriptions of our non-GAAP financial measures, as well as reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, can be found in this presentation under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations". These non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other issuers. As such, they should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP financial measures. 2 KMI: Overview Cash Flow Stability - ~74% take-or-pay or hedged earnings(a) - ~76% net revenues from investment grade customers or with substantial credit support(b) - >$30 billion market capitalization - one of the 10 largest energy companies in S&P500 Significant Scale - ~$7 billion 2020 Forecast Adjusted EBITDA - Industry leader in all segments in which we operate Growth - $3.3 billion backlog - Contracted projects with conservative return thresholds - Funding dividend & capital projects with cash flow Flexibility - Ample liquidity with undrawn $4 billion revolver - Investment Grade rated debt - Significant dividend coverage - $1.05 per share Q1 2020 annualized dividend maintains balance sheet strength while Value to Shareholders returning value to shareholders - Assuming return to normal economic activity, Board to review previously planned dividend of $1.25 (annualized) in January 2021 for Q4 2020 Management Alignment - Highly aligned management (>14% stake) Note: See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. a) Based on Adjusted Segment EBDA per the 2020 forecast as of 4/20/2020. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Reconciliations. 3 b) Based on 2020 budgeted net revenues, which include our share of unconsolidated joint ventures & net margin for our Texas Intrastate customers & other midstream businesses. Kinder Morgan: Leader in North American Energy Infrastructure Unparalleled & irreplaceable asset footprint built over decades Largest natural gas transmission network ~70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines

659 bcf of natural gas storage capacity

Connecting major U.S. natural gas resource plays to key demand centers

Move ~40% of U.S. natural gas consumption & exports

~1,200 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines Largest independent transporter of refined products Transport ~1.7 mmbbld of refined products

~6,800 miles of refined products pipelines

~3,100 miles of crude pipelines Largest independent terminal operator 147 terminals

16 Jones Act vessels Largest transporter of CO2 Transport ~1.2 bcfd of CO 2 Leading infrastructure provider across multiple critical energy products CO2 & transport Natural gas CO2 EOR oil & gas production 3% pipelines 6% Terminals 14% Business Products 14% mix pipelines 63% Note: Mileage & volumes are company-wide per 2020 budget. Business mix based on Adjusted Segment 4 EBDA per the 2020 forecast as of 4/20/2020. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Reconciliations. Relative Stock Price Performance Since beginning of 2019 Price Indexed to 100 160% 140% 120% 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% 48 42 36 30 (mm) 18 VolumeKMI 24 12 6 12/31/2019 - KMI Volume KMI Alerian Midstream Energy index SP500 index Alerian MLP index Note: The Alerian Midstream Energy Index is a broad-based composite of North American energy infrastructure companies. Top 10 constituents include WMB, EPD, ENB.TO, KMI, TRP.TO, ET, OKE, PPL.TO, LNG, MMP. 5 The Alerian MLP Index is the leading gauge of energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Top 10 constituents include MPLX, ET, PAA, MMP, EPD, PSXP, TCP, SHLX, EQM, WES. Our Response to COVID-19 Prioritizing the health of our co-workers & their families while maintaining safe & reliable operations of our assets Leveraging well-established and previously utilized business continuity & pandemic response plans

well-established and previously utilized business continuity & pandemic response plans Kinder Morgan's Pandemic Preparedness Committee actively monitors both seasonal influenza & COVID-19

COVID-19 Regularly adapts response plan to follow guidance from Centers for Disease Control & other health organizations

Enhanced cleaning protocols

Began telecommuting strategy on March 16 where possible

Reviewed all tasks that required physical presence to ensure adequate social distance or made alternative arrangements (e.g., critical roles such as field operations, control centers, IT & network operations, etc.)

Limiting access to our facilities Implemented screening procedures Distributing PPE, including masks, for a limited number of tasks where social distancing or alternatives were not possible

In the case of a COVID-19 diagnoses, Human Resources follows established protocol for notifying employees who had direct contact with someone who tested positive to begin mitigation efforts Delivering energy that is essential to the people, communities & businesses we serve 6 2020 Updated Guidance Revised to incorporate estimated impact of COVID-19 & oil price decline Change from Change from Key metrics 2020 Forecast 2020 Budget 2019 Adjusted EBITDA $7.0 billion (8)% (8)% Distributable cash flow $4.6 billion (10)% (8)% Expected reduction in DCF to be more than offset with reduced discretionary DCF per share $2.02 (10)% (8)% capital spending Net result increases cash position in Discretionary capital(a) $1.7 billion ($0.7 billion) ($1.1 billion) 2020 Year-end net debt / 4.6x 0.3x 0.3x Assuming return to normal economic Adj. EBITDA activity, Board to review previously Dividend / share $1.05 $(0.20) $0.05 planned dividend of $1.25 (annualized) in January 2021 for Q4 2020 (Q1 2020, annualized) Note: 2020 forecast as of 4/20/2020 & includes actual results for the 3 months ended 3/31/2020. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Reconciliations. 7 a) Includes growth capital & JV contributions for expansion capital, debt repayments & net of partner contributions for our consolidated JVs. Resilient through Prior Cycles Conservative business strategy built to withstand commodity price dislocations Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA (left, in $mm) WTI Crude Oil (right, $ / bbl) $2,100 $100 $1,900 $90 $1,700 $80 $1,500 $70 $1,300 $60 $1,100 >$25 / bbl ~$25 / bbl $50 decline decline $900 $40 $700 >$40 / bbl $30 $500 decline $20 $300 $10 $100 $0 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Generated over $1.7 billion of Adjusted EBITDA for 20+ consecutive quarters Source: NYSE Connect (NYMEX/CME light sweet crude oil prices 1/1/2015-3/31/2020) 8 Prepared to Weather the Storm Disciplined management of the balance sheet improves financial position relative to prior downturns NET DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA CFFO - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES - DIVIDENDS PAID(c) $ in millions Significantly lower leverage with ~$10 billion Self funding all dividends & capex with 5.6x reduction in net debt since Q3 2015 $604 over $19 billion of CFFO since 2016 5.3x 5.1x 4.5x 4.3x $365 $315 $137 2015 2016 2017 2018 (a) 2019 (b) 2016 2017 2018 2019 Note: See Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Reconciliations. 2020 forecast as of 4/20/2020. a) 2018 Net Debt has been adjusted for certain KML-related debt and cash balances. b) 4.6x net debt / adjusted EBITDA estimated for year-end 2020 per forecast as of 4/20/2020. 9 c) Per GAAP Statement of Cash Flows. Dividends paid includes common & preferred shares. $3.3bn of Commercially-Secured Capital Projects Underway Our project backlog as of 3/31/2020 Demand Pull / KMI Capital Estimated Supply Push ($ billion) In-Service Date Capacity Permian takeaway projects (PHP, TX Intrastates, NGPL) ∙ ∙ $ 0.9 Q4 2020 - Q1 2021 4.0 bcfd Supply for U.S. power & LDC demand (TGP, FGT, EPNG, NGPL) ∙ 0.4 Q3 2020 - 2022 0.7 bcfd Supply for LNG export (NGPL, KMLP) ∙ 0.3 Q4 2020 - 2022 1.7 bcfd Elba liquefaction (remaining units) ∙ 0.2 Q2 2020 - Q3 2020 0.2 bcfd Bakken G&P expansions (Hiland Williston Basin) ∙ 0.2 Q2 2020 - Q1 2021 Various Mexico export (EPNG, TX Intrastates) ∙ 0.1 Q3 2020 - Q1 2021 0.3 bcfd Other natural gas ∙ 0.2 Q2 2020 - Q1 2021 >0.5 bcfd Natural Gas $ 2.3 ~70% of total & 5.6x EBITDA multiple Products ∙ ∙ 0.1 Terminals ∙ 0.2 CO2 ∙ 0.7 TOTAL BACKLOG $ 3.3 Note: See Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Reconciliations. EBITDA multiple reflects KM share of estimated capital divided by estimated Project EBITDA. Rows may not sum due to rounding. 10 Compelling Investment Opportunity Strategically-positioned assets generating substantial cash flow with attractive investment opportunities Market sentiment may change, but we'll stay focused on making money for our shareholders Note: See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. a) Based on Adjusted Segment EBDA per the 2020 forecast as of 4/20/2020. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Reconciliations. Stable cash flows with ~74% take-or-pay or hedged earnings(a) ~$7 billion 2020 Forecast Adjusted EBITDA Assuming return to normal economic activity, Board to review previously planned dividend of $1.25 (annualized) in January 2021 for Q4 2020 Funding dividend & capital projects with cash flow Highly-aligned management (>14% stake) 11 Q&A Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Reconciliations Defined Terms Reconciliations for the historical periods 13 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF), each in the aggregate and per share; segment earnings before depreciation, depletion, amortization (DD&A) and amortization of excess cost of equity investments and Certain Items (Adjusted Segment EBDA); net income before interest expense, income taxes, DD&A, amortization of excess cost of equity investments and Certain Items (Adjusted EBITDA); Net Debt; Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA; Project EBITDA; and CO2 Free Cash Flow are presented herein. Our non-GAAP financial measures described further below should not be considered alternatives to GAAP net income or other GAAP measures and have important limitations as analytical tools. Our computations of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Management compensates for the limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures by reviewing our comparable GAAP measures, understanding the differences between the measures and taking this information into account in its analysis and its decision-making processes. We do not provide (i) budgeted net income available to common stockholders and net income (the GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to budgeted DCF and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively) or budgeted metrics derived therefrom (such as the portion of net income attributable to an individual capital project, the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Project EBITDA) due to the impracticality of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP, such as unrealized gains and losses on derivatives marked to market, and potential changes in estimates for certain contingent liabilities; (ii) budgeted revenue (the GAAP financial measure closest to net revenue) due to impracticality of predicting certain items required by GAAP, including projected commodity prices at the multiple purchase and sale points across certain intrastate pipeline systems. Instead, we are able to project the net revenue received for transportation services based on contractual agreements and historical operational experience; or (iii) budgeted CO2 Segment EBDA (the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to 2020 budgeted CO2 Free Cash Flow) due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP, such as potential changes in estimates for certain contingent liabilities and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives marked to market. Certain Items, as adjustments used to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures, are items that are required by GAAP to be reflected in net income, but typically either (1) do not have a cash impact (for example, asset impairments), or (2) by their nature are separately identifiable from our normal business operations and in our view are likely to occur only sporadically (for example, certain legal settlements, enactment of new tax legislation and casualty losses). JV DD&A is calculated as (i) KMI's share of DD&A from unconsolidated JVs, reduced by (ii) our partners' share of DD&A from JVs consolidated by KMI. JV Sustaining Capex is calculated as KMI's share of sustaining capex made by joint ventures (both unconsolidated JVs and JVs consolidated by KMI). Adjusted Earnings is calculated by adjusting net income available to common stockholders for Certain Items. Adjusted Earnings is used by us and certain external users of our financial statements to assess the earnings of our business excluding Certain Items as another reflection of our business's ability to generate earnings. We believe the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Earnings is net income available to common stockholders. Adjusted Earnings per share uses Adjusted Earnings and applies the same two-class method used in arriving at basic earnings per common share. DCF is calculated by adjusting net income available to common stockholders for Certain Items (or Adjusted Earnings, as defined above), and further by DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments, income tax expense, cash taxes, sustaining capital expenditures and other items. DCF is a significant performance measure useful to management and external users of our financial statements in evaluating our performance and in measuring and estimating the ability of our assets to generate cash earnings after servicing our debt, paying cash taxes and expending sustaining capital, that could be used for discretionary purposes such as common stock dividends, stock repurchases, retirement of debt, or expansion capital expenditures. DCF should not be used as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities computed under GAAP. We believe the GAAP measure most directly comparable to DCF is net income available to common stockholders. DCF per common share is DCF divided by average outstanding common shares, including restricted stock awards that participate in common dividends. 14 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) Adjusted Segment EBDA is calculated by adjusting segment earnings before DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments (Segment EBDA) for Certain Items attributable to the segment. Adjusted Segment EBDA is used by management in its analysis of segment performance and management of our business. General and administrative expenses and certain corporate charges are generally not under the control of our segment operating managers, and therefore, are not included when we measure business segment operating performance. We believe Adjusted Segment EBDA is a useful performance metric because it provides management and external users of our financial statements additional insight into the ability of our segments to generate segment cash earnings on an ongoing basis. We believe it is useful to investors because it is a measure that management uses to allocate resources to our segments and assess each segment's performance. We believe the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Segment EBDA is Segment EBDA. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income before interest expense, income taxes, and DD&A, including amortization of excess cost of equity investments (EBITDA) for Certain Items, KMI's share of unconsolidated joint venture (JV) DD&A and income tax expense (net of our partners' share of consolidating JV DD&A and income tax expense), and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests other than KML noncontrolling interests (sold on December 15, 2019). Adjusted EBITDA is used by management and external users, in conjunction with our Net Debt (as described further below), to evaluate certain leverage metrics. Therefore, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors. We believe the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting from debt (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) the preferred interest in the general partner of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (repaid on January 15, 2020), (iii) debt fair value adjustments, and (iv) the foreign exchange impact on Euro-denominated bonds for which we have entered into currency swaps. Management believes Net Debt is useful to investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our leverage. We believe the most comparable measure to Net Debt is debt net of cash and cash equivalents. Project EBITDA is calculated for an individual capital project as earnings before interest expense, taxes, DD&A and general and administrative expenses attributable to such project, or for JV projects, our percentage share of the foregoing. Management uses Project EBITDA to evaluate our return on investment for capital projects before expenses that are generally not controllable by operating managers in our business segments. We believe the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Project EBITDA is the portion of net income attributable to a capital project. CO2 Free Cash Flow is calculated by reducing Segment EBDA (GAAP) for our CO2 segment by Certain Items and capital expenditures (sustaining and expansion) and acquisitions attributable to the segment. Management uses CO2 Free Cash Flow as an additional performance measure for our CO2 segment. We believe the GAAP measure most directly comparable to CO2 Free Cash Flow is Segment EBDA (GAAP) for our CO2 segment. 15 GAAP Reconciliations $ in millions Reconciliation of DCF 2019 Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 2,190 Total Certain Items (29) Adjusted Earnings(a) 2,161 DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments for DCF(b) 2,867 Income tax expense for DCF(a,b) 714 Cash taxes(c) (90) Sustaining capital expenditures(c) (688) Other items(d) 29 DCF $ 4,993 Reconciliation of Net Debt Outstanding long-term debt $ 30,883 Current portion of debt 2,377 Foreign exchange impact on hedges for Euro Debt outstanding (44) Less: cash & cash equivalents (185) Net Debt $ 33,031 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 2,239 Total Certain Items (29) DD&A and amortization of excess cost of equity investments 2,494 Income tax expense(a) 627 KMI's share of JV DD&A and income tax expense(a,e) 487 Interest, net(a) 1,816 Net income attributable to NCI (net of KML NCI)(a) (16) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,618 Certain Items Fair value amortization $ (29) Legal, environmental and taxes other than income tax reserves 46 Change in fair market value of derivative contracts(f ) (24) Gain on divestitures and impairments, net(g) (280) Income tax Certain Items 299 NCI associated with Certain Items (4) Other (37) Total Certain Items $ (29) a) Amounts are adjusted for Certain Items. b) Includes KMI's share of DD&A or income tax expense from JVs, net of DD&A or income tax expense attributable to KML NCI, as applicable. c) Includes KMI's share of cash taxes or sustaining capital expenditures from JVs, as applicable. d) Includes non-cash pension expense, net of cash contributions, and non-cash compensation associated w ith our restricted stock program. e) KMI's share of unconsolidated JV DD&A and income tax expense, net of consolidating JV partners' share of DD&A. f) Gains or losses are reflected in our DCF w hen realized. g) Includes: (i) a $1,296 million pre-tax gain on the sale of KML and U.S. Cochin Pipeline and a pre-tax loss of $364 million for asset impairments, related to gathering and processing assets in Oklahoma and northern Texas in our Natural 16 Gas Pipelines business segment and oil and gas producing assets in our CO2 business segment; and (ii) a pre-tax $650 million loss for an impairment of our investment in Ruby Pipeline. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kinder Morgan Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 22:04:04 UTC 0 Latest news on KINDER MORGAN, INC. 06:05p KINDER MORGAN : Annual Meeting of Stockholders PU 05/01 KINDER MORGAN, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 04/29 KINDER MORGAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and .. AQ 04/27 KINDER MORGAN : Announces Change of Annual Meeting to Virtual Meeting AQ 04/24 KINDER MORGAN : Announces Change of Annual Meeting to Virtual Meeting BU 04/22 KINDER MORGAN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04/22 KINDER MORGAN, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation .. AQ 04/22 KINDER MORGAN : Raises Dividend, Slashes Expenses DJ 04/22 KINDER MORGAN : Increases Dividend Five Percent and Announces Results for First .. BU 04/22 KINDER MORGAN, INC. : 1st quarter results CO