Kinder Morgan : Canadian Court Blocks Trans Mountain Pipeline Project -- 2nd Update

08/30/2018 | 09:21pm CEST

By Kim Mackrael and Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- A Canadian appeals court on Thursday annulled regulatory approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, dealing a stinging blow to the country's Liberal government after it agreed to purchase the corridor from Kinder Morgan Inc. in a multibillion-dollar deal.

The court ruling is the latest impediment in a yearslong, politically fraught effort to expand the amount of landlocked crude oil that can be moved from the province of Alberta to the Pacific Coast, where it can be loaded on tankers and transported to faster-growing economies in Asia. The bulk of Canadian crude is shipped to the U.S.

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Thursday the court ruling doesn't change the government's plan to buy the Trans Mountain project for 4.5 billion Canadian dollars (US$3.5 billion). He said the deal, which was first announced in May, could close as early as Friday.

"As a government, we can manage risks that, in these particular circumstances, would have been difficult for any private company to bear, " Mr. Morneau said.

He said the government intends to sell the project to a private-sector buyer in the future.

The Trans Mountain project, which envisages nearly tripling the amount of western Canadian crude moved along the corridor, has faced stiff opposition in Canada's western-most province of British Columbia, where environmentalists, indigenous groups and lawmakers say it puts the country's pristine Pacific coastline at risk.

The government has argued the project is vital for the country's economic future because it would alleviate a bottleneck in oil transportation that has made it difficult to get Canadian crude to offshore markets.

The unanimous decision, from three judges on Canada's Federal Court of Appeal, found an approval order issued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November 2016 was flawed and must be reviewed. The court's decision is expected to put construction of the 710-mile pipeline expansion on hold.

In its decision, the court said Canada failed to adequately consult with indigenous groups on the pipeline project and relied on a study that didn't fully consider the impact of increased oil-tanker traffic on the environment. Canadian law requires the government to consult and accommodate indigenous groups on developments that might adversely affect them. The court said Canada needs to do additional consultations with indigenous groups.

The court decision was in response to lawsuits filed by indigenous groups, environmental advocates and local British Columbia governments looking to overturn Canada's regulatory approval.

Canada failed "to engage, dialogue meaningfully, and grapple with the real concerns of the indigenous applicants so as to explore possible accommodation of those concerns," the appeals court said.

Kinder Morgan said Thursday it is taking steps to suspend construction on the pipeline project, less than a week after it began.

Chief Maureen Thomas of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, one of the applicants in the court case, said the decision justifies their yearslong fight. "We have made it clear that this project represented a risk too great to accept, and the rejection of these permits today is a big win for everyone who loves this coast and this inlet."

Greenpeace campaigner Rachel Rye Butler said the court decision was a "major win" for indigenous groups and the environment. "It's time to pull the plug on this project once and for all," she said.

On the face of it, the decision marks a blow to Mr. Trudeau, who has made reconciliation with indigenous groups and stronger environmental protections central tenets of his government's mandate.

As it happens, the court decision emerged on the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders approved the sale of the pipeline to Canada's government during a vote at a special meeting Thursday.

Share prices of Canadian oil producers declined Thursday as investors digested the implications of the appeals-court decision. "Any further delays to this important project will only serve to harm the Canadian economy by limiting access to global markets for the country's oil exports and depriving governments of additional tax and royalty revenues, " said Al Reid, general counsel for Calgary-based oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc. Cenovous shares were off less than 1% in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

The court's decision "is a material negative, if not a death blow" for the pipeline project's success, GMP FirstEnergy analyst Ian Gillies said. The federal government will have a harder time selling the project as a result of the court's ruling, he said, and any timeline for construction that was previously established is now obsolete.

The court's decision indicated Canada's energy regulator, the National Energy Board, has to review its earlier recommendation to cabinet that Trans Mountain should proceed. Cabinet could specify the terms and conditions, and time frame, for a new review.

--Vipal Monga in Toronto contributed to this article.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com and Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

KINDER MORGAN INC -0.76% 17.745 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
WTI 0.65% 70.06 Delayed Quote.14.05%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 209 M
EBIT 2018 4 154 M
Net income 2018 1 724 M
Debt 2018 35 135 M
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 22,31
P/E ratio 2019 17,25
EV / Sales 2018 5,24x
EV / Sales 2019 5,08x
Capitalization 39 304 M
Chart KINDER MORGAN INC
Duration : Period :
Kinder Morgan Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINDER MORGAN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Kean Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Allen Dang President & Director
Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman
David Patrick Michels Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark E. Huse Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINDER MORGAN INC-1.05%39 304
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.71%63 233
ENBRIDGE INC-7.83%59 976
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION-7.75%40 026
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-1.90%36 378
MPLX LP0.56%28 538
